Former Central York High boys' coach Kevin Schieler finds way to get his 'basketball fix'

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Kevin Schieler has started a high school basketball coaching podcast.

Schieler and Rocky Parise are hosting the podcast.

Kennard-Dale High and Millersville University grad Charlie Parker was the first guest.

After Kevin Schieler resigned as the Central York High School boys’ basketball coach in March, he missed the surge of energy he got following a game.

Schieler would stop by former players’ practices to get around the sport he loves, but it wasn’t good enough.

Then a friend and fellow newly retired coach, Rocky Parise of Elizabethtown High School, came to him with an idea. The duo decided to start a podcast dedicated to helping high school basketball coaches based on what they had learned in their combined careers.

The program is born: So, "Early Retirement: The H.S. Hoops Coaching Podcast" was born on Twitter at @EarlyRetirePod. It helped Schieler find a way to get that feeling back from a big game after they recorded the first episode.

“It was almost like the same postgame energy,” said Schieler, who enjoyed a highly-successful nine-year run as the Panthers' head coach. “You get that adrenaline (rush) when you come home from a basketball game and you can’t go to bed right away. It felt like that because it was he and I getting the basketball fix.”

Kevin Schieler says he no longer has energy needed to be Central York's basketball coach

When Schieler resigned at Central, he said he could no longer "give the program the energy it deserves anymore.” The podcast, however, allows him to still stay involved in the game.

Parise had the idea after he was a guest on another podcast discussing ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary series. Parise approached Schieler immediately, but at first he was apprehensive about doing it because the concept was a little outside of his comfort zone.

Schieler’s concerns were quelled once Parise explained all he had to do was talk basketball and Parise would handle the rest. Listening to the initial episode before its release was not fun for Schieler, but he’s learned to become more comfortable recording each episode.

“I can’t stand listening to my voice for 30 seconds in those clips you guys put together for postgame interviews, let alone listening to myself for a 35-minute podcast,” Schieler said. “It was definitely awkward. It’s weird, but while you’re recording it, it’s like we’re sitting there after a game or a clinic talking and sharing ideas.”

The first two episodes featured just the two hosts, but the plan is to bring on guests in the future, like they did in the latest podcast. Parise and Schieler were joined by Kennard-Dale High School and Millersville University graduate Charlie Parker after he coached Sideline Cancer to The Basketball Tournament’s title game, a $1 million winner-take-all event that was telecast nationally by ESPN.

Schieler said they have received positive feedback from college and high school basketball coaches and the debut episode had almost 200 listeners in the first 48 hours. At this point, the pair plan on posting two episodes per month up until the scheduled start of the hoops season.

It’s not the same as coaching games himself, but Schieler is happy to be back around basketball.

“It’s awesome to be able to just have something that can keep us a little around the game,” Schieler said. “It’s just fun to talk basketball and stay close to it.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.