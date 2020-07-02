York-Adams League boys' basketball standout gets scholarship offer from Penn State

ROB ROSE

Gettysburg High's Quadir Copeland has received a scholarship offer from Penn State.

Copeland averaged 22.1 points-per-game last season for the Warriors.

Copeland also has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from La Salle and Siena.

It wasn’t a surprise to Quadir Copeland when he had a message from a Penn State University men’s basketball assistant coach two weeks ago.

The Gettysburg High School hoops standout led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season and 23 overall wins last year as a junior. The 6-foot, 6-inch point guard, who is equally adept at setting up his teammates for an easy layup or dunking on a defender, has been waiting for the time when the results of his hard work would start to show up in big-time scholarship offers.

That moment came earlier this week when Copeland received an offer to play at Penn State from head coach Pat Chambers, his third NCAA Division I offer. The Nittany Lions are coming off a strong 2019-2020 season, going 21-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten Conference. The Lions appeared destined for an NCAA berth when the coronavirus pandemic ended the college basketball season.

Copeland said he has been working out at least five hours per day this offseason, so while he was honored to get a scholarship from a Power Five program such as Penn State, it seemed like only a matter of time before the effort he's put into the sport paid off.

“I was happy, don’t get me wrong, but I felt that I had worked hard enough to get this,” Copeland said. “I feel like if someone works hard enough for something it’s rightfully theirs.”

The Warriors’ guard was third in the York-Adams League in scoring last season with a 22.1 points-per-game average. He scored 31 points in a District 3 Class 5-A playoff game. His first two NCAA Division I offers came from La Salle University (15-15 last season) and Siena College (20-10 last season). Penn State, however, is his first offer from a Power Five program.

Copeland is originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and would join a number of players from his hometown if he chose to play for the Nittany Lions. Chambers has created a recruiting pipeline from the city to Happy Valley, including 2020 seniors Lamar Steves and Mike Watkins.

Copeland said he is from a similar area to Watkins and that he knows Sam Sessoms, also from Philadelphia, a new addition to the Penn State team via a transfer from Binghamton University. Copeland said that it was cool to get an offer from a school that has helped players from his hometown have success.

With the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League AAU season canceled, Copeland is focused on training and attending camps to get better and gain more exposure to college coaches. Copeland would have played for Team Final in the Nike EYBL season, which has featured NBA players Dion Waiters, Tyreke Evans, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Although his list of offers stands at three, Copeland believes that, with the daily hours of hard work he continues to put in, it’s likely the Nittany Lions will have to compete with a few other Power Five programs to land the Warriors’ playmaker. He had to wait a while for elite teams to take notice, but now that they are, his three-a-day workouts and 500 shots per day were all worth it.

“It feels good because I have been working hard for this, waiting for this opportunity and now it’s finally here,” Copeland said. “It definitely feels good for everyone to finally see my talent and be able to showcase my talent on the highest level.”

