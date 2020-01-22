CLOSE

Tuesday’s night win at Central York was a message to the other teams near the top of the York-Adams League Division I standings.

New Oxford is ready to compete for the title.

Wednesday’s game at Northeastern served as an all-caps, written-in-bold alert that the Colonials are for real.

New Oxford throttled Northeastern, 70-47, breaking the three-way tie atop the division and claiming the top spot for itself.

Buy Photo New Oxford's Brayden Long snatches a rebound from Central York's Evan Eisenhart on Tuesday. Long had 24 points on Wednesday in New Oxford's win vs. Northeastern. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

“We had to make a statement win tonight,” New Oxford senior Abdul Janneh said. “Probably the toughest back-to-back (games) we’ve seen so far, so we had to come out and make a statement.”

Consider that goal accomplished.

New Oxford is now 14-3 overall and 9-2 in the division. Northeastern fell to 13-5 and 8-3. Idle Central York (14-3 overall) is 8-2 in D-I.

New Oxford up 35-19 at halftime over Northeastern. Janneh has 15 and Long has 10. pic.twitter.com/5ThK0CRk9h — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) January 23, 2020

Wire-to-wire win: New Oxford had the game under control nearly from start to finish, minus a run by the Bobcats toward the end of the third quarter that trimmed the Colonials’ lead to 10.

The reason Northeastern was able to cut into the deficit was that Janneh was stuck on the bench with three fouls. Once he checked back into the game at the start of the fourth quarter, the Colonials cruised to the victory and saw their lead balloon to 23.

Janneh and teammate Brayden Long were dominant against the Bobcats. Janneh (29) and Long (24) combined for 53 points, enough to beat Northeastern by themselves.

“We just came out here and did what we always do every night,” Janneh said. “We were feeling it tonight. Guys were getting us open and getting us shots.”

New Oxford up, 18-10, after the 1st quarter. Janneh leading everyone with 8. pic.twitter.com/QZg7jckljH — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) January 23, 2020

Long added that his teammates helped them score and pointed to junior Connor Jenkins’ 28-point performance against Central York as an example of how each player on the team can produce.

“Anyone on any given night can put up numbers like we did,” Long said. “Connor Jenkins, you saw him yesterday, the kid didn’t miss. We just play as a team.”

A dominant dunk: The night can be summed up by one big play by Janneh. With just minutes left and players from the end of Central York’s bench on the floor as the final seconds of the blowout contest ticked away, Janneh cut to the basket and slammed a vicious dunk over a helpless Bobcat defender, sending his bench and the Colonials’ fans to their feet.

Big night for @Janneh_Abdul and New Oxford. No two points more impressive than this slam. pic.twitter.com/J2RWyKVtoj — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) January 23, 2020

“Every time I go up, I’m going to look to dunk it every time,” Janneh said. “That dunk was crazy.”

After picking up a pair of big wins on the road in two days, the Colonials feel it’s the perfect time in the season to be playing their best basketball. Long echoed the message Janneh had after Tuesday’s victory, as the team tries to stay focused on its goals after making a pair of statements this week.

“Now is the time to peak as we get into the end of January going into this postseason run that we’re going to have in February,” Long said. “Like Abdul said last night, 1-0 every game. That’s the mentality going into every game.”

Rob Rose