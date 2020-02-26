. (Photo: .)

Buy Photo Trevor Seitz, seen here driving to the basket in a file photo, had 27 points on Wednesday for Eastern York. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Eastern York Golden Knights are headed to the PIAA Class 4-A boys' basketball playoffs.

The Knights earned a state berth on Wednesday with a 62-51 triumph over Octorara in the District 3 4-A fifth-place game in Wrightsville.

Eastern led after each quarter, but pulled away from Octorara with a 22-14 fourth-quarter surge.

Trevor Seitz pumped in 27 points to lead Eastern, while Austin Bausman added 13 points.

No. 6 seed Eastern improved to 16-9, while No. 8 seed Octorara finished at 16-10.

The Knights have now won eight of their last nine games.

On Friday, March 6, in a first-round state contest, Eastern will take on the District 12 champion, either Bonner-Prendergast or Imhotep Charter.

