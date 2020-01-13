CLOSE

Story Highlights Northeastern earned a 50-45 boys' basketball win vs. Dallastown on Monday.

The win avenged the Bobcats' earlier 12-point loss to the Wildcats.

Northeastern improved to 11-3 overall and 6-1 in York-Adams Division I.

Northeastern and Central York are tied for first in D-I. They meet Wednesday.

When Northeastern and Dallastown met on Dec. 10, Bobcats’ coach Jon Eyster could only watch as Dallastown’s Kobe Green poured in 23 points, helping the Wildcats pick up an early-season 12-point win.

In the rematch on Monday night, Eyster and the Bobcats made it their mission to ensure that Green wouldn’t be the reason that the Wildcats earned another victory.

Northeastern was successful. Green finished with just six points and the Bobcats held on for a 50-45 victory.

“That was our defensive game plan,” Eyster said. “He’s hurt us the last three times we played them, so that was basically our game plan going in — try and limit his offensive rebounds and clean post touches.”

Winning without Wilson: Northeastern (11-3 overall and 6-1 in York-Adams Division I) took a two-point advantage into the locker room at halftime after a last-second layup by Quay Mulbah.

In the December meeting, Mulbah was held to three points, but without Nate Wilson, whose been out for the last month with an injury, the senior guard stepped up and led the offense.

Dallastown coach Mike Grassel said the Wildcats' plan was to force Mulbah into shots from the perimeter, but he made them pay with a 3-pointer en route his 11 points.

“He makes a big difference,” Grassel said. “Scouting reports say make him shoot it, (but) he knocked one down today.”

Eyster said that, while he wishes Wilson was in the lineup, it’s a positive sign for the Bobcats to pick up division wins without their leading scorer.

“I hate to say we’re getting used to it, (but) we play with who’s here,” Eyster said. “We’ve had other guys that have been out too, so we just go play games. To win these tough division games not 100 % (healthy), that’s big.”

Sophomore steps up: Northeastern guard Karron Mallory filled in well for Wilson and added in eight points, including two clutch points that helped secure the win.

With the Bobcats up by one and less than a minute on the clock, Mallory was fouled and stepped up to the free-throw line.

The sophomore drilled both and forced the Wildcats (8-5, 4-4) to hit from beyond the arc to tie the game. Dallastown couldn’t come through with a 3-pointer and the Bobcats picked up the win.

Dallastown’s Michael Dickson had a game-high 18 points and kept the Wildcats in the game while their offense figured out how to get going.

Crucial contest looms: Northeastern doesn’t have too long to enjoy the win with a crucial contest at Central York (12-2, 6-1) that could factor into which team wins Y-A D-I this season.

“There’s a pretty big one about four miles down the road here on Wednesday night,” Eyster said. “We’ll have a light (practice) tomorrow, get healthy and ready to go.”

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Eastern York 63, Susquehannock 51: At Glen Rock, Trevor Seitz led the Golden Knights to the Y-A D-II victory by pouring in 29 points. The senior also recorded his 1,000th career point for the Golden Knights on a spinning drive to the basket. For the Warriors, Jalen Franklin scored 12 points. Eastern is now 7-6 overall and 3-3 in D-II. Susquehannock fell to 5-7 and 1-5.

Central York 59, Red Lion 50: At Red Lion, the Panthers led 27-15 at the half and went on to capture the Y-A D-I victory. Evan Eisenhart and Gabe Guidinger each scored 12 points to lead the Panthers. For the Lions, AJ Virata scored 15 points, while teammate Davante Dennis scored 12 points. Central improved to 6-1 in the division and 12-2 overall. Red Lion fell to 5-8 and 2-6.

York Catholic 58, Fairfield 30: At Fairfield, the Irish cruised to the Y-A D-III win behind 20 points from freshman Luke Forjan. The Irish trailed 12-10 after one quarter but used a 17-3 second-quarter run to take control. York Catholic is now 6-9 overall and 6-2 in the division.

Kennard-Dale 51, Dover 39: At Dover, the Rams earned the Y-A D-II victory. Carter Day led the Rams with 23 points. Teammate Drew Dressel scored 10 points. K-D is now 5-8 and 2-4. Dover fell to 2-10 and 0-5.

Hanover 65, Littlestown 49: At Hanover, the Nighthawks handed Littlestown its first Y-A D-III loss, thanks largely to 21 points from Zyaire Myers, 14 points from Michael Killinger and 12 points from Andre Caban. Richard Holder (14)​, Jaden Weishaar (13) and Brayden Staub (13) each hit double digits for Littlestown, which fell to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in D-III. Hanover is 6-6 and 4-1.

York High 70, Spring Grove 34: At Spring Grove, the Bearcats earned the Y-A D-I win. Cameron Gallon led the Bearcats with 18 points, including four from behind the arc. Also for York, Tobee Stokes scored 12 points, Isiah Carroll scored 11 points and Antoine Beard scored in 10 points. For the Rockets, Diarmid Nahshon-Stewart scored 12 points. York High improved to 9-3 overall and 5-2 in the division.

New Oxford 78, South Western 40: At Hanover, the Colonials improved to 10-3 overall and 5-2 in Y-A D-I behind 25 points from Abdul Janneh. Connor Jenkins (18) and Brayden Long (13) also hit double digits in scoring for the winners.

