New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: New Oxford comes from behind for win over Central
Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh pursue a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Janneh was fouled on the play. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, top, and New Oxford's Abdul Janneh pursue a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Janneh was fouled on the play. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Evan Eisenhart , left, and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins vie for a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Eisenhart ended up with the possession. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
Central York's Evan Eisenhart , left, and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins vie for a loose ball during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Eisenhart ended up with the possession. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Gabe Guidinger and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins, left, vie for a rebound during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
Central York's Gabe Guidinger and New Oxford's Connor Jenkins, left, vie for a rebound during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Kairyn Brown is pressured by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, and Tayshawn Golden during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
Central York's Kairyn Brown is pressured by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, and Tayshawn Golden during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins takes a shoulder from Central York's Gabe Guidinger who drives the lane during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
New Oxford's Connor Jenkins takes a shoulder from Central York's Gabe Guidinger who drives the lane during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Kairyn Brown's drive is stopped by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
Central York's Kairyn Brown's drive is stopped by New Oxford's Abdul Janneh, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
New Oxford's Tayshawn Golden knocks the ball away from a driving Taylor Wright-Rawls of Central York during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
New Oxford's Tayshawn Golden knocks the ball away from a driving Taylor Wright-Rawls of Central York during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
New Oxford's Brayden Long snatches a rebound from Central York's Evan Eisenhart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66.
New Oxford's Brayden Long snatches a rebound from Central York's Evan Eisenhart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Evan Eisenhart drives against New Oxford's Brayden Long, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
Central York's Evan Eisenhart drives against New Oxford's Brayden Long, left, during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Nolan Hubbs is pressured by New Oxford's Connor Jenkins during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66.
Central York's Nolan Hubbs is pressured by New Oxford's Connor Jenkins during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford went on to win 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh pressures Central York's Trey Sweigart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66.
New Oxford's Noah Strausbaugh pressures Central York's Trey Sweigart during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Central York's Beau Pribula works the ball against New Oxford during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66.
Central York's Beau Pribula works the ball against New Oxford during basketball at Central Tuesday, January 21, 2020. New Oxford won 69-66. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    SUNBURY DAILY ITEM BOYS’ BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

    Teams are listed with their ranking, their district, their record through Jan. 26 and their previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated.

    CLASS 6-A

    1. Cheltenham (1) 16-2 1

    2. Roman Catholic (12) 10-7 2

    3. Methacton (1) 18-1 3

    4. McDowell (10) 15-2 6

    5. Fox Chapel (7) 17-0 5

    6. Butler (7) 13-4 7

    7. Simon Gratz (12) 18-3 4

    8. Wilson (3) 17-1 8

    9. Garnet Valley (1) 16-1 OW

    10. Mount Lebanon (7) 13-4 OW

    Checked in: No. 9 Garnet Valley and No. 10 Mount Lebanon.

    Checked out: No. 9 William Allen and No. 10 Central York.

    Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 13-4; Bensalem (1) 15-3; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-4; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 14-4; Cedar Crest (3) 17-2; Central Dauphin (3) 12-4; Central York (3) 16-3; Chambersburg (3) 13-4; Chester (1) 13-3; Coatesville (1) 12-5; Cumberland Valley (3) 15-2; East Stroudsburg South (11) 13-5; Easton (11) 14-4; Harrisburg (3) 11-6; Hazleton (2) 12-4; Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-6; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 12-5; Lower Merion (1) 13-4; Olney (12) 17-3; Parkland (11) 12-7; Pennridge (1) 13-4; Pine-Richland (7) 12-5; Reading (3) 12-5; Upper St. Clair (7) 15-3; Warwick (3) 14-4; William Allen (11) 14-4.

    CLASS 5-A

    1. Archbishop Wood (12) 14-4 1

    2. West Chester East (1) 16-2 2

    3. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 14-3 4

    4. Archbishop Ryan (12) 13-4 5

    5. Martin Luther King (12) 14-3 7

    6. Milton Hershey (3) 12-2 3

    7. Gettysburg (3) 17-0 10

    8. Cathedral Prep (10) 11-5 OW

    9. Pottsville (11) 14-4 8

    10. Wallenpaupack (2) 14-2 9

    Checked in: No. 8 Cathedral Prep.

    Checked out: No. 6 Penn Hills.

    Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 10-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 12-5; Cedar Cliff (3) 12-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 13-4; Crestwood (2) 12-5; Dallas (2) 13-4; DuBois (9) 13-2; Elizabethtown (3) 13-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 14-3; Johnstown (6) 16-1; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 13-5; Mars (7) 12-4; Muhlenberg (3) 13-3; New Oxford (3) 16-3; Northeastern (3) 13-6; Northern York (3) 15-2; Obama Academy (8) 9-6; Penn Hills (7) 13-4; Penncrest (1) 14-4; Shaler (7) 12-6; Shippensburg (3) 13-4; South Fayette (7) 10-6; Southern Lehigh (11) 15-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 11-6; Unionville (1) 12-5; York High (3) 13-5; York Suburban (3) 13-4.

    CLASS 4-A

    1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 13-3 1

    2. Imhotep Charter (12) 14-6 2

    3. Hickory (10) 14-3 3

    4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-5 4

    5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 16-2 5

    6. Uniontown (7) 15-1 7

    7. Scranton Prep (2) 13-3 10

    8. Knoch (7) 16-1 9

    9. Bishop McDevitt (3) 13-4 6

    10. Huntingdon (6) 13-1 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 Huntingdon.

    Checked out: No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.

    Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 10-5; Bedford (5) 11-5; Belle Vernon (7) 13-5; Blackhawk (7) 7-9; Corry (10) 12-5; Danville (4) 11-6; Elco (3) 15-3; General McLane (10) 12-4; Grove City (10) 10-7; Highlands (7) 16-2; Lancaster Catholic (3) 16-2; Lewisburg (4) 11-5; Montoursville (4) 9-3; New Castle (7) 11-5; Overbrook (12) 11-7; Pope John Paul II (1) 15-3; Quaker Valley (7) 11-5; Shamokin (4) 13-3; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 11-5; Tamaqua (11) 13-5; Titusville (10) 12-4; Tyrone (6) 13-2; Valley View (2) 13-3; Warren (10) 9-6.

    CLASS 3-A

    1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 14-2 1

    2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 11-6 2

    3. Trinity (3) 15-2 3

    4. Lincoln Park (7) 15-2 4

    5. North Catholic (7) 14-2 5

    6. Loyalsock (4) 16-0 6

    7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 15-2 7

    8. Holy Redeemer (2) 11-5 OW

    9. Ligonier Valley (6) 16-2 OW

    10. Camp Hill (3) 11-5 10

    Checked in: No. 8 Holy Redeemer and No. 9 Ligonier Valley.

    Checked out: No. 8 Fairview and No. 9 West Catholic.

    Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 11-8; Beaver Falls (7) 12-4; Central Columbia (4) 13-3; Charleroi (7) 13-5; Columbia (3) 12-5; Fairview (10) 14-2; Franklin (10) 15-2; High School of the Future (12) 11-9; Hughesville (4) 12-4; Lakeland (2) 13-3; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 14-4; Mount Carmel (4) 15-3; Neshannock (7) 11-6; Richland (6) 12-3; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 15-4; Seton-La Salle (7) 11-6; South Allegheny (7) 15-1; Washington (7) 11-5; West Catholic (12) 6-10; West Shamokin (6) 14-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 12-3.

    CLASS 2-A

    1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 15-5 1

    2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 16-1 3

    3. Executive Education (11) 10-6 2

    4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 14-1 4

    5. Constitution (12) 11-9 5

    6. Steelton-Highspire (3) 10-7 6

    7. Holy Cross (2) 14-2 7

    8. Coudersport (9) 14-2 10

    9. Farrell (10) 8-7 9

    10. Sto-Rox (7) 11-6 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 Sto-Rox.

    Checked out: No. 8 Keystone.

    Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 10-5; Cambridge Springs (10) 12-3; Delco Christian (1) 12-5; Dock Mennonite (1) 12-4; Homer-Center (6) 12-5; Jeannette (7) 11-7; Keystone (9) 14-2; Marian Catholic (11) 14-3; Millersburg (3) 14-5; Moravian Academy (11) 13-4; North Star (5) 14-2; Portage (6) 12-3; Ridgway (9) 10-5; Schuylkill Haven (11) 15-3; Shenango (7) 14-4; Springdale (7) 15-2; West Branch (6) 12-2; Williams Valley (11) 11-5; Windber (5) 11-5; Wyalusing Valley (4) 14-3.

    CLASS 1-A

    1. Vincentian (7) 13-3 1

    2. Elk County Catholic (9) 17-0 2

    3. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 15-0 3

    4. Shade (5) 15-1 4

    5. Bishop Canevin (7) 14-3 7

    6. St. John Neumann (4) 14-2 6

    7. Clarion-Limestone (9) 14-2 8

    8. Chester Charter (1) 13-5 9

    9. The Christian Academy (1) 14-3 10

    10. Bishop Carroll (6) 9-7 5

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 12-2; Cornell (7) 11-4; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 13-4; Greenwood (3) 11-5; Halifax (3) 10-5; Imani Christian (7) 11-7; Johnsonburg (9) 10-6; Lancaster County Christian (3) 12-4; Leechburg (7) 11-5; Lititz Christian (3) 14-2; Mount Calvary (3) 15-2; Nativity (11) 11-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 11-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 14-2; Sankofa Freedom (12) 5-12; Sullivan County (4) 13-3; Williamsburg (6) 11-4.

    Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

