Buy Photo York Suburban's Savon Sutton, shown here at right, has received a scholarship offer from Towson University. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York Suburban High School's Savon Sutton has reportedly added another NCAA Division I basketball scholarship offer.

Sutton, who will be a sophomore in the fall, announced on his Twitter site (@sutton11s) on Monday that he's received an offer from Towson University. Sutton made the announcement by retweeting a post from @verbalcommits. The Tigers finished last season at 19-13, including a 12-6 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Sutton had previously announced in early April that he received an offer from Morgan State in Baltimore. The Bears compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and are coming off a 15-16 campaign.

According to verbalcommits.com, Sutton also has an offer from Howard University in Washington. Howard, which also plays in the MEAC, was 4-29 last season.

Both Towson and Morgan State are located in Maryland. Towson is only about a 50-minute drive from York.

The 6-foot, 3-inch, 170-pound guard averaged 10.3 points per game as a freshman, while making 84% of his free throws and hitting 46 3-pointers.

Sutton helped the Trojans to a 21-8 season in 2019-2020, including a state playoff berth. Suburban should return most of the talent from that team, including starters Camden Brewer, Alon Gorham and Aidan Hughley, in addition to Sutton.

