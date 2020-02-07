Buy Photo York High head boys' basketball coach Clovis Gallon. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The last unbeaten York-Adams League boys' basketball team is no longer unbeaten.

The York High Bearcats made sure of that on Friday night.

Clovis Gallon's Bearcats rolled to an impressive 59-46 victory over the Gettysburg Warriors in a Y-A quarterfinal playoff contest at West York.

A balanced offense and a defense that forced approximately 20 turnovers sparked York High to the win. The game ended with York High fans chanting "overrated."

The loss dropped Division II champion Gettysburg to 22-1. York High, meanwhile, improved to 16-6.

In Tuesday's semifinals, York High will next face D-I co-champion New Oxford at 6 p.m. at Red Lion. It will be a rematch of last year's playoff title contest, won by the Bearcats. New Oxford and York split in the 2019-2020 regular season. York High will be looking for a little revenge after suffering a 64-48 loss at New Oxford on Jan. 31.

New Oxford cruised past Hanover in its quarterfinal contest on Friday night, 69-41, powered by a 22-point outing from Brayden Long. Connor Jenkins added 11 for the winners, while Tommy Haugh had 10. Michael Killinger had 22 points in the loss for Hanover.

New Oxford has now won 12 straight.

D-I co-champion Central York and York Suburban also earned Y-A boys' playoff quarterfinal wins on Friday night.

Central beat West York, 58-41, while Suburban beat D-III champion Littlestown, 55-41.

Central, now 19-3, will face Suburban, now 17-5, in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Red Lion.

The semifinal winners will meet for the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at York College.

West York dropped to 13-10 and Littlestown fell to 18-5.