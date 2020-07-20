York Suburban's new varsity boys' basketball coach is familiar face in Trojans' community

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Suburban is coming off a 21-8 varsity season in 2019-2020.

York Suburban has a new varsity boys' basketball head coach, and he's a very familiar face to the folks in the Trojans' athletic community.

Mitch Kemp was unanimously approved to replace Tom Triggs on Monday night by the York Suburban School Board. Kemp will take over a Trojans' varsity program that is expected to be among the best teams in the York-Adams League next season.

Kemp is a 2009 Suburban grad. During his senior season, he helped the Trojans capture the District 3 Class 3-A championship. That is Suburban's only district crown in boys' basketball. Kemp finished his Suburban career with 1,316 points. He then went on to a solid career for York College.

Last season, Kemp served as the junior varsity coach at Suburban, leading that team to a 17-1 mark.

Kemp's hiring means that both Suburban varsity basketball teams will be led by members of the Kemp family. Kemp's sister, Jess Barley, is the head varsity girls' basketball coach at Suburban, a position she's held for nearly a decade.

After making York Suburban boys' basketball 'relevant again,' coach Tom Triggs resigns

Triggs retired as the Suburban head coach following the 2019-2020 season. He led the Trojans to a 21-8 record last year, reaching the York-Adams League playoff semifinals and winning a game in the PIAA Class 5-A state tournament. Triggs compiled a 255-177 record in 18 total seasons with the Trojans covering two different stints.

Next season, the Trojans return rising senior Aidan Hughley, a Y-A Division II first-team all-star; rising sophomore Savon Sutton, who has received several NCAA Division I scholarship offers; rising junior Camden Brewer, a Y-A D-II second-team all-star; and rising senior Alon Gorham.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. This story will be updated.