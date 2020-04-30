Jordan Longino (Photo: .)

To call Jordan Longino a gifted athlete would be a serious understatement.

The Germantown Academy junior is Pennsylvania's Class 4-A Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, according to the state's sports writers.

The 6-foot, 4-inch guard is a major-college recruit in both basketball and football.

In basketball, he averaged 22.9 points per game to go with elite playmaking, rebounding and defensive skills.

In basketball, he’s the 46th-ranked high school junior in the country, with scholarship offers from Villanova, Indiana, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Penn State and others. He was also a first-team all-state basketball selection last season.

In football he’s a quarterback who threw for more than 2,000 yards with 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's starting to attract NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision college attention in that sport, too.

The state's Class 4-A Coach of the Year is Brendan Stanton of Pope John Paul II, who took over a losing program two years ago and went 20-5 this season, won the District 1 championship and reached the state quarterfinals before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no York-Adams League players on the 4-A all-state list. The only player from District 3 to be recognized was Jake Kelly, a 6-3 senior guard from Bishop McDevitt, who was named to the second team.

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 4-A ALL-STATE TEAM

First Team

(Player of the Year): Jordan Longino, 6-4 Jr. G, Germantown Academy

Tyreese Watson, 6-4 Jr. G, Bonner-Prendergast

Elijah Taylor, 6-8 Sr. F, Imhotep

John Camden, 6-7 Jr. F, Archbishop Carroll

Donald Whitehead, 5-11 Jr. F, Hickory

Caleb Dorsey, 6-8 Sr. F, Hill School

Second Team

Isiah Warfield, 6-5 Sr. F, Central Valley

Nick Filchner, 6-8 Sr. F, Allentown CC

Ibrihim Kane, 6-5 Sr. F, Polumbo

Jake Kelly, 6-3 Sr. G, Bishop McDevitt

Gabe Dorsey, 6-6 Jr. F, Hill School

Zach Rovinsky, 6-7 Sr. F, Western Wayne

Third Team

Drew McKeon, 6-3 Sr. G, Pope John Paul II

Steven Ressler, 5-11 Jr. G, Bedford

Donovan Rodriguez, 6-0 Sr. G, Bonner-Prendergast

Johnny Crise, 6-6 Sr. F, Highlands

Justin Green, 6-5 Jr. F, Pope John Paul II

Peyton Mele, 6-3 Jr. G, Hickory

Coach of the Year: Brendan Stanton, Pope John Paul II.