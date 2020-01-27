CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM BOYS’ BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

Teams are listed with their ranking, their district, their record through Jan. 26 and their previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated.

CLASS 6-A

1. Cheltenham (1) 16-2 1

2. Roman Catholic (12) 10-7 2

3. Methacton (1) 18-1 3

4. McDowell (10) 15-2 6

5. Fox Chapel (7) 17-0 5

6. Butler (7) 13-4 7

7. Simon Gratz (12) 18-3 4

8. Wilson (3) 17-1 8

9. Garnet Valley (1) 16-1 OW

10. Mount Lebanon (7) 13-4 OW

Checked in: No. 9 Garnet Valley and No. 10 Mount Lebanon.

Checked out: No. 9 William Allen and No. 10 Central York.

Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 13-4; Bensalem (1) 15-3; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 15-4; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 14-4; Cedar Crest (3) 17-2; Central Dauphin (3) 12-4; Central York (3) 16-3; Chambersburg (3) 13-4; Chester (1) 13-3; Coatesville (1) 12-5; Cumberland Valley (3) 15-2; East Stroudsburg South (11) 13-5; Easton (11) 14-4; Harrisburg (3) 11-6; Hazleton (2) 12-4; Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-6; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 12-5; Lower Merion (1) 13-4; Olney (12) 17-3; Parkland (11) 12-7; Pennridge (1) 13-4; Pine-Richland (7) 12-5; Reading (3) 12-5; Upper St. Clair (7) 15-3; Warwick (3) 14-4; William Allen (11) 14-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 14-4 1

2. West Chester East (1) 16-2 2

3. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 14-3 4

4. Archbishop Ryan (12) 13-4 5

5. Martin Luther King (12) 14-3 7

6. Milton Hershey (3) 12-2 3

7. Gettysburg (3) 17-0 10

8. Cathedral Prep (10) 11-5 OW

9. Pottsville (11) 14-4 8

10. Wallenpaupack (2) 14-2 9

Checked in: No. 8 Cathedral Prep.

Checked out: No. 6 Penn Hills.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 10-6; Bayard Rustin (1) 12-5; Cedar Cliff (3) 12-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 13-4; Crestwood (2) 12-5; Dallas (2) 13-4; DuBois (9) 13-2; Elizabethtown (3) 13-6; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 14-3; Johnstown (6) 16-1; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 13-5; Mars (7) 12-4; Muhlenberg (3) 13-3; New Oxford (3) 16-3; Northeastern (3) 13-6; Northern York (3) 15-2; Obama Academy (8) 9-6; Penn Hills (7) 13-4; Penncrest (1) 14-4; Shaler (7) 12-6; Shippensburg (3) 13-4; South Fayette (7) 10-6; Southern Lehigh (11) 15-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 11-6; Unionville (1) 12-5; York High (3) 13-5; York Suburban (3) 13-4.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 13-3 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 14-6 2

3. Hickory (10) 14-3 3

4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 12-5 4

5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 16-2 5

6. Uniontown (7) 15-1 7

7. Scranton Prep (2) 13-3 10

8. Knoch (7) 16-1 9

9. Bishop McDevitt (3) 13-4 6

10. Huntingdon (6) 13-1 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Huntingdon.

Checked out: No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.

Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 10-5; Bedford (5) 11-5; Belle Vernon (7) 13-5; Blackhawk (7) 7-9; Corry (10) 12-5; Danville (4) 11-6; Elco (3) 15-3; General McLane (10) 12-4; Grove City (10) 10-7; Highlands (7) 16-2; Lancaster Catholic (3) 16-2; Lewisburg (4) 11-5; Montoursville (4) 9-3; New Castle (7) 11-5; Overbrook (12) 11-7; Pope John Paul II (1) 15-3; Quaker Valley (7) 11-5; Shamokin (4) 13-3; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 11-5; Tamaqua (11) 13-5; Titusville (10) 12-4; Tyrone (6) 13-2; Valley View (2) 13-3; Warren (10) 9-6.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 14-2 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 11-6 2

3. Trinity (3) 15-2 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 15-2 4

5. North Catholic (7) 14-2 5

6. Loyalsock (4) 16-0 6

7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 15-2 7

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 11-5 OW

9. Ligonier Valley (6) 16-2 OW

10. Camp Hill (3) 11-5 10

Checked in: No. 8 Holy Redeemer and No. 9 Ligonier Valley.

Checked out: No. 8 Fairview and No. 9 West Catholic.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 11-8; Beaver Falls (7) 12-4; Central Columbia (4) 13-3; Charleroi (7) 13-5; Columbia (3) 12-5; Fairview (10) 14-2; Franklin (10) 15-2; High School of the Future (12) 11-9; Hughesville (4) 12-4; Lakeland (2) 13-3; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 14-4; Mount Carmel (4) 15-3; Neshannock (7) 11-6; Richland (6) 12-3; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 15-4; Seton-La Salle (7) 11-6; South Allegheny (7) 15-1; Washington (7) 11-5; West Catholic (12) 6-10; West Shamokin (6) 14-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 12-3.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 15-5 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 16-1 3

3. Executive Education (11) 10-6 2

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 14-1 4

5. Constitution (12) 11-9 5

6. Steelton-Highspire (3) 10-7 6

7. Holy Cross (2) 14-2 7

8. Coudersport (9) 14-2 10

9. Farrell (10) 8-7 9

10. Sto-Rox (7) 11-6 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Sto-Rox.

Checked out: No. 8 Keystone.

Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 10-5; Cambridge Springs (10) 12-3; Delco Christian (1) 12-5; Dock Mennonite (1) 12-4; Homer-Center (6) 12-5; Jeannette (7) 11-7; Keystone (9) 14-2; Marian Catholic (11) 14-3; Millersburg (3) 14-5; Moravian Academy (11) 13-4; North Star (5) 14-2; Portage (6) 12-3; Ridgway (9) 10-5; Schuylkill Haven (11) 15-3; Shenango (7) 14-4; Springdale (7) 15-2; West Branch (6) 12-2; Williams Valley (11) 11-5; Windber (5) 11-5; Wyalusing Valley (4) 14-3.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 13-3 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 17-0 2

3. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 15-0 3

4. Shade (5) 15-1 4

5. Bishop Canevin (7) 14-3 7

6. St. John Neumann (4) 14-2 6

7. Clarion-Limestone (9) 14-2 8

8. Chester Charter (1) 13-5 9

9. The Christian Academy (1) 14-3 10

10. Bishop Carroll (6) 9-7 5

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 12-2; Cornell (7) 11-4; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 13-4; Greenwood (3) 11-5; Halifax (3) 10-5; Imani Christian (7) 11-7; Johnsonburg (9) 10-6; Lancaster County Christian (3) 12-4; Leechburg (7) 11-5; Lititz Christian (3) 14-2; Mount Calvary (3) 15-2; Nativity (11) 11-6; Nazareth Prep (7) 11-7; North Penn-Liberty (4) 14-2; Sankofa Freedom (12) 5-12; Sullivan County (4) 13-3; Williamsburg (6) 11-4.

