. (Photo: .)

In a game of wild ebbs and flows, the York Catholic boys' basketball team emerged with a remarkable overtime victory on Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish earned a thrilling 73-68 OT victory at No. 1 seed Steel-High in a District 3 Class 2-A semifinal contest.

That victory clinched a state playoff berth for the Fighting Irish and advanced them to the championship contest vs. Millersburg at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Hershey's Giant Center.

That, however, is just part of the story.

York Catholic rallied from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to force the OT before outscoring the Rollers 8-3 in the OT.

The Irish entered the fourth quarter trailing 43-29. Steel-High extended that lead to 20 points in the final period and started taking out its starters before the Irish roared back. York Catholic finished with a 36-22 scoring advantage over the final eight minutes to force the extra session.

Steel-High opened the game with a 16-4 first-quarter surge, only to see York Catholic respond with a 15-8 run of its own in the second quarter to close the deficit to 24-19 at halftime.

The Rollers, however, responded with a 19-10 spurt of their own to take the 14-point lead into the final period, setting up the dramatic climax.

No. 4 seed York Catholic will take an 11-12 record into Monday's title contest vs. No. 2 Millersburg (18-6).

Steel-High's season ends at 13-10.

Millersburg punched its ticket to the title game with a 65-58 victory over No. 3 Antietam (12-11).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.