PHOTOS: Northeastern at Central York boys' basketball
Central York celebrates a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Judah Tomb takes the ball to the basket during boys' basketball action against Northeastern at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck, right, takes the ball to the basket while Central York's Evan Eisenhart defends during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern's Quay Mulbah, right, works to get the ball past Central York's Kai'ryn Brown during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York celebrates as they tie up the score at the end of the fourth quarter during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Kai’ryn Brown, center, is surrounded by his teammates after he hit a couple of huge shots in overtime to help the Panthers to a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Central York student section erupts after Central York ties up the score and taking the game into overtime during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Northeastern student section during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck, right, takes the ball to the basket while Central York's Trey Sweigart defends during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York boys' basketball head coach Kevin Schieler watches Taylor Wright Rawls dribble down the court in a file photo. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Northeastern vs Central York during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Central York would win the game 69-67 in overtime. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York celebrates a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Two York-Adams League boys' basketball teams have earned top-10 state rankings in the latest poll by Mike Bullock of the Sunbury Daily Item.

    Y-A D-I leader Central York (14-2) is ranked No. 10 in Class 6-A, while D-II leader Gettysburg (13-0) is No. 10 in 5-A. It marks the first time that Central has earned a top-10 ranking this season.

    Several other area teams are listed among others to watch in the boys' 5-A poll: New Oxford (12-3), Northeastern (12-4), Northern York (14-2), York High (10-4) and York Suburban (11-3). 

    STATE BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS

    SUNBURY DAILY ITEM POLL

    MIKE BULLOCK

    Sunbury Daily Item

    Through games of Jan. 19. Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated.

    CLASS 6-A

    1. Cheltenham (1) 14-2 1

    2. Roman Catholic (12) 8-7 2

    3. Methacton (1) 16-1 3

    4. Simon Gratz (12) 14-2 4

    5. Fox Chapel (7) 15-0 5

    6. McDowell (10) 12-2 7

    7. Butler (7) 11-4 8

    8. Wilson (3) 14-1 9

    9. William Allen (11) 12-2 OW

    10. Central York (3) 14-2 OW

    Checked in: No. 9 William Allen and No. 10 Central York.

    Checked out: No. 6 Lower Merion and No. 10 Easton.

    Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 12-2; Bensalem (1) 13-2; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 12-4; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 12-4; Cedar Crest (3) 15-2; Central Dauphin (3) 10-3; Chambersburg (3) 11-4; Chester (1) 12-3; Coatesville (1) 11-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 12-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 11-4; Easton (11) 12-3; Garnet Valley (1) 14-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 10-4; Harrisburg (3) 8-5; Kennedy Catholic (10) 10-3; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 11-4; Lower Merion (1) 13-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 11-4; Olney (12) 13-3; Parkland (11) 11-5; Pennridge (1) 11-3; Pine-Richland (7) 9-5; Reading (3) 10-5; Upper St. Clair (7) 13-2; Warwick (3) 12-4.

    CLASS 5-A

    1. Archbishop Wood (12) 13-3 1

    2. West Chester East (1) 13-2 2

    3. Milton Hershey (3) 9-1 6

    4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 12-3 3

    5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 11-4 5

    6. Penn Hills (7) 11-3 7

    7. Martin Luther King (12) 10-3 4

    8. Pottsville (11) 12-3 OW

    9. Wallenpaupack (2) 12-1 OW

    10. Gettysburg (3) 13-0 10

    Checked in: No. 8 Pottsville and No. 9 Wallenpaupack.

    Checked out: No. 8 Mars and No. 9 Southern Lehigh.

    Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 9-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 12-4; Cathedral Prep (10) 8-5; Chartiers Valley (7) 10-4; Crestwood (2) 11-3; Dallas (2) 10-4; DuBois (9) 11-2; Elizabethtown (3) 11-5; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 11-3; Johnstown (6) 13-1; Mars (7) 10-3; Meadville (10) 10-4; Muhlenberg (3) 11-2; New Oxford (3) 12-3; Northeastern (3) 12-4; Northern York (3) 14-2; Obama Academy (8) 7-6; Penn Wood (1) 8-4; Penncrest (1) 13-3; Pittston (2) 10-4; Radnor (1) 10-6; Shaler (7) 11-4; Shippensburg (3) 11-3; South Fayette (7) 9-5; Southern Lehigh (11) 12-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 10-5; Unionville (1) 10-5; York High (3) 10-4; York Suburban (3) 11-3.

    CLASS 4-A

    1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 11-3 1

    2. Imhotep Charter (12) 11-6 2

    3. Hickory (10) 11-3 3

    4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-4 4

    5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 13-2 5

    6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 12-3 6

    7. Uniontown (7) 11-1 8

    8. Lancaster Catholic (3) 14-1 OW

    9. Knoch (7) 13-1 10

    10. Scranton Prep (2) 10-3 9

    Checked in: No. 8 Lancaster Catholic.

    Checked out: No. 7 Tyrone.

    Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 9-3; Bedford (5) 10-3; Belle Vernon (7) 12-4; Blackhawk (7) 6-7; Corry (10) 10-4; Danville (4) 9-5; Elco (3) 13-3; Highlands (7) 12-2; Huntingdon (6) 11-1; Montoursville (4) 8-2; New Castle (7) 9-5; Overbrook (12) 8-6; Pope John Paul II (1) 13-3; Quaker Valley (7) 10-3; Shamokin (4) 11-2; South Philadelphia (12) 11-6; Susquehanna Twp. (3) 9-5; Tamaqua (11) 12-3; Titusville (10) 11-2; Tyrone (6) 11-1; Valley View (2) 11-3; Warren (10) 8-5; Wilson Area (11) 11-3.

    CLASS 3-A

    1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 13-2 1

    2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 8-6 2

    3. Trinity (3) 12-2 3

    4. Lincoln Park (7) 12-2 4

    5. North Catholic (7) 13-2 5

    6. Loyalsock (4) 13-0 6

    7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 12-2 7

    8. Fairview (10) 12-1 8

    9. West Catholic (12) 6-8 9

    10. Camp Hill (3) 9-5 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 10-6; Beaver Falls (7) 11-4; Central Columbia (4) 10-3; Franklin (10) 12-2; Holy Redeemer (2) 9-4; Hughesville (4) 12-2; Lakeland (2) 10-3; Ligonier Valley (6) 13-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 11-4; Mount Carmel (4) 13-3; Neshannock (7) 10-5; Richland (6) 10-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 14-3; Seton-La Salle (7) 10-4; South Allegheny (7) 13-1; Washington (7) 9-4; West Shamokin (6) 12-3; Westmont Hilltop (6) 12-2.

    CLASS 2-A

    1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 13-4 1

    2. Executive Education (11) 10-4 2

    3. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 13-1 3

    4. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 11-1 5

    5. Constitution (12) 9-6 7

    6. Steelton-Highspire (3) 9-6 6

    7. Holy Cross (2) 12-2 4

    8. Keystone (9) 12-1 8

    9. Farrell (10) 7-5 10

    10. Coudersport (9) 11-2 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 Coudersport.

    Checked out: No. 9 Shenango.

    Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 9-4; Cambridge Springs (10) 11-2; Delco Christian (1) 10-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 11-3; Homer-Center (6) 11-4; Jeannette (7) 9-6; Marian Catholic (11) 12-2; Moravian Academy (11) 10-3; North Star (5) 12-2; Portage (6) 11-2; Ridgway (9) 8-5; Schuylkill Haven (11) 12-3; Shenango (7) 11-4; Springdale (7) 14-1; Sto-Rox (7) 8-6; West Branch (6) 9-2; Williams Valley (11) 10-3; Wyalusing Valley (4) 12-2.

    CLASS 1-A

    1. Vincentian (7) 11-3 1

    2. Elk County Catholic (9) 14-0 2

    3. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 12-0 5

    4. Shade (5) 12-1 3

    5. Bishop Carroll (6) 8-4 7

    6. St. John Neumann (4) 11-2 6

    7. Bishop Canevin (7) 12-3 10

    8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 12-2 8

    9. Chester Charter (1) 10-4 9

    10. The Christian Academy (1) 13-3 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 The Christian Academy.

    Checked out: No. 4 Cornell.

    Others to watch: Cameron County (9) 9-2; Cornell (7) 9-4; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 10-4; Greenwood (3) 10-4; Halifax (3) 9-4; Imani Christian (7) 10-4; Johnsonburg (9) 9-5; Lititz Christian (3) 12-1; Mount Calvary (3) 12-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 10-6; North Penn-Liberty (4) 12-1; Sullivan County (4) 10-3; Williamsburg (6) 8-3.

    Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

