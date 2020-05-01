Story Highlights Pennsylvania's sports writers have released the Class 5-A all-state players.

Gettysburg High School junior Quadir Copeland was named to the first team.

The forward averaged 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and six assists per game.

Malvern Prep's Kieves “Deuce” Turner is the state's 5-A Player of the Year.

Gettysburg High School boys' basketball player Quadir Copeland is a first-team all-state selection in Class 5-A. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

The York-Adams League has its first 2020 all-state boys' basketball player.

Gettysburg High School junior Quadir Copeland was named to the Class 5-A all-state first team on Friday by Pennsylvania's sports writers.

Thus far, 2020 all-state boys' basketball teams have been released in 5-A, 4-A, 3-A, 2-A and 1-A. The 6-A all-state team is set to be released Saturday morning.

Before the release of Friday's 5-A team, the Y-A League did not have any players earn all-state recognition for 2020.

Copeland, a 6-5 junior forward, averaged 21.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and six assists per game. He was a big reason that the Warriors finished the regular season at 22-0, won the Y-A Division II title and earned a PIAA state playoff berth.

Gettysburg, however, did stagger down the stretch, losing five of its last six games to finish at 23-5.

The state 5-A Player of the Year is Malvern Prep's Kieves “Deuce” Turner, a 6-1 guard who led his team to a school-record 27 wins. He's a repeat first-team pick.

Turner is the all-time scoring leader (2,452 points) in one of the oldest leagues in America, the Inter-AC, a circuit that's featured future NBA talents such as Gerald Henderson, Wayne Ellington and Jerome Allen. The Coatesville native averaged 25.2 points per game in earning league MVP honors and his third straight first-team all-league selection.

The Friars beat eight teams that qualified for the PIAA Tournament, went undefeated in league play and advanced to the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association championship game.

Former NBA guard Tyrone Nesby, who led Muhlenberg to its first District 3 championship, is the state 5-A Coach of the Year. Nesby inherited a team that finished 5-17 in 2016-17 and led it to back-to-back district title games, including an overtime championship win against top-seeded Milton Hershey this past season.

The Muhls finished 23-6 and didn't lose to a 5-A team all season. All of their losses came to 6-A league rivals Wilson and Reading High, which met for the District 3 title. The 23 wins are tied for second-most in school history, and are the most in 30 years.

Other than Copeland, the only other 5-A all-state performer from District 3 is Milton Hershey's Josh Parra, a 6-5 senior forward, who made the second team.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 5-A ALL-STATE TEAM

First Team

(Player of the Year): Deuce Turner, 6-1 Sr. G, Malvern Prep

Rahsool Diggins, 6-3 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood

Andrew Carr, 6-10 Sr. F, West Chester East

Michael Carmody, 6-6 Sr. F, Mars

Quadir Copeland,6-5 Jr. F, Gettysburg

Rodney Gallagher, 6-0 Fr. G, Laurel Highlands

Second Team

Jaylen Stinson, 6-0 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood

Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood

Michael Lucarotti, C 6-4 Jr. G, Erie Cathedral Prep

Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Ryan

Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4 Sr. F, Archbishop Ryan

Josh Parra, 6-5 Sr. F, Milton Hershey

Third Team

Mason Barnes, 6-1 Sr. G, Pottsville

Marcus Randolph, 6-4 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood

Logan Shanahan, 6-6 Sr. F, Unionville

Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh

Seth Beers, 6-0 Sr. G, Lampeter-Strasburg

Elijah Rosenthal, 6-0 Sr. G, Wallenpaupack

Coach of the Year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg