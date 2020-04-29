Chance Westry (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF CHANCEWESTRY1 TWITTER SITE)

Chance Westry raised eyebrows around Pennsylvania with a 40-point performance as a freshman in the 2019 Class 3-A state championship game.

Westry, of Trinity High on Harrisburg’s West Shore, raised his game to a consistent, dominant level this season and was voted player of the year in voting for the Pennsylvania Sports Writers' 3-A All-State Team, which was announced Wednesday.

Westry has grown to 6 feet, 5 inches, raised his scoring average from 15.1 to 24.4 points per game and made, according to Trinity coach Larry Kostelac, “that natural progression you hope to see.

“In terms of offensive talent, he’s one of the best I’ve seen.’’

Trinity was 22-3, had won the District 3 3-A title and was through to the state quarterfinals when the coronavirus ended the season. Westry is the 25th-ranked sophomore in the country, and has scholarship offers from Syracuse, Michigan, Maryland, Florida, Georgetown and LSU, among others.

“I’m not even sure how many offers he has, but I know more are coming,’’ Kostelac said.

"He’s 6-5 now, and he has point-guard capabilities. All the coaches that have come in here say the same thing. He’s a terrific passer and he sees things before they happen.’’

Dave DeGregorio, who led North Catholic to a 26-2 record, a District 7 title and a state quarterfinal berth, is the state 3-A Coach of the Year.

There were no York-Adams League players named to the 3-A all-state teams. Other than Westry, only one other District 3 player was recognized. Camp Hill's Jake Perry, a 5-11 senior guard, made the third team.

PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

CLASS 3-A ALL-STATE TEAM

First Team

(Player of Year): Chance Westry, 6-5 So. G Trinity

Jalen Warley, 6-5 Jr. F, Westtown

Noah Collier, 6-7 Sr. F, Westtown

Jordan Hall, 6-8 Sr. F, Neumann-Goretti

Jamil Manigo, 6-4 Sr. F, Bishop McDevitt

Robert Smith, 6-0 Sr. G Bishop McDevitt,

Second Team

Hakim Byrd, 5-10 Sr. G, Neumann-Goretti

Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11 Sr. G, North Catholic

Franck Kepnang, 6-10 Jr. F, Westtown

Aiden Gair, 6-2 Sr. G Loyalsock

Cameron Young, 6-6 Sr. F, Neumann-Goretti

Ed Holland, 6-6 Jr. F, Friends Central

Third Team

Cam Polak, 6-1 Sr. G, Steel Valley

Isaiah Smith, 6-0 Sr. G, Lincoln Park

Matt Bengel, 6-3 Sr. F, Mercyhurst Prep

Jake Perry, 5-11 Sr. G, Camp Hill

Hysier Miller, 6-1 Jr. G, Neumann-Goretti

Aaron Collins, 6-0 Jr. G, Erie First Christian

Coach of the Year: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic.