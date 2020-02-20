CLOSE Highlights from New Oxford's District 3 Class 5-A boys' basketball win over York High. York Dispatch

By the time York High and New Oxford met on the court Thursday night, there was no need for either coach to spend much time on what the opposing team likes to run.

This contest was the fourth meeting of the season between the York-Adams Division I rivals and the second in just more than a week.

“You know everything, you know every single move they’re going to make, so it just comes down to players making plays,” New Oxford senior Brayden Long said.

And that’s exactly what the Colonials did.

With four players in double digits, led by senior Abdul Janneh with 21 points, New Oxford defeated York High, 78-61, to move into the District 3 Class 5-A semifinals. It also gave New Oxford a 3-1 edge in the season series vs. the Bearcats.

After a first half that saw New Oxford lose its initial hold on the game, leading by just three points headed into the locker rooms, the Colonials came out firing in the final two quarters.

Janneh was forced to the bench with four finals in the final minutes of the third quarter and his team up by 10. York High had its chance to make one final push to cut into the lead, but were denied by sharp shooting from New Oxford.

Junior Connor Jenkins and sophomore Tommy Haugh combined for 25 of the Colonials’ 51 second-half points, and their personal 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter all but ended the game.

“We say every day in practice, ‘Anyone can take over a game on this team,’” Long said. “From the starting five to our bench. Anyone on any given night can take over, and those two helped tremendously tonight.”

With Janneh out and the game and season hanging in the balance, Janneh was proud of the pair who showed why he and his teammates have such faith in their ability to pick up one another in clutch moments in the game.

“Everyone trusts each other on the team,” Jannneh said. “We never have any doubt when someone’s not making shots, another guy steps up right away. Jenkins and Tommy (Haugh) were big tonight.”

Jenkins finished with 18 points, while Haugh chipped in 16. Haugh hit a trio of 3-pointers, including a dagger from beyond the arc that put the Colonials up by 21, forced a timeout by York High and allowed the sold-out gym a chance at an early celebration.

“It’s awesome,” Haugh said of the feeling when the crowd erupted after his shot. “Just the excitement and just the great sold-out (crowd) here. It was insane.”

Long was the fourth New Oxford player in double figures with 13. York High also had four players score at least 10 points.

Antoine Beard and Kevin Glover tied for the team lead with 14 points, Isiah Carroll had 11 and Rashim Lee added 10. The Bearcats’ usual leading scorer — Cameron Gallon — was held to five points because of foul trouble that started early in the game and eventually led to him fouling out in the final quarter.

As the Colonials head to the semifinal round on Monday, they plan to keep the memories of the way last season ended fresh in their minds to ensure they don’t repeat the past.

Janneh said that losing in the York-Adams League title game a year ago affected New Oxford’s play in the district playoffs and led to their early elimination. The team met before the 2020 district playoffs and vowed not to let the same thing happen again this time around.

Losing in the league title game again this year just added more fuel to their fire.

“We used that anger from the league (title) game, came out and won our first game, won our second game and now we’re going to use that and win our third game and get to (the) finals,” Janneh said.

In the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday, the Colonials (23-4) will play at home vs. third-seeded Milton Hershey (19-3), which downed sixth-seeded Elizabethtown (18-8) in its quarterfinal contest, 69-55.

York (17-8), meanwhile, will travel to Elizabethtown in its consolation game on Monday.

Gettysburg upset: The top-seeded Gettysburg boys were upset in the District 3 Class 5-A quarterfinals by eighth-seeded Muhlenberg, 60-49.

The Warriors fell to 23-2 and have now lost two of their last three after opening the season with 22 straight wins. Muhlenberg, which hit 11 3-pointers, improved to 19-6.

Gettysburg drops into consolation action at 7 p.m. Monday when it will host fifth-seeded Shippensburg (18-7), a 65-51 loser to fourth-seeded Northern York (20-4) on Thursday.

York Suburban stays alive: York Suburban stayed alive in 5-A consolation action with a 78-59 win vs. visiting Big Spring.

No. 10 seed Suburban improved to 18-7. No. 15 Big Spring finished at 12-11. Suburban will play host to No. 11 seed Lampeter-Strasburg at 7 p.m. Monday. L-S (17-9) ended West York's season on Thursday, 66-60. West York finished at 13-12. Jaden Walker poured in 31 points in a losing cause, while A.J. Williams added 10.

No. 9 Northeastern also saw its season end with a 5-A consolation loss to No. 16 Hershey, 77-61. Northeastern finished 14-10. Hershey improved to 12-12.

Littlestown, Eastern boys fall in 4-A action: The Littlestown boys and Eastern York boys both dropped district 4-A quarterfinal contests to drop into the consolation bracket.

Fifth-seeded Littlestown fell at fourth-seeded Susquehanna Twp., 68-45. Littlestown fell to 18-6. Susquehanna Twp. moved to 15-7.

Sixth-seeded Eastern York, meanwhile, lost at third-seeded ELCO, 59-54. Eastern fell to 14-9. ELCO is now 19-5. Trevor Seitz poured in 30 points in a losing cause for the Golden Knights.

In the consolation round on Monday, Littlestown will play host to ninth-seeded Octorara (15-9), which dropped its quarterfinal on Thursday to top-seeded Lancaster Catholic (21-3), 58-40.

In its consolation game on Monday, Eastern will play host to 10th-seeded Berks Catholic (13-10), which fell in the quarterfinals, 44-25, to second-seeded Bishop McDevitt (21-4) on Thursday.

