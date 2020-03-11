CLOSE New Oxford boys' basketball moves into the PIAA 5-A quarterfinals after a 73-48 victory over York Suburban on Tuesday. York Dispatch

Story Highlights New Oxford's Abdul Janneh is the Y-A D-I Player of the Year.

Eastern York's Trevor Seitz is the Y-A D-II Player of the Year.

Littlestown's Jayden Weishaar is the Y-A D-III Player of the Year.

In a season that saw some tremendous individual and team achievements, it’s time to honor the York-Adams League players and coaches who had the most success this year.

Central York won the Y-A tournament championship over New Oxford after the teams split the Division I regular-season title. The squads also split the top D-I awards handed out by the league's coaches.

New Oxford senior Abdul Janneh took home Player of the Year, while Central York coach Kevin Schieler was named Coach of the Year.

Janneh is closing out his basketball career with a stellar senior season. Janneh has already committed to play college football for NCAA Division I Duquesne University. He led the Colonials on a 13-game regular-season winning streak to clinch a share of the division title.

The Colonials are enjoying what most consider to be the most successful season in program history. They've reached the PIAA Class 5-A state quarterfinals and are 26-5.

Janneh has been a huge factor in that success. He surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone in mid-January and is averaging about 15 points per game.

Schieler’s Panthers, meanwhile, stand at 24-4 entering Wednesday's second-round PIAA Class 6-A contest. In addition to sharing the D-I title with the Colonials, the Panthers finally secured the league tournament championship that had eluded them in recent years.

Both Central (6-A) and New Oxford (5-A) earned third-place finishes in District 3 action.

Williams, Seitz honored in Division II: One quick look at the standings and it’s easy to guess which coach deserved the honor as the top Y-A D-II leader.

Gettysburg coach Lawrence Williams guided the Warriors to an undefeated regular season, the Y-A D-II title and 23 overall wins. Gettysburg also advanced to the state 5-A playoffs. His peers then honored him as the D-II Coach of the Year.

Eastern York senior Trevor Seitz finished second in the league at 22.2 points per game and led the Golden Knights to the PIAA playoffs in his final season. He was named D-II Player of the Year after helping the Golden Knights to a 16-10 season. In late January, he became the third member of his family to surpass the 1,000-point milestone with Eastern.

Weishaar, Boeckel recognized in D-III: After finishing the season sixth in the league in scoring at 17 points per game, Littlestown junior Jayden Weishaar took home the D-III Player of the Year honor.

Weishaar helped the Thunderbolts finish 18-7 overall, including a 13-1 D-III mark en route to the division championship.

Despite a 12-13 overall record, York Catholic coach Dustin Boeckel guided a young Irish team to a 10-4 record in D-III play, secured a District 3 Class 2-A title and was named the D-III Coach of the Year.

YORK-ADAMS LEAGUE BASKETBALL HONORS

(Selected by league's coaches)

DIVISION I

Coach of the Year: Kevin Schieler, Central York.

Player of the Year: Abdul Janneh, New Oxford.

First team: Brayden Long, New Oxford; Devante Dennis, Red Lion; Evan Eisenhart, Central York; Gabe Guidinger, Central York; Michael Dickson, Dallastown.

Second team: Kobe Green, Dallastown; Cameron Gallon, York High; Connor Jenkins, New Oxford; Quay Mulbah, Northeastern; Nolan Hubbs, Central York; Branden Mutunga, York High.

Honorable mention: Andrew Brodbeck, Northeastern, Isiah Carroll, York High; Roman Owens, Dallastown; Antoine Beard, York High; AJ Virata, Red Lion; Diarimid Stewart, Spring Grove.

DIVISION II

Coach of the Year: Lawrence Williams, Gettysburg.

Player of the Year: Trevor Seitz, Eastern York.

First team: Quadir Copeland, Gettysburg; Aidan Hughley, York Suburban; Charles Warren, Gettysburg; Carter Day, Kennard-Dale; Jalen Franklin, Susquehannock.

Second team: Jared Shearer, West York; Anthony Brown, York Suburban; Camden Brewer, York Suburban; Zach Ketterman, Gettysburg; Corey Wise, West York; Jacob Eden, Susquehannock.

Honorable mention: Micah Myers, Eastern York.

DIVISION III

Coach of the Year: Dustin Boeckel, York Catholic.

Player of the Year: Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown.

First team: Zaire Myers, Hanover; Corbyn Keller, Delone Catholic; Jaylen Martinez, Bermudian Springs; Luke Forjan, York Catholic; Brayden Staub, Littlestown.

Second team: Drew Parker, Biglerville; Kyle Garman, Hanover; Coltlyn Keller, Delone Catholic; Jorge Cervantes, Biglerville; Michael Killinger, Hanover; Eric Ball, Fairfield.

Honorable mention: Dylan Durbin, York Catholic; Preston Boeckel, York Catholic; Andre Caban, Hanover; Ben Nelson, York Catholic; Connor Shaw, Bermudian Springs.