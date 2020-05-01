The York-Adams League has its first 2020 all-state boys' basketball player.
Gettysburg High School junior Quadir Copeland was named to the Class 5-A all-state first team on Friday by Pennsylvania's sports writers.
Thus far, 2020 all-state boys' basketball teams have been released in 5-A, 4-A, 3-A, 2-A and 1-A. The 6-A all-state team is set to be released Saturday morning.
Before the release of Friday's 5-A team, the Y-A League did not have any players earn all-state recognition for 2020.
Copeland, a 6-5 junior forward, averaged 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and six assists per game. He was a big reason that the Warriors finished the regular season at 22-0, won the Y-A Division II title and earned a PIAA state playoff berth.
Gettysburg, however, did stagger down the stretch, losing five of its last six games to finish at 23-5.
The state 5-A Player of the Year is Malvern Prep's Kieves “Deuce” Turner, a 6-1 guard who led his team to a school-record 27 wins. He's a repeat first-team pick.
Turner is the all-time scoring leader (2,452 points) in one of the oldest leagues in America, the Inter-AC, a circuit that's featured future NBA talents such as Gerald Henderson, Wayne Ellington and Jerome Allen. The Coatesville native averaged 25.2 points per game in earning league MVP honors and his third straight first-team all-league selection.
The Friars beat eight teams that qualified for the PIAA Tournament, went undefeated in league play and advanced to the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association championship game.
Former NBA guard Tyrone Nesby, who led Muhlenberg to its first District 3 championship, is the state 5-A Coach of the Year. Nesby inherited a team that finished 5-17 in 2016-17 and led it to back-to-back district title games, including an overtime championship win against top-seeded Milton Hershey this past season.
The Muhls finished 23-6 and didn't lose to a 5-A team all season. All of their losses came to 6-A league rivals Wilson and Reading High, which met for the District 3 title. The 23 wins are tied for second-most in school history, and are the most in 30 years.
Other than Copeland, the only other 5-A all-state performer from District 3 is Milton Hershey's Josh Parra, a 6-5 senior forward, who made the second team.
PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
CLASS 5-A ALL-STATE TEAM
First Team
(Player of the Year): Deuce Turner, 6-1 Sr. G, Malvern Prep
Rahsool Diggins, 6-3 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Andrew Carr, 6-10 Sr. F, West Chester East
Michael Carmody, 6-6 Sr. F, Mars
Quadir Copeland,6-5 Jr. F, Gettysburg
Rodney Gallagher, 6-0 Fr. G, Laurel Highlands
Second Team
Jaylen Stinson, 6-0 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Michael Lucarotti, C 6-4 Jr. G, Erie Cathedral Prep
Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4 Sr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Josh Parra, 6-5 Sr. F, Milton Hershey
Third Team
Mason Barnes, 6-1 Sr. G, Pottsville
Marcus Randolph, 6-4 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Logan Shanahan, 6-6 Sr. F, Unionville
Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh
Seth Beers, 6-0 Sr. G, Lampeter-Strasburg
Elijah Rosenthal, 6-0 Sr. G, Wallenpaupack
Coach of the Year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg
