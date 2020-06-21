Chance Westry (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CHANCEWESTRY1 TWITTER SITE)

Chance Westry is taking his talents out west.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore point guard has decided to transfer out of Trinity High School to Sierra Canyon High School (California) for the final two years of his high school career. He announced the decision on his Instagram Friday.

Westry, a top-30 recruit with a four-star rank in the nation for the 2022 class according to multiple recruiting services, will join a national powerhouse headlined by rising sophomore guard Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James. Former NBA great Dwayne Wade’s son, Zaire, was a senior guard with the program this season, but has reclassified and transferred to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Westry is one of the nation’s most highly coveted point guard prospects, has at least a dozen offers. According to 247sports.com, Syracuse, the former home of Carlisle legend Billy Owens, is among the leading candidates. Florida, Georgetown and Michigan are among the other prominent programs to offer the sophomore.

In two seasons with the Shamrocks, Westry led Trinity to consecutive District 3 titles, giving them seven straight in total. He also led them to the PIAA Class 3-A championship game last year, falling in an entertaining game against Lincoln Park.

This season, Trinity looked well on its way to returning to Giant Center for the state championships. The Shamrocks were 22-3 and had advanced to the state quarterfinals before the coronavirus pandemic shut down all PIAA sports.

Westry averaged 23.8 points per game in 2019-20, with 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He was named the All-State Class 3-A Player of the Year by Pennsylvania sports writers.

Sierra Canyon’s basketball team advanced to the state championships before the pandemic ended the season. Westry will join the likes of Ziaire Williams, a Stanford commit, and Brandon Boston Jr., a Kentucky commit and USA Today Los Angeles’ basketball player/athlete of the year and Amari Bailey, the No. 6 prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.