Story Highlights The Central York boys' basketball team lost to McDowell on Wednesday, 68-61.

The PIAA Class 6-A second-round loss ended Central York's season.

After the game, Central York head coach Kevin Schieler announced his resignation.

There was a serious sense of finality for the Central York boys' basketball program on Wednesday night.

The Panthers' standout 2019-2020 season came to an end with a 68-61 loss to (Erie) McDowell in a PIAA Class 6-A second-round contest.

Then, after the game, Central's highly successful head coach, Kevin Schieler, announced his resignation after a decade leading the program. Schieler wouldn't go into details about the reasons for his decision, saying he would discuss it another day.

When the game started, it looked like Central's season and Schieler's coaching career would live on for at least another game. The Panthers jumped out to a 24-11 edge after one quarter and appeared poised for a blowout triumph.

After that, however, McDowell controlled the action, outscoring Central in each of the next three periods, 18-11, 18-9 and 21-17.

Central's season concludes with a 24-5 record, while District 10 champion McDowell improved to 23-3.

The Panthers shared the York-Adams Division I title this season with New Oxford, won the Y-A League Tournament title and finished third in the District 3 Class 6-A playoffs.

Central was led on Wednesday by Evan Eisenhart's 15-point effort, while Trey Sweigart added 10 points. Eisenhart buried three 3-pointers and the Panthers finished with nine 3-pointers as a team.

McDowell, not surprisingly, was led by the 6-foot, 7-inch junior standout, William Jeffress Jr., who is considered one of the nation's top players in the 2021 recruiting class. Jeffress, who is being pursued by schools such as Virginia, Villanova and Baylor, finished with 18 points, scoring at least four points in every quarter.

McDowell wasn't just a one-man show, however. They had three other players in double digits: Jonah Bock (15 points), Jaedan Jefferson (14 points) and Max Paris (12 points).

McDowell advances to the state quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined and will face either District 7 champion Butler or Upper St. Clair, the third-place team from District 7.

