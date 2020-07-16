York-Adams League boys' players continue to attract interest from NCAA Division I coaches

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

New Oxford's Tommy Haugh has received an offer from Mount St. Mary's.

It's the first NCAA Division I offer for the rising junior from New Oxford.

Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland has added an offer from the Oregon Ducks.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, York-Adams League boys' basketball players are attracting a fair amount of attention from NCAA Division I men's basketball coaches this summer.

Tommy Haugh, who is slated to be a junior in the fall at New Oxford High School, became the latest player to receive a D-I offer in the offseason. Haugh confirmed on his Twitter account this week that Mount St. Mary's in Emmitsburg, Maryland, has made him a scholarship offer. It was Haugh's first D-I offer.

Earlier this week, another Y-A standout, Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland, landed his most high-profile offer yet from the Oregon Ducks. He also confirmed his offer via Twitter. The Ducks became the second Power Five program to make an offer to Copeland, joining Penn State.

The 6-foot, 7-inch Haugh, meanwhile, is coming off a sophomore season when he emerged as a force for a strong Colonials team, averaging 7.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game, according to the New Oxford MaxPreps website.

Haugh was the fourth option on a standout Colonials team last year, but he figures to be a much bigger part of the New Oxford offense in the 2020-2021 season.

Abdul Janneh (15.0 ppg) and Brayden Long (14.3 ppg) led the Colonials to a 26-5 season in 2019-2020. Both have since graduated. New Oxford finished tied for the Y-A Division I regular-season title and finished second in the Y-A playoffs. The Colonials also finished third in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs and qualified for the state tournament. The Colonials had advanced to the PIAA 5-A quarterfinals before the pandemic ended the season. That playoff run almost certainly helped Haugh garner more college attention.

Next season, Connor Jenkins (13.3 ppg) and Haugh figure to be the New Oxford leaders.

Mount St. Mary's is coming off an 11-21 season in 2019-2020, including a 7-11 mark in the Northeast Conference.

The Mountaineers didn't have to venture far to recruit Haugh. The Mount campus is located just more than 20 miles southwest of New Oxford.

Copeland, who was a junior at Gettysburg last season, now has offers from Oregon, Penn State, La Salle and Siena. The 6-6 Copeland was third in the Y-A League in scoring last season at 22.1 points per game. He helped Gettysburg to a 23-5 season in 2019-2020, including a 12-0 mark en route to the Y-A D-II crown. The Warriors also enjoyed a 22-0 regular season.

Oregon finished 24-7 a season ago, including a 13-5 mark in the Pac-12 Conference. The Ducks won the Pac-12 regular-season crown and finished ranked No. 13 in the final Associated Press national poll before the pandemic ended the season.

Savon Sutton, a rising sophomore at York Suburban High School, meanwhile, has four D-I offers at latest count: Towson, Bryant, Howard and Morgan State. Sutton's father, former York High standout Sam Sutton, was a standout player at Towson.

A 6-foot, 3-inch, 170-pound guard, Savon Sutton averaged 10.3 points per game as a freshman, while making 84% of his free throws and hitting 46 3-pointers. He helped the Trojans to a 21-8 season in 2019-2020, including a state playoff berth.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.