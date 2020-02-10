CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM POLL

MICHAEL BULLUCK

Sunbury Daily Item

(Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking. Through games of Feb. 9. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Cheltenham (1) 21-2 1

2. Roman Catholic (12) 14-8 2

3. Butler (7) 16-4 4

4. McDowell (10) 17-3 5

5. Wilson (3) 21-1 6

6. Methacton (1) 21-2 7

7. Upper St. Clair (7) 19-3 OW

8. Fox Chapel (7) 20-1 3

9. Simon Gratz (12) 19-4 9

10. Bethlehem Liberty (11) 19-4 OW

Checked in: No. 7 Upper St. Clair and No. 10 Bethlehem Liberty.

Checked out: No. 8 Garnet Valley and No. 10 Mount Lebanon.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12) 13-9; Allderdice (8) 17-5; Bensalem (1) 17-6; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-8; Cedar Crest (3) 19-3; Central Dauphin (3) 17-5; Central York (3) 19-3; Chambersburg (3) 16-6; Chester (1) 19-3; Coatesville (1) 17-6; Cumberland Valley (3) 18-4; Easton (11) 15-7; Garnet Valley (1) 20-2; Harrisburg (3) 14-8; Kennedy Catholic (10) 13-8; Lower Merion (1) 17-5; Mount Lebanon (7) 16-5; Olney (12) 20-3; Pennridge (1) 17-6; Pine-Richland (7) 14-7; Reading (3) 15-6; Warwick (3) 17-4; Wilkes-Barre (2) 13-9; William Allen (11) 19-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 18-4 1

2. West Chester East (1) 21-2 2

3. Cathedral Prep (10) 15-5 3

4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 16-6 4

5. Milton Hershey (3) 18-3 6

6. Archbishop Ryan (12) 14-8 5

7. Pottsville (11) 18-4 8

8. Wallenpaupack (2) 19-2 9

9. New Oxford (3) 20-3 10

10. Penn Hills (7) 18-4 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Penn Hills.

Checked out: No. 7 Gettysburg.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 15-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 15-7; Chartiers Valley (7) 17-4; Crestwood (2) 16-6; Dallas (2) 17-5; DuBois (9) 17-2; Elizabethtown (3) 17-6; Gettysburg (3) 22-1; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 19-3; Johnstown (6) 18-3; Mars (7) 17-4; Martin Luther King (12) 17-5; Muhlenberg (3) 17-5; Northern York (3) 18-4; Obama Academy (8) 12-8; Penncrest (1) 18-5; Shippensburg (3) 17-5; Southern Lehigh (11) 18-4; Thomas Jefferson (7) 15-7; Unionville (1) 17-6; York High (3) 16-6; York Suburban (3) 17-5.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 17-4 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 17-6 2

3. Hickory (10) 18-4 3

4. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 20-3 4

5. Archbishop Carroll (12) 14-8 6

6. Scranton Prep (2) 16-4 5

7. Bishop McDevitt (3) 18-4 7

8. Huntingdon (6) 18-2 8

9. Highlands (7) 19-3 9

10. Uniontown (7) 19-2 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bedford (5) 13-6; Belle Vernon (7) 16-6; Blackhawk (7) 11-10; Central Valley (7) 13-7; Corry (10) 15-6; Danville (4) 15-6; Eastern York (3) 14-8; Elco (3) 18-5; Grove City (10) 13-8; Harbor Creek (10) 14-7; Knoch (7) 18-3; Lancaster Catholic (3) 19-2; Lewisburg (4) 16-6; Montoursville (4) 15-4; New Castle (7) 14-7; Overbrook (12) 13-8; Pope John Paul II (1) 18-5; Quaker Valley (7) 16-5; Shamokin (4) 15-6; South Philadelphia (12) 14-9; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 14-7; Tamaqua (11) 16-6; Tyrone (6) 18-2; Valley View (2) 14-6.

CLASS 3-A

1. Bishop McDevitt (12) 16-6 1

2. Neumann-Goretti (12) 18-4 2

3. Trinity (3) 18-2 3

4. North Catholic (7) 19-2 4

5. Lincoln Park (7) 18-4 5

6. Loyalsock (4) 22-0 6

7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 20-2 7

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 15-6 8

9. Ligonier Valley (6) 21-2 9

10. Camp Hill (3) 16-6 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 14-8; Beaver Falls (7) 13-7; Central Columbia (4) 16-5; Charleroi (7) 15-6; Columbia (3) 16-6; Fairview (10) 18-2; Franklin (10) 16-5; High School of the Future (12) 14-9; Hughesville (4) 16-5; Lakeland (2) 15-5; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 17-4; Mount Carmel (4) 17-5; Neshannock (7) 14-7; Richland (6) 14-6; Riverside (2) 13-7; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 14-6; Sharpsville (10) 13-7; South Allegheny (7) 21-1; Upper Dauphin (3) 16-6; Washington (7) 15-6; West Catholic (12) 8-13; West Shamokin (6) 16-4; Westmont Hilltop (6) 16-4.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 18-5 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 20-1 2

3. Executive Education (11) 12-6 3

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 18-1 4

5. Steelton-Highspire (3) 13-9 5

6. Holy Cross (2) 18-2 6

7. Farrell (10) 13-7 9

8. Sto-Rox (7) 15-6 10

9. Constitution (12) 11-12 7

10. Cambridge Springs (10) 18-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Cambridge Springs.

Checked out: No. 8 Coudersport.

Others to watch: Apollo-Ridge (7) 16-6: Bloomsburg (4) 14-7; Coudersport (9) 17-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 18-4; Jeannette (7) 15-7; Keystone (9) 19-2; Laurel (7) 14-7; Marian Catholic (11) 18-4; Millersburg (3) 17-5; Millville (4) 13-5; Moravian Academy (11) 17-5; North Star (5) 19-2; Portage (6) 16-4; Ridgway (9) 14-6; Schuylkill Haven (11) 19-3; Shenango (7) 16-5; Springdale (7) 19-3; Tussey Mountain (5) 14-5; West Branch (6) 16-3; Williams Valley (11) 15-6; Wyalusing Valley (4) 16-5.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 18-4 1

2. Shade (5) 21-1 3

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 19-1 2

4. Elk County Catholic (9) 20-1 4

5. Bishop Canevin (7) 17-4 5

6. St. John Neumann (4) 18-3 6

7. Chester Charter (1) 16-6 7

8. The Christian Academy (1) 19-3 8

9. Bishop Carroll (6) 12-8 9

10. Clarion-Limestone (9) 17-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 15-4; Cornell (7) 15-6; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 16-5; Halifax (3) 15-7; Imani Christian (7) 14-8; Johnsonburg (9) 14-6; Lancaster County Christian (3) 15-5; Leechburg (7) 14-6; Lititz Christian (3) 19-2; Mount Calvary (3) 20-2; Nativity (11) 16-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 15-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 20-2; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 15-7; Sankofa Freedom (12) 7-13; Southern Fulton (5) 14-6; Sullivan County (4) 16-5; Williamsburg (6) 13-5.

