Behind big nights from Abdul Janneh and Connor Jenkins, New Oxford defeated Central York in a game that could have an impact on the Division I title. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: New Oxford comes from behind for win over Central
Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh pursue a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Janneh was fouled on the play. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart , left, and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins vie for a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Eisenhart ended up with the possession. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Gabe Guidinger and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins, left, vie for a rebound during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Kairyn Brown is pressured by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, and Tayshawn Golden during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins takes a shoulder from Central York's Gabe Guidinger who drives the lane during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Kairyn Brown's drive is stopped by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Tayshawn Golden knocks the ball away from a driving Taylor Wright-Rawls of Central York during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Brayden Long snatches a rebound from Central York's Evan Eisenhart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart drives against New Oxford's Brayden Long, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Nolan Hubbs is pressured by New Oxford's Connor Jenkins during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh pressures Central York's Trey Sweigart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
Central York's Beau Pribula works the ball against New Oxford during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo
    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    York-Adams League Championship

    Central York 4, New Oxford 32, F