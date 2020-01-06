CLOSE
PHOTOS: Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Kaden Hamilton of Northeastern goes up past Gettysburg defender Mike Hankey for the Bobcats first basket of the game, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kaden Hamilton of Northeastern goes up past Gettysburg defender Mike Hankey for the Bobcats first basket of the game, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Northeastern's Karron Mallory shoots over Gettysburg defender Griffin Kibler, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Northeastern's Karron Mallory shoots over Gettysburg defender Griffin Kibler, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Maurice Capo of Northeastern tries to drive through Gettysburg defender Zach Ketterman, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Maurice Capo of Northeastern tries to drive through Gettysburg defender Zach Ketterman, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Quay Mulbah hangs on the rim after slamming a dunk home for the Bobcats, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Quay Mulbah hangs on the rim after slamming a dunk home for the Bobcats, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    SUNBURY DAILY ITEM BOYS’ BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

    (Through games of Jan. 5. OW-Others to Watch. NR-Not rated. Each team listed with its district, record and previous ranking.)

    CLASS 6-A

    1. Roman Catholic (12) 5-4 1

    2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 6-1 3

    3. Methacton (1) 10-1 4

    4. Cheltenham (1) 9-1 5

    5. Coatesville (1) 6-2 2

    6. McDowell (10) 9-1 6

    7. Fox Chapel (7) 10-0 8

    8. Simon Gratz (12) 9-2 9

    9. Lower Merion (1) 7-1 10

    10. Easton (11) 8-2 7

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 7-2; Bensalem (1) 9-1; Bethel Park (7) 7-4; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 8-2; Boyertown (1) 10-2; Butler (7) 7-4; Cedar Crest (3) 11-1; Central Catholic (7) 7-3; Central Dauphin (3) 6-3; Central York (3) 9-2; Chester (1) 6-2; Cumberland Valley (3) 7-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 9-2; Erie (10) 5-4; Garnet Valley (1) 8-1; George Washington (12) 8-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 7-2; Harrisburg (3) 5-1; Mount Lebanon (7) 8-3; Parkland (11) 7-3; Pennridge (1) 8-2; Pine-Richland (7) 8-2; Reading (3) 8-3; Upper St. Clair (7) 10-1; William Allen (11) 8-2; Wilson (3) 9-1.

    CLASS 5-A

    1. Archbishop Wood (12) 7-3 1

    2. West Chester East (1) 8-1 2

    3. Milton Hershey (3) 5-0 3

    4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 10-0 4

    5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 8-3 5

    6. Martin Luther King (12) 8-1 6

    7. Penn Hills (7) 7-2 7

    8. Mars (7) 6-2 8

    9. Southern Lehigh (11) 8-1 9

    10. Penncrest (1) 10-1 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 Penncrest.

    Checked out: No. 10 Radnor.

    Others to watch: Bayard Rustin (1) 8-2; Blue Mountain (11) 10-1; Cathedral Prep (10) 6-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 8-2; Chartiers Valley (7) 6-4; Crestwood (2) 8-1; Dallas (2) 7-2; Gettysburg (3) 9-0; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 9-2; Johnstown (6) 6-0; Meadville (10) 9-1; Muhlenberg (3) 9-0; New Oxford (3) 8-2; Northeastern (3) 9-2; Northern York (3) 8-2; Pottsville (11) 7-3; Radnor (1) 8-2; Shaler (7) 7-3; Shippensburg (3) 8-1; Strath Haven (1) 7-2; Trinity (7) 9-2; Upper Moreland (1) 7-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 9-0; York (3) 7-3.

    CLASS 4-A

    1. Imhotep Charter (12) 6-4 1

    2. Highlands (7) 10-1 3

    3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 9-1 2

    4. Hickory (10) 7-3 4

    5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 9-2 5

    6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 8-2 6

    7. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 9-1 7

    8. Tyrone (6) 8-0 8

    9. Uniontown (7) 7-1 9

    10. Scranton Prep (2) 7-2 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 6-2; Bedford (5) 7-1; Bethlehem Catholic (11) 7-5; Danville (4) 6-4; Elco (3) 9-2; Huntingdon (6) 6-1; Knoch (7) 7-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 9-1; Montoursville (4) 5-1; New Castle (7) 5-4; Overbrook (12) 4-5; Pope John Paul II (1) 8-3; Quaker Valley (7) 7-1; Ringgold (7) 7-2; Shamokin (4) 8-2; Tamaqua (11) 8-3; Titusville (10) 8-1; Tunkhannock (2) 6-3; Western Wayne (2) 6-3; Wilson Area (11) 7-2.

    CLASS 3-A

    1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 9-2 1

    2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 5-4 3

    3. Trinity (3) 8-1 2

    4. Lincoln Park (7) 8-2 4

    5. North Catholic (7) 9-2 5

    6. Loyalsock (4) 9-0 6

    7. West Catholic (12) 4-4 7

    8. Wyoming Seminary (2) 7-2 8

    9. Fairview (10) 8-1 9

    10. Camp Hill (3) 7-2 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Beaver Falls (7) 7-4; Carlynton (7) 8-2; Central Columbia (4) 8-1; Dunmore (2) 4-5; Franklin (10) 10-0; High School of the Future (12) 5-7; Holy Redeemer (2) 4-4; Hughesville (4) 8-1; Lakeland (2) 7-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 8-2; McGuffey (7) 10-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 7-3; Mount Carmel (4) 9-3; Neshannock (7) 8-2; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 6-3; Richland (6) 4-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 10-2; South Allegheny (7) 9-1; Washington (7) 6-3; West Shamokin (6) 9-1; Westmont Hilltop (6) 7-1.

    CLASS 2-A

    1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 8-3 1

    2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 10-0 2

    3. Executive Education (11) 7-4 3

    4. Constitution (12) 4-6 4

    5. Holy Cross (2) 8-1 5

    6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 6-1 6

    7. Steelton-Highspire (3) 4-6 7

    8. Keystone (9) 7-1 8

    9. Shenango (7) 9-2 9

    10. Farrell (10) 2-5 10

    Checked in: No one.

    Checked out: No one.

    Others to watch: Apollo-Ridge (7) 8-2; Bloomsburg (4) 7-2; Brentwood (7) 9-0; Cambridge Springs (10) 7-2; Coudersport (9) 6-2; Delco Christian (1) 5-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 7-3; Laurel (7) 7-4; Marian Catholic (11) 8-0; North Star (5) 7-1; Portage (6) 8-0; Ridgway (9) 6-2; Schuylkill Haven (11) 9-1; Springdale (7) 10-1; Williams Valley (11) 6-2; Wyalusing Valley (4) 9-1.

    CLASS 1-A

    1. Vincentian (7) 6-3 1

    2. Elk County Catholic (9) 9-0 2

    3. Shade (5) 9-0 3

    4. Bishop Carroll (6) 4-2 4

    5. Cornell (7) 7-2 5

    6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 6-0 6

    7. St. John Neumann (4) 8-1 7

    8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 8-1 8

    9. The Christian Academy (1) 8-2 9

    10. Bishop Canevin (7) 8-2 OW

    Checked in: No. 10 Bishop Canevin.

    Checked out: No. 10 Sankofa Freedom.

    Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 6-2; Cameron County (9) 4-1; Chester Charter (1) 6-2; Eden Christian (7) 8-2; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 6-3; Halifax (3) 7-2; Imani Christian (7) 6-4; Johnsonburg (9) 6-4; Leechburg (7) 6-4; Lititz Christian (3) 8-0; Mount Calvary (3) 7-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 6-5; North Clarion (9) 7-2; North Penn-Liberty (4) 8-1; Saltsburg (6) 6-3; Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-7; Sullivan County (4) 7-3; Union Area (7) 6-3; Williamsburg (6) 5-2.

    Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.

