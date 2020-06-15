CLOSE After losing to New Oxford at home this season and in the semifinals of last year's York-Adams League tournament, the victory in this game meant more. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Jeff Hoke was approved as Central York's boys' basketball coach Monday.

Hoke replaces Kevin Schieler, who resigned after last season.

Hoke was 92-60 during his six years at Bishop McDevitt.

Central York High School has found its new boys’ varsity basketball coach.

At the school board meeting on Monday, Jeff Hoke was approved as the new leader of the Panthers’ program.

Hoke previously coached at Camp Hill, Palmyra and Bishop McDevitt. Hoke resigned from Bishop McDevitt in 2014, citing increased travel for his job as a sales manager. Hoke had a 92-60 record in his six seasons at McDevitt and led the team to the PIAA Class 3-A playoffs in three of his final four seasons.

Central York celebrates a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

The Panthers’ new coach takes over the program after Kevin Schieler resigned following the team’s 2019-2020 season, when the Panthers won York-Adams League Division I and Y-A playoff titles, while also earning a state playoff berth.

It just part of a successful tenure for Schieler, who left Central York with a 166-75 record. He was the Y-A Division I Coach of the Year after the Panthers’ 24-5 campaign this past season.

“I can’t give the program the energy it deserves anymore,” Schieler said in March. “I’m very, very proud of the hard work ethic that we’ve made our players believe in at Central, and one of the downfalls of that is every time we want to do something new, we’ve got to do something more. I just can’t give the program the energy it deserves and the boys deserve someone that can give ... that energy.”

Next season the Panthers will return a talented rising senior class that includes Taylor Wright-Rawls, Nolan Hubbs, Judah Tomb, Shiloh Johnson, Kai’Ryn Brown and rising junior Beau Pribula.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com. This story will be updated.