Story Highlights Jarace Walker and IMG Academy will play at UMBC on Saturday.

IMG is ranked No. 9 by ESPN and won the national title last season.

Walker is ranked No. 10 in the 2022 recruiting class by ESPN.

Jarace Walker (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF JARACE WALKER'S TWITTER PAGE (@JARACEW))

Four of the nation's top high school boys' basketball teams will battle in Baltimore on Saturday when a former York County star will return to the region.

IMG Academy sophomore Jarace Walker, who transferred to the Florida-based preparatory school after playing at Susuquehannock Middle School, will lead his team against Baltimore’s Poly High School to headline the East Coast Bump at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Walker is from New Freedom and helped IMG Academy win the high school national championship last season in his first year with the squad. In ESPN’s 2022 recruiting rankings, the 6-foot, 6-inch, 210-pound Walker is listed at No. 10 nationally in the top 25 recruits for that class and is rated a five-star recruit.

Along with Walker, IMG features a trio of seniors headed to Power Five programs and ranked in the ESPN 2020 top 100 rankings: Jaden Springer (Tennessee, No. 16), Mark Williams (Duke, No. 28), Matthew Murrell (Ole Miss, No. 37) and Kenyon Martin Jr. (Undeclared, No. 100).

IMG is ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s latest high school ratings. Poly was previously ranked in ESPN’s top 25 and is 17-2 this season and led by senior Justin Lewis, the No. 65 player in the 2020 class and a Marquette University commit.

In addition to the clash between IMG and Poly, a pair of nationally ranked teams will face off. No. 5 Oak Hill Academy (29-2) will play Baltimore’s No. 16 St. Frances Academy (27-3).

Oak Hill features a number of ESPN top 100 recruits — Cam Thomas LSU, No. 22; K.K. Robinson Arkansas, No. 82; Jamari Sibley Georgetown, No. 87; and Darius Maddox Virginia Tech, No. 94.

Tale of the 📼, featuring 2020 prospect KK Robinson (@onekrob2)



💡HoopHall Classic, 1.20.20



💡Oak Hill vs. Bishop Gorman



💡24-3a-3s (9-10 FG) pic.twitter.com/k0y1VqtLge — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) February 4, 2020

The Oak Hill and St. Frances game will tip at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the battle between IMG and Poly at 8 p.m.

The showcase begins at 4 p.m. with a contest yet to be determined and doors open at 3 p.m.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com. For information on the showcase visit https://www.umbceventcenter.com/events/2019/east-coast-bump.