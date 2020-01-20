CLOSE

Two York-Adams League boys' basketball teams have earned top-10 state rankings in the latest poll by Mike Bullock of the Sunbury Daily Item.

Y-A D-I leader Central York (14-2) is ranked No. 10 in Class 6-A, while D-II leader Gettysburg (13-0) is No. 10 in 5-A. It marks the first time that Central has earned a top-10 ranking this season.

Several other area teams are listed among others to watch in the boys' 5-A poll: New Oxford (12-3), Northeastern (12-4), Northern York (14-2), York High (10-4) and York Suburban (11-3).

STATE BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM POLL

MIKE BULLOCK

Sunbury Daily Item

Through games of Jan. 19. Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated.

CLASS 6-A

1. Cheltenham (1) 14-2 1

2. Roman Catholic (12) 8-7 2

3. Methacton (1) 16-1 3

4. Simon Gratz (12) 14-2 4

5. Fox Chapel (7) 15-0 5

6. McDowell (10) 12-2 7

7. Butler (7) 11-4 8

8. Wilson (3) 14-1 9

9. William Allen (11) 12-2 OW

10. Central York (3) 14-2 OW

Checked in: No. 9 William Allen and No. 10 Central York.

Checked out: No. 6 Lower Merion and No. 10 Easton.

Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 12-2; Bensalem (1) 13-2; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 12-4; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 12-4; Cedar Crest (3) 15-2; Central Dauphin (3) 10-3; Chambersburg (3) 11-4; Chester (1) 12-3; Coatesville (1) 11-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 12-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 11-4; Easton (11) 12-3; Garnet Valley (1) 14-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 10-4; Harrisburg (3) 8-5; Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-3; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 11-4; Lower Merion (1) 13-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 11-4; Olney (12) 13-3; Parkland (11) 11-5; Pennridge (1) 11-3; Pine-Richland (7) 9-5; Reading (3) 10-5; Upper St. Clair (7) 13-2; Warwick (3) 12-4.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 13-3 1

2. West Chester East (1) 13-2 2

3. Milton Hershey (3) 9-1 6

4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 12-3 3

5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 11-4 5

6. Penn Hills (7) 11-3 7

7. Martin Luther King (12) 10-3 4

8. Pottsville (11) 12-3 OW

9. Wallenpaupack (2) 12-1 OW

10. Gettysburg (3) 13-0 10

Checked in: No. 8 Pottsville and No. 9 Wallenpaupack.

Checked out: No. 8 Mars and No. 9 Southern Lehigh.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 9-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 12-4; Cathedral Prep (10) 8-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 10-4; Crestwood (2) 11-3; Dallas (2) 10-4; DuBois (9) 11-2; Elizabethtown (3) 11-5; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 11-3; Johnstown (6) 13-1; Mars (7) 10-3; Meadville (10) 10-4; Muhlenberg (3) 11-2; New Oxford (3) 12-3; Northeastern (3) 12-4; Northern York (3) 14-2; Obama Academy (8) 7-6; Penn Wood (1) 8-4; Penncrest (1) 13-3; Pittston (2) 10-4; Radnor (1) 10-6; Shaler (7) 11-4; Shippensburg (3) 11-3; South Fayette (7) 9-5; Southern Lehigh (11) 12-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 10-5; Unionville (1) 10-5; York High (3) 10-4; York Suburban (3) 11-3.

CLASS 4-A

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 11-3 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 11-6 2

3. Hickory (10) 11-3 3

4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-4 4

5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 13-2 5

6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 12-3 6

7. Uniontown (7) 11-1 8

8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 14-1 OW

9. Knoch (7) 13-1 10

10. Scranton Prep (2) 10-3 9

Checked in: No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.

Checked out: No. 7 Tyrone.

Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 9-3; Bedford (5) 10-3; Belle Vernon (7) 12-4; Blackhawk (7) 6-7; Corry (10) 10-4; Danville (4) 9-5; Elco (3) 13-3; Highlands (7) 12-2; Huntingdon (6) 11-1; Montoursville (4) 8-2; New Castle (7) 9-5; Overbrook (12) 8-6; Pope John Paul II (1) 13-3; Quaker Valley (7) 10-3; Shamokin (4) 11-2; South Philadelphia (12) 11-6; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 9-5; Tamaqua (11) 12-3; Titusville (10) 11-2; Tyrone (6) 11-1; Valley View (2) 11-3; Warren (10) 8-5; Wilson Area (11) 11-3.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 13-2 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 8-6 2

3. Trinity (3) 12-2 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 12-2 4

5. North Catholic (7) 13-2 5

6. Loyalsock (4) 13-0 6

7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 12-2 7

8. Fairview (10) 12-1 8

9. West Catholic (12) 6-8 9

10. Camp Hill (3) 9-5 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 10-6; Beaver Falls (7) 11-4; Central Columbia (4) 10-3; Franklin (10) 12-2; Holy Redeemer (2) 9-4; Hughesville (4) 12-2; Lakeland (2) 10-3; Ligonier Valley (6) 13-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 11-4; Mount Carmel (4) 13-3; Neshannock (7) 10-5; Richland (6) 10-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 14-3; Seton-La Salle (7) 10-4; South Allegheny (7) 13-1; Washington (7) 9-4; West Shamokin (6) 12-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 12-2.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 13-4 1

2. Executive Education (11) 10-4 2

3. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 13-1 3

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 11-1 5

5. Constitution (12) 9-6 7

6. Steelton-Highspire (3) 9-6 6

7. Holy Cross (2) 12-2 4

8. Keystone (9) 12-1 8

9. Farrell (10) 7-5 10

10. Coudersport (9) 11-2 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Coudersport.

Checked out: No. 9 Shenango.

Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 9-4; Cambridge Springs (10) 11-2; Delco Christian (1) 10-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 11-3; Homer-Center (6) 11-4; Jeannette (7) 9-6; Marian Catholic (11) 12-2; Moravian Academy (11) 10-3; North Star (5) 12-2; Portage (6) 11-2; Ridgway (9) 8-5; Schuylkill Haven (11) 12-3; Shenango (7) 11-4; Springdale (7) 14-1; Sto-Rox (7) 8-6; West Branch (6) 9-2; Williams Valley (11) 10-3; Wyalusing Valley (4) 12-2.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 11-3 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 14-0 2

3. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 12-0 5

4. Shade (5) 12-1 3

5. Bishop Carroll (6) 8-4 7

6. St. John Neumann (4) 11-2 6

7. Bishop Canevin (7) 12-3 10

8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 12-2 8

9. Chester Charter (1) 10-4 9

10. The Christian Academy (1) 13-3 OW

Checked in: No. 10 The Christian Academy.

Checked out: No. 4 Cornell.

Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 9-2; Cornell (7) 9-4; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 10-4; Greenwood (3) 10-4; Halifax (3) 9-4; Imani Christian (7) 10-4; Johnsonburg (9) 9-5; Lititz Christian (3) 12-1; Mount Calvary (3) 12-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 10-6; North Penn-Liberty (4) 12-1; Sullivan County (4) 10-3; Williamsburg (6) 8-3.

