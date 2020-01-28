CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Story Highlights York High is at New Oxford in a key boys' basketball game on Friday night.

The Bearcats beat the Colonials in their previous meeting, 59-46.

New Oxford and Central York lead the D-I race at 11-2. York High is 9-3.

Buy Photo Central York's Gabe Guidinger and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins, left, vie for a rebound earlier this season. Both players enjoyed double-digit scoring efforts on Tuesday night. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League Division I basketball race is going down to the wire.

As the regular season winds down, three teams still have a chance of earning at least a share of the D-I championship.

New Oxford and Central will go into Friday's action at 11-2 in the division, while York High will enter at 9-3.

In a pivotal game on Friday, York High will travel to New Oxford. That is the Colonials' final regular-season D-I contest. York High beat the Colonials 59-46 on Jan. 10 in the Bearcats' gym.

If the Colonials win Friday's game, New Oxford will sew up at least a share of the division title, while the Bearcats will be eliminated from division contention. A York High win, however, would keep its championship hopes alive.

The Bearcats will finish their regular season in a make-up D-I contest on Monday at South Western — a team that is 1-11 in D-I action and a team that York High demolished on Tuesday night, 75-35.

Central, meanwhile, will finish its division season on Friday at home against a Dallastown team that is 7-6 in D-I. If Central wins that game, it will also sew up at least a share of the D-I title. A Central win will also end York High's divisional hopes. Central beat Dallastown on Jan. 10, 53-41.

If the Panthers win, and the Bearcats again beat the Colonials, the Panthers will claim the outright division title. If the Panthers lose, and the Colonials beat the Bearcats, the Colonials will claim the outright crown.

If, however, York High beats New Oxford and Central falls to Dallastown, the Bearcats could then create a three-way tie for the division crown by beating South Western on Monday.

The Colonials, the Bearcats and the Panthers set up the exciting finish with easy wins on Tuesday night. New Oxford rolled past visiting Northeastern, 76-58; York High, as mentioned earlier, cruised past South Western; and Central dominated visiting Spring Grove, 69-31.

At New Oxford, in its win vs. Northeastern, the Colonials (17-3 overall) led 38-16 at the half. Connor Jenkins led the Colonials by scoring 22 points. Also for New Oxford, Abdul Jenneh knocked in 16 points, while Brayden Long scored 14 and Tayshawn Golden scored 12. For the Bobcats, Austin Richards scored 14 points, while Quay Mulbah and Andrew Brodbeck scored 12 apiece and Kaden Hamilton scored 11. Northeastern fell to 13-7 and 8-5.

At York High, Branden Matunga led the surging Bearcats (14-5 overall) over the Mustangs with 18 points. Teammate Cameron Gallon knocked in 12 points. For the Mustangs, Tyler Cook scored 14 points. The Bearcats have won four straight and eight of nine.

At Central York, Allen Frey led the Panthers (17-3 overall) with 15 points vs. the Rockets. Also for Central, Gabe Guidinger scored 13 points, while Evan Eisenhart scored 12 points. For the Spring Grove, Diarmid Stewart scored 14 points.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

West York 49, Kennard-Dale 41: At Fawn Grove, the Bulldogs earned the Y-A D-II victory. Corey Wise led the Bulldogs with 23 points, including five from behind the arc. For the Rams, Carter Day scored 16 points, while Drew Dressel scored 11. West York is 10-9 overall and 6-5 in D-II. K-D fell to 6-13 and 2-8.

Eastern York 80, Dover 43: At Wrightsville, Micah Myers led the Golden Knights to the Y-A D-II victory by scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Also for Eastern, Austin Bausman knocked in 15 points, including four from behind the arc, while Tristan Sawmiller scored 11 points and Trevor Seitz scored 12 points, including three from behind the arc. Eastern improved to 12-8 overall and 6-5 in the division.

Hanover 72, Biglerville 42: At Hanover, Kyle Garman (27), Andre Caban (21) and Michael Killinger (10) combined for 58 of Hanover's points. Jorge Cervantes (21) and Drew Parker (13) led Biglerville. Hanover improved to 11-8 overall and 8-3 in Y-A D-III.

Bermudian Springs 52, Delone Catholic 45: At York Springs, Jacob Shriver (15) and Jaylen Martinez (14) combined for 29 Bermudian points. Matt Rineman (14) and Josh Sherdel (10) hit double digits for Delone.

Fairfield 61, York Tech 49: At Spry, John Whitcomb and Peyton Stadler led the Green Knights to the Y-A D-III victory by scoring 13 points apiece. Also for Fairfield, Garrett Stadler scored 11 points, while Eric Ball scored 10 points. For the Spartans, Bishop Banks scored 12 points.

Dallastown 57, Red Lion 50: At Dallastown, Wildcats head coach Mike Grassel picked up his 100th career win. The Wildcats improved to 12-7 overall and 7-6 in Y-A D-I. Red Lion is 8-11 and 4-9.

Littlestown 59, York Catholic 47: At York Catholic, the Thunderbolts trailed 27-26 at halftime, but used a 22-7 third-quarter surge to take control. Littlestown (17-3 overall) clinched the outright Y-A D-III title with a 12-1 mark. YC fell to 9-11 and 9-4.

Covenant Christian 62, Christian School of York 25: At Covenant Christian, CSY lost to fall to 3-15. Covenant Christian is 7-8.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.