Ethan Morton (Photo: TWITTER PHOTO)

Ethan Morton is a point guard living inside a big man's frame.

The Butler senior goes 6 feet, 6 inches with a 6-foot, 10-inch wing span. He has the ball skills and mental approach to set up his teammates before thinking about shooting.

His hybrid game helped him earn a full ride to Purdue, lift Butler to its first District 7 title in nearly 30 years and net him the Class 6-A Player of the Year honors from Pennsylvania's sports writers.

“He has a unique skill set with his size,” said Butler coach Matt Clement. “He's a winner and he just makes everybody on the court better. He's been that way since he was in second grade.”

Morton was named Pennsylvania Player of the Year by Gatorade and Maxpreps.com after averaging 23.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists as a senior. He scored a school-record 2,198 points, 33 in a triple-double performance against top rival Pine-Richland which saw him net 23 rebounds and 12 assists.

“The first time I saw him, he was in second grade and I said I've never seen anything like him,” said Clement, “and I still haven't.”

Morton is a repeat first-team all-state selection.

Wilson's Matt Coldren is the Class 6-A Coach of the Year after taking his alma mater to its first District 3 championship and a 28-1 record, tied for the best in the state with Loyalsock.

One of Coldren's players, Stevie Mitchell, was named to the all-state 6-A first team. He was the only player from District 3 to be recognized. Mitchell, a 6-2 junior guard, was named the Berks Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring at 22.3 points and leading Wilson to league and district titles. He's the Bulldogs' career scoring leader with 1,496 points and can become the first player in program history to lead the team in scoring four straight seasons.

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 6-A ALL-STATE TEAM

First Team

(Player of the Year): Ethan Morton, 6-5 Sr. G, Butler

William Jeffress, 6-7 Sr. F, Erie McDowell

Jalen Duren, 6-9 Soph. F, Roman Catholic

Jhamir Brickus, 5-11 Sr. G, Coatesville

Stevie Mitchell, 6-2 Jr. G, Wilson

Jeff Woodward, 6-10 Sr. F, Methacton

Second Team

Lynn Greer III, 6-1 Sr. G, Roman Catholic

Ike Herster, 6-6 Sr. F, Kennedy Catholic

Karell Watkins, 6-4 Jr. F, Chester

Justice Williams, 6-3 Sophomore G, Roman Catholic

Erik Timko, 6-3 Sr G, Methacton

Yasir Stover, 6-0 Sr. G, Simon Gratz

Third Team

Jaelen McGlone, 6-4 Sr. G, Cheltenham

Shaquil Bender, 6-2 Sr. G, Abraham Lincoln

Zach Rocco, 6-2 Sr. G, Penn-Trafford

Jake Hoffman, , 6-3 Sr. F, Mt. Lebanon

Akeem Taylor, 6-4 Sr. G, Chester

Caleb Mims, 6-0 Sr. G, Bethlehem Freedom

Coach of the Year: Matt Coldren, Wilson