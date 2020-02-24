CLOSE Central York boys' basketball defeated Governor Mifflin, 56-46 on Friday to advance to the District 3 Class 6-A semifinals. York Dispatch

STATE RANKINGS

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM POLL

MIKE BULLOCK

Sunbury Daily Item

(Following are the top 10 boys’ high school basketball teams in each of the six PIAA Classifications through games of Sunday, Feb. 23. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 16-8 1

2. Butler (7) 18-4 2

3. McDowell (10) 19-3 3

4. Wilson (3) 25-1 4

5. Methacton (1) 24-2 5

6. Cheltenham (1) 23-3 6

7. Upper St. Clair (7) 20-3 7

8. Chester (1) 21-3 OW

9. Simon Gratz (12) 22-5 9

10. Central York (3) 22-3 10

Checked in: No. 8 Chester.

Checked out: No. 8 Fox Chapel.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 15-10; Allderdice (8) 18-6; Bensalem (1) 19-6; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 16-8; Cedar Crest (3) 23-3; Central Bucks East (1) 15-10; Central Catholic (7) 14-10; Central Dauphin (3) 20-6; Coatesville (1) 18-7; Downingtown East (1) 14-11; Easton (11) 17-7; Erie (10) 12-12; Fox Chapel (7) 21-2; Garnet Valley (1) 21-4; Governor Mifflin (3) 16-11; Harrisburg (3) 15-9; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 16-9; Lower Merion (1) 18-7; Mount Lebanon (7) 17-6; Northampton (11) 15-8; Olney (12) 22-4; Pennridge (1) 19-7; Pine-Richland (7) 15-9; Reading (3) 17-7; Wilkes-Barre (2) 15-10; William Allen (11) 22-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 19-5 1

2. West Chester East (1) 24-2 2

3. Milton Hershey (3) 20-3 5

4. Archbishop Ryan (12) 16-9 4

5. Cathedral Prep* (10) 16-7 3

6. Cardinal O’Hara* (12) 16-7 6

7. Pottsville (11) 20-4 7

8. Wallenpaupack (2) 22-2 8

9. Chartiers Valley (7) 19-4 10

10. New Oxford (3) 23-4 OW

Checked in: No. 10 New Oxford.

Checked out: No. 9 Penn Hills.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 17-7; Bayard Rustin (1) 17-7; Dallas (2) 19-6; DuBois (9) 19-3; Elizabethtown (3) 18-8; Gettysburg (3) 23-2; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 24-4; Johnstown (6) 22-3; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 17-9; Laurel Highlands (7) 15-8; Mars (7) 18-5; Martin Luther King (12) 18-6; Meadville (10) 12-11; Muhlenberg (3) 19-6; Northern York (3) 20-4; Obama Academy (8) 14-8; Penn Hills (7) 18-5; Penn Wood (1) 15-8; Penncrest (1) 21-6; Pittston (2) 16-9; Shippensburg (3) 18-7; Southern Lehigh (11) 20-4; Thomas Jefferson (7) 16-7; Unionville (1) 18-8; York (3) 17-8; York Suburban (3) 18-7.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 17-5 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 19-7 2

3. Hickory (10) 19-4 3

4. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 21-4 4

5. Archbishop Carroll (12) 15-9 5

6. Huntingdon (6) 22-2 6

7. Bishop McDevitt (3) 20-5 7

8. Highlands (7) 20-3 9

9. Lancaster Catholic (3) 21-3 OW

10. Scranton Prep (2) 18-6 8

Checked in: No. 9 Lancaster Catholic.

Checked out: No. 10 Uniontown.

Others to watch: Athens (4) 18-6; Bedford (5) 18-7; Belle Vernon (7) 18-6; Blackhawk (7) 13-10; Danville (4) 19-6; Eastern York (3) 14-9; Elco (3) 19-5; Grove City (10) 15-8; Harbor Creek (10) 16-7; Jersey Shore (4) 13-10; John Bartram (12) 10-13; Knoch (7) 19-4; Montoursville (4) 18-5; New Castle (7) 17-7; Pope John Paul II (1) 19-6; Quaker Valley (7) 17-6; South Philadelphia (12) 16-10; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 15-8; Tamaqua (11) 18-7; Tyrone* (6) 21-3; Uniontown (7) 20-3; Valley View (2) 17-7; Warren (10) 15-8.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 20-4 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 16-7 2

3. Trinity (3) 20-3 3

4. North Catholic (7) 22-2 4

5. Lincoln Park (7) 20-4 5

6. Loyalsock (4) 24-1 7

7. Holy Redeemer (2) 17-6 8

8. Camp Hill (3) 18-6 10

9. Ligonier Valley (6) 22-2 9

10. Fairview (10) 21-2 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Fairview.

Checked out: No. 6 Wyoming Seminary.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 16-8; Beaver Falls (7) 14-8; Brandywine Heights (3) 15-10; Brookville (9) 15-7; Carlynton (7) 15-9; Central Columbia (4) 18-5; Columbia (3) 17-8; Franklin (10) 17-6; High School of the Future (12) 15-10; Hughesville (4) 17-6; Neshannock (7) 16-8; Penns Valley (6) 15-8; Richland (6) 15-7; Riverside (2) 16-8; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-7; Seton-La Salle (7) 16-7; Sharon (10) 15-9; Sharpsville (10) 15-8; South Allegheny (7) 23-1; Warrior Run (4) 14-9; West Catholic* (12) 8-14; Westmont Hilltop (6) 19-5; Wyoming Seminary* (2) 22-3.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 22-5 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 22-1 2

3. Executive Education (11) 15-6 3

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 21-3 4

5. Holy Cross (2) 22-2 6

6. Farrell (10) 15-7 7

7. Sto-Rox (7) 17-6 8

8. Constitution (12) 12-12 9

9. Cambridge Springs (10) 20-3 10

10. Dock Mennonite (1) 22-5 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Dock Mennonite.

Checked out: No. 5 Steelton-Highspire.

Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 17-7; Brentwood (7) 18-6; Coudersport (9) 19-3; Homer-Center (6) 15-8; Jeannette (7) 15-8; Keystone (9) 21-2; Lakeview (10) 16-8; Millersburg (3) 18-6; North Star (5) 21-3; Portage (6) 19-5; Ridgway (9) 17-7; Schuylkill Haven (11) 19-4; Shenango (7) 19-5; Springdale (7) 20-4; Steelton-Highspire* (3) 13-10; West Branch (6) 19-5; Williams Valley (11) 16-7; Winchester Thurston (7) 12-11; Windber (5) 15-7; Wyalusing Valley (4) 18-6; York Catholic (3) 11-12; Youngsville (10) 19-5.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 19-4 1

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 25-1 2

3. Shade (5) 24-2 3

4. Elk County Catholic (9) 24-1 4

5. Bishop Canevin (7) 18-5 5

6. St. John Neumann (4) 20-4 6

7. Chester Charter (1) 18-6 7

8. Bishop Carroll (6) 14-9 9

9. The Christian Academy (1) 23-5 8

10. Clarion-Limestone (9) 20-4 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 16-7; Cameron County (9) 19-4; Cornell (7) 17-6; Greenwood (3) 15-10; Halifax (3) 16-8; Imani Christian (7) 15-9; Lancaster County Christian (3) 16-6; Lititz Christian (3) 20-4; Mount Calvary (3) 23-2; Nativity (11) 16-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 17-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 20-4; Northumberland Christian (4) 19-7; Sankofa Freedom (12) 7-14; Southern Fulton (5) 16-8; Sullivan County (4) 18-6; Williamsburg (6) 15-7.

