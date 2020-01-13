CLOSE
PHOTOS: Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Kaden Hamilton of Northeastern goes up past Gettysburg defender Mike Hankey for the Bobcats first basket of the game, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kaden Hamilton of Northeastern goes up past Gettysburg defender Mike Hankey for the Bobcats first basket of the game, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Northeastern's Karron Mallory shoots over Gettysburg defender Griffin Kibler, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Northeastern's Karron Mallory shoots over Gettysburg defender Griffin Kibler, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Maurice Capo of Northeastern tries to drive through Gettysburg defender Zach Ketterman, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Maurice Capo of Northeastern tries to drive through Gettysburg defender Zach Ketterman, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Quay Mulbah hangs on the rim after slamming a dunk home for the Bobcats, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Quay Mulbah hangs on the rim after slamming a dunk home for the Bobcats, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Following are the updated Pennsylvania high school boys' basketball state rankings by the Sunbury Daily Item, updated through Sunday, Jan. 12. Each team is listed with its district, won-loss record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated. Rankings by Michael Bullock. The only York-Adams team with a top-10 ranking is Gettysburg at No. 10 in Class 5-A.

    CLASS 6-A

    1. Cheltenham (1) 12-1 4

    2. Roman Catholic (12) 7-5 1

    3. Methacton (1) 13-1 3

    4. Simon Gratz (12) 11-2 8

    5. Fox Chapel (7) 12-0 7

    6. Lower Merion (1) 11-1 9

    7. McDowell (10) 10-2 6

    8. Butler (7) 9-4 OW

    9. Wilson (3) 12-1 OW

    10. Easton (11) 10-2 10

    Checked in: No. 8 Butler and No. 9 Wilson.

    Checked out: No. 2 Kennedy Catholic and No. 5 Coatesville.

    Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 9-2; Bensalem (1) 11-1; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 10-3; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 10-4; Cedar Crest (3) 14-1; Central Dauphin (3) 8-3; Central York (3) 11-2; Chester (1) 9-2; Coatesville (1) 8-3; Cumberland Valley (3) 9-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 10-3; Garnet Valley (1) 11-1; Harrisburg (3) 7-3; Kennedy Catholic (10) 7-3; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 8-4; Mount Lebanon (7) 10-3; Olney (12) 10-3; Parkland (11) 9-5; Pennridge (1) 10-3; Pine-Richland (7) 9-3; Reading (3) 10-3; Upper St. Clair (7) 12-1; Warwick (3) 10-4; William Allen (11) 10-2.

    CLASS 5-A

    1. Archbishop Wood (12) 9-3 1

    2. West Chester East (1) 10-2 2

    3. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 12-1 4

    4. Martin Luther King (12) 10-1 6

    5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 9-4 5

    6. Milton Hershey (3) 7-1 3

    7. Penn Hills (7) 9-2 7

    8. Mars (7) 9-2 8

    9. Southern Lehigh (11) 11-1 9

    10. Gettysburg (3) 11-0 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 Gettysburg.

    Checked out: No. 10 Penncrest.

    Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 7-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 10-3; Blue Mountain (11) 11-2; Cathedral Prep (10) 7-3; Chartiers Valley (7) 8-4; Crestwood (2) 10-2; Dallas (2) 9-3; Elizabethtown (3) 10-4; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 11-2; Johnstown (6) 9-1; Meadville (10) 10-2; Muhlenberg (3) 10-1; New Oxford (3) 9-3; Northeastern (3) 10-3; Northern York (3) 12-2; Obama Academy (8) 6-4; Penncrest (1) 12-2; Pottsville (11) 10-3; Radnor (1) 9-4; Shaler (7) 9-3; Shippensburg (3) 8-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 9-4; Wallenpaupack (2) 10-1; York (3) 8-3; York Suburban (3) 9-3.

    CLASS 4-A

    1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 10-2 7

    2. Imhotep Charter (12) 7-6 1

    3. Hickory (10) 10-3 4

    4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-2 3

    5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 11-2 5

    6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 10-3 6

    7. Tyrone (6) 9-0 8

    8. Uniontown (7) 9-1 9

    9 . Scranton Prep (2) 9-2 10

    10. Knoch (7) 10-1 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 Knoch.

    Checked out: No. 2 Highlands.

    Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 7-3; Bedford (5) 8-2; Bethlehem Catholic (11) 8-5; Central Martinsburg (6) 9-3; Corry (10) 9-3; Elco (3) 12-2; Highlands (7) 11-2; Huntingdon (6) 8-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 11-1; Lewisburg (4) 9-3; Montoursville (4) 7-1; New Castle (7) 7-5; Overbrook (12) 6-6; Pope John Paul II (1) 11-3; Quaker Valley (7) 9-2; Shamokin (4) 9-2; Tamaqua (11) 10-3; Titusville (10) 9-2; Valley View (2) 9-3; Wilson Area (11) 10-2.

    CLASS 3-A

    1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 10-2 1

    2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 6-6 2

    3. Trinity (3) 10-2 3

    4. Lincoln Park (7) 10-2 4

    5. North Catholic (7) 11-2 5

    6. Loyalsock (4) 12-0 6

    7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 10-2 8

    8. Fairview (10) 11-1 9

    9. West Catholic (12) 4-6 7

    10. Camp Hill (3) 8-3 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 7-5; Beaver Falls (7) 9-4; Central Columbia (4) 8-3; Franklin (10) 11-1; Holy Redeemer (2) 7-4; Hughesville (4) 10-2; Lakeland (2) 8-3; Ligonier Valley (6) 10-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 9-4; Mount Carmel (4) 12-3; Neshannock (7) 10-3; Richland (6) 7-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 12-2; Seton-La Salle (7) 8-4; Sharpsville (10) 7-5; South Allegheny (7) 11-1; Washington (7) 8-3; West Shamokin (6) 10-2; Westmont Hilltop (6) 10-1.

    CLASS 2-A

    1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 9-4 1

    2. Executive Education (11) 9-4 3

    2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 11-1 2

    4. Holy Cross (2) 10-1 5

    5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 9-1 6

    6. Steelton-Highspire (3) 7-6 7

    7. Constitution (12) 5-7 4

    8. Keystone (9) 9-1 8

    9. Shenango (7) 11-2 9

    10. Farrell (10) 5-5 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 9-2; Brentwood (7) 10-1; Cambridge Springs (10) 9-2; Coudersport (9) 9-2; Delco Christian (1) 7-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 9-3; Marian Catholic (11) 11-0; Moravian Academy (11) 8-3; North Star (5) 10-1; Portage (6) 8-2; Ridgway (9) 7-4; Schuylkill Haven (11) 11-2; Serra Catholic (7) 7-5; Springdale (7) 12-1; Wyalusing Valley (4) 11-1.

    CLASS 1-A

    1. Vincentian (7) 8-3 1

    2. Elk County Catholic (9) 12-0 2

    3. Shade (5) 11-0 3

    4. Cornell (7) 9-2 5

    5. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 9-0 6

    6. St. John Neumann (4) 9-2 7

    7. Bishop Carroll (6) 5-4 4

    8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 9-2 8

    9. Chester Charter (1) 10-2 OW

    10. Bishop Canevin (7) 10-3 10

    Checked in: No. 9 Chester Charter.

    Checked out: No. 9 The Christian Academy.

    Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 9-3; Cameron County (9) 7-2; Clairton (7) 7-3; Eden Christian (7) 9-3; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 8-4; Greenwood (3) 8-4; Halifax (3) 8-3; Imani Christian (7) 8-4; Johnsonburg (9) 7-5; Lititz Christian (3) 10-1; Mount Calvary (3) 9-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 8-5; North Clarion (9) 8-3; North Penn-Liberty (4) 10-1; Saltsburg (6) 9-3; Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-9; Sullivan County (4) 8-3; The Christian Academy (1) 10-3; Williamsburg (6) 7-2.

    Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

