Following are the updated Pennsylvania high school boys' basketball state rankings by the Sunbury Daily Item, updated through Sunday, Jan. 12. Each team is listed with its district, won-loss record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not rated. Rankings by Michael Bullock. The only York-Adams team with a top-10 ranking is Gettysburg at No. 10 in Class 5-A.
CLASS 6-A
1. Cheltenham (1) 12-1 4
2. Roman Catholic (12) 7-5 1
3. Methacton (1) 13-1 3
4. Simon Gratz (12) 11-2 8
5. Fox Chapel (7) 12-0 7
6. Lower Merion (1) 11-1 9
7. McDowell (10) 10-2 6
8. Butler (7) 9-4 OW
9. Wilson (3) 12-1 OW
10. Easton (11) 10-2 10
Checked in: No. 8 Butler and No. 9 Wilson.
Checked out: No. 2 Kennedy Catholic and No. 5 Coatesville.
Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 9-2; Bensalem (1) 11-1; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 10-3; Bethlehem Liberty (11) 10-4; Cedar Crest (3) 14-1; Central Dauphin (3) 8-3; Central York (3) 11-2; Chester (1) 9-2; Coatesville (1) 8-3; Cumberland Valley (3) 9-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 10-3; Garnet Valley (1) 11-1; Harrisburg (3) 7-3; Kennedy Catholic (10) 7-3; Lancaster McCaskey (3) 8-4; Mount Lebanon (7) 10-3; Olney (12) 10-3; Parkland (11) 9-5; Pennridge (1) 10-3; Pine-Richland (7) 9-3; Reading (3) 10-3; Upper St. Clair (7) 12-1; Warwick (3) 10-4; William Allen (11) 10-2.
CLASS 5-A
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 9-3 1
2. West Chester East (1) 10-2 2
3. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 12-1 4
4. Martin Luther King (12) 10-1 6
5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 9-4 5
6. Milton Hershey (3) 7-1 3
7. Penn Hills (7) 9-2 7
8. Mars (7) 9-2 8
9. Southern Lehigh (11) 11-1 9
10. Gettysburg (3) 11-0 OW
Checked in: No. 10 Gettysburg.
Checked out: No. 10 Penncrest.
Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 7-5; Bayard Rustin (1) 10-3; Blue Mountain (11) 11-2; Cathedral Prep (10) 7-3; Chartiers Valley (7) 8-4; Crestwood (2) 10-2; Dallas (2) 9-3; Elizabethtown (3) 10-4; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 11-2; Johnstown (6) 9-1; Meadville (10) 10-2; Muhlenberg (3) 10-1; New Oxford (3) 9-3; Northeastern (3) 10-3; Northern York (3) 12-2; Obama Academy (8) 6-4; Penncrest (1) 12-2; Pottsville (11) 10-3; Radnor (1) 9-4; Shaler (7) 9-3; Shippensburg (3) 8-3; Thomas Jefferson (7) 9-4; Wallenpaupack (2) 10-1; York (3) 8-3; York Suburban (3) 9-3.
CLASS 4-A
1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 10-2 7
2. Imhotep Charter (12) 7-6 1
3. Hickory (10) 10-3 4
4. Archbishop Carroll (12) 10-2 3
5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 11-2 5
6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 10-3 6
7. Tyrone (6) 9-0 8
8. Uniontown (7) 9-1 9
9 . Scranton Prep (2) 9-2 10
10. Knoch (7) 10-1 OW
Checked in: No. 10 Knoch.
Checked out: No. 2 Highlands.
Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 7-3; Bedford (5) 8-2; Bethlehem Catholic (11) 8-5; Central Martinsburg (6) 9-3; Corry (10) 9-3; Elco (3) 12-2; Highlands (7) 11-2; Huntingdon (6) 8-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 11-1; Lewisburg (4) 9-3; Montoursville (4) 7-1; New Castle (7) 7-5; Overbrook (12) 6-6; Pope John Paul II (1) 11-3; Quaker Valley (7) 9-2; Shamokin (4) 9-2; Tamaqua (11) 10-3; Titusville (10) 9-2; Valley View (2) 9-3; Wilson Area (11) 10-2.
CLASS 3-A
1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 10-2 1
2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 6-6 2
3. Trinity (3) 10-2 3
4. Lincoln Park (7) 10-2 4
5. North Catholic (7) 11-2 5
6. Loyalsock (4) 12-0 6
7. Wyoming Seminary (2) 10-2 8
8. Fairview (10) 11-1 9
9. West Catholic (12) 4-6 7
10. Camp Hill (3) 8-3 10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 7-5; Beaver Falls (7) 9-4; Central Columbia (4) 8-3; Franklin (10) 11-1; Holy Redeemer (2) 7-4; Hughesville (4) 10-2; Lakeland (2) 8-3; Ligonier Valley (6) 10-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 9-4; Mount Carmel (4) 12-3; Neshannock (7) 10-3; Richland (6) 7-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 12-2; Seton-La Salle (7) 8-4; Sharpsville (10) 7-5; South Allegheny (7) 11-1; Washington (7) 8-3; West Shamokin (6) 10-2; Westmont Hilltop (6) 10-1.
CLASS 2-A
1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 9-4 1
2. Executive Education (11) 9-4 3
2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 11-1 2
4. Holy Cross (2) 10-1 5
5. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 9-1 6
6. Steelton-Highspire (3) 7-6 7
7. Constitution (12) 5-7 4
8. Keystone (9) 9-1 8
9. Shenango (7) 11-2 9
10. Farrell (10) 5-5 10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Bloomsburg (4) 9-2; Brentwood (7) 10-1; Cambridge Springs (10) 9-2; Coudersport (9) 9-2; Delco Christian (1) 7-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 9-3; Marian Catholic (11) 11-0; Moravian Academy (11) 8-3; North Star (5) 10-1; Portage (6) 8-2; Ridgway (9) 7-4; Schuylkill Haven (11) 11-2; Serra Catholic (7) 7-5; Springdale (7) 12-1; Wyalusing Valley (4) 11-1.
CLASS 1-A
1. Vincentian (7) 8-3 1
2. Elk County Catholic (9) 12-0 2
3. Shade (5) 11-0 3
4. Cornell (7) 9-2 5
5. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 9-0 6
6. St. John Neumann (4) 9-2 7
7. Bishop Carroll (6) 5-4 4
8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 9-2 8
9. Chester Charter (1) 10-2 OW
10. Bishop Canevin (7) 10-3 10
Checked in: No. 9 Chester Charter.
Checked out: No. 9 The Christian Academy.
Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 9-3; Cameron County (9) 7-2; Clairton (7) 7-3; Eden Christian (7) 9-3; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 8-4; Greenwood (3) 8-4; Halifax (3) 8-3; Imani Christian (7) 8-4; Johnsonburg (9) 7-5; Lititz Christian (3) 10-1; Mount Calvary (3) 9-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 8-5; North Clarion (9) 8-3; North Penn-Liberty (4) 10-1; Saltsburg (6) 9-3; Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-9; Sullivan County (4) 8-3; The Christian Academy (1) 10-3; Williamsburg (6) 7-2.
