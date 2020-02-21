CLOSE Central York boys' basketball defeated Governor Mifflin, 56-46 on Friday to advance to the District 3 Class 6-A semifinals. York Dispatch

Story Highlights Central York beat Governor Mifflin, 56-46.

Central York will play Reading at home in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Gabe Guidinger led the Panthers with 19 points.

With a week between the York-Adams League title game and his team’s first District 3 playoff contest, Kevin Schieler focused on keeping the Central York players’ energy up during their layoff.

Early in Central York’s meeting with Governor Mifflin (15-11), it looked like the Panthers were still on their first-round bye.

The Mustangs opened the game on a 7-1 spurt, which forced Schieler to take a timeout and change the intensity level his team was playing at.

“We just told them to wake up,” Schieler said. “We had a lack of focus. I just think we had to wake up a little bit.”

That timeout hit the Panthers like a shot of espresso.

Central York (21-3) unleashed a 25-2 run that ran through the middle of the second quarter, led by senior Gabe Guidinger who poured in 13 of his game-high 19 points before halftime.

The tremendous turnaround following the timeout created enough separation between the teams that Central never trailed by less than 10 points en route to a 56-46 victory.

“We came out expecting to punch them in the mouth without much effort, but they showed us that they’re a solid team,” Guidinger said. “So, we just had to come out and re-focus.”

Big first half: Central York extended a 10-point lead after the first eight minutes to 17 as it headed into the locker room. The Panthers held the Mustangs to five points in the second quarter and got a pair of big 3-pointers from guards Trey Sweigart and Mitch Saxton.

After halftime, it looked like both teams needed a wake-up call once again. Each squad managed just seven points, but the Panthers’ 17-point lead carried into the final eight minutes.

Governor Mifflin battled back late, but didn’t have the perimeter shooting necessary to complete the comeback. Bryce Harman and Gregory Suber each had 13 to lead the Mustangs in points.

Staying focused: Guidinger was the only Panther in double figures with 19, while Sweigart and Saxton added nine and eight points, respectively.

Turnovers and fouls allowed Governor Mifflin to get back into the game late and Schieler said that part of his plan is practice this weekend will be to prepare the players better for the pressure that comes in the clutch, final moments of the game.

“We gotta make sure we’re not letting the game take over our emotions and we’re keeping everything balanced and in check so next time around we can execute a little bit better,” Schieler said.

From the start: Central York’s next opponent will be No. 3 seed Reading (17-7) on Tuesday night. Guidinger and Schieler both said that the team can’t afford to spot any more teams early leads if it hopes to continue advancing in the playoffs.

Whatever woke up the Panthers after Schieler’s timeout early against Governor will need to be there again on Tuesday if the Panthers want to achieve their goals and reach at least one more title game this season.

“That little run we went on in the first and second quarter there was us doing the little things right in our game plan,” Schieler said. “We just gotta make sure we do that from the start on Tuesday night.”

