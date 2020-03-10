Story Highlights New Oxford earned a 73-48 boys' basketball win over York Suburban on Tuesday.

The win advanced the Colonials into the PIAA Class 5-A quarterfinals.

Abdul Janneh led New Oxford with 20 points. Connor Jenkins added 16 points.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Savon Sutton looks for a pass with New Oxford's Thomas Haugh and Tayshawn Golden, center, defending during a PIAA Class 5-A second-round boys' basketball game at Red Lion Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

One of the best seasons in the history of New Oxford High School basketball is going to last at least a little longer.

After a slow start on Tuesday night, the Colonials quickly got their act together en route to an impressive 73-48 victory over York Suburban at Red Lion High School in a battle of York-Adams League programs.

The PIAA Class 5-A second-round triumph advances New Oxford to the quarterfinals on Friday at a site and time to be determined. The Colonials will face the winner of Tuesday night's second-round game between District 8 champion Obama Academy (16-8) and District 3 runner-up Milton Hershey (21-4).

The Colonials, the third-place team from District 3, improved to 23-5 with Tuesday's victory, while York Suburban's season ends at 18-9.

The Trojans had made an impressive postseason run after losing their District 3 opener. They won three straight consolation contests to earn the final 5-A state berth from District 3 and then stunned District 7 champion Laurel Highlands in their state opener after a three-hour-plus bus ride.

Buy Photo New Oxford's Abdul Janneh draws a foul driving against York Suburban's Savon Sutton during a PIAA Class 5-A second-round boys' basketball game at Red Lion Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Suburban, however, ran out of playoff magic against a talented New Oxford squad that earned a share of the York-Adams Division I championship in the regular season and finished second in the league tournament.

The Trojans did jump out to an 11-5 lead in the first quarter on Tuesday, but it was all New Oxford after that. The Colonials led 15-11 after the first quarter and 33-16 at halftime. New Oxford went on a 28-5 run to end the first half.

Abdul Janneh poured in 20 points to lead New Oxford, while Connor Jenkins added 16. Tommy Haugh (14) and Brayden Long (11) also reached double digits in scoring for the Colonials.

Suburban's leaders were Anthony Brown (13 points), Aidan Hughley (11 points) and Camden Brewer (10 points).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.