Buy Photo Above is a photo from the Gettysburg-Northeastern boys' basketball game on Monday, Dec. 23. Both teams are currently listed among others to watch in the latest Class 5-A state rankings. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM BOYS’ BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

(Through games of Jan. 5. OW-Others to Watch. NR-Not rated. Each team listed with its district, record and previous ranking.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 5-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 6-1 3

3. Methacton (1) 10-1 4

4. Cheltenham (1) 9-1 5

5. Coatesville (1) 6-2 2

6. McDowell (10) 9-1 6

7. Fox Chapel (7) 10-0 8

8. Simon Gratz (12) 9-2 9

9. Lower Merion (1) 7-1 10

10. Easton (11) 8-2 7

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allderdice (8) 7-2; Bensalem (1) 9-1; Bethel Park (7) 7-4; Bethlehem Freedom (11) 8-2; Boyertown (1) 10-2; Butler (7) 7-4; Cedar Crest (3) 11-1; Central Catholic (7) 7-3; Central Dauphin (3) 6-3; Central York (3) 9-2; Chester (1) 6-2; Cumberland Valley (3) 7-1; East Stroudsburg South (11) 9-2; Erie (10) 5-4; Garnet Valley (1) 8-1; George Washington (12) 8-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 7-2; Harrisburg (3) 5-1; Mount Lebanon (7) 8-3; Parkland (11) 7-3; Pennridge (1) 8-2; Pine-Richland (7) 8-2; Reading (3) 8-3; Upper St. Clair (7) 10-1; William Allen (11) 8-2; Wilson (3) 9-1.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 7-3 1

2. West Chester East (1) 8-1 2

3. Milton Hershey (3) 5-0 3

4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 10-0 4

5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 8-3 5

6. Martin Luther King (12) 8-1 6

7. Penn Hills (7) 7-2 7

8. Mars (7) 6-2 8

9. Southern Lehigh (11) 8-1 9

10. Penncrest (1) 10-1 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Penncrest.

Checked out: No. 10 Radnor.

Others to watch: Bayard Rustin (1) 8-2; Blue Mountain (11) 10-1; Cathedral Prep (10) 6-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 8-2; Chartiers Valley (7) 6-4; Crestwood (2) 8-1; Dallas (2) 7-2; Gettysburg (3) 9-0; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 9-2; Johnstown (6) 6-0; Meadville (10) 9-1; Muhlenberg (3) 9-0; New Oxford (3) 8-2; Northeastern (3) 9-2; Northern York (3) 8-2; Pottsville (11) 7-3; Radnor (1) 8-2; Shaler (7) 7-3; Shippensburg (3) 8-1; Strath Haven (1) 7-2; Trinity (7) 9-2; Upper Moreland (1) 7-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 9-0; York (3) 7-3.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 6-4 1

2. Highlands (7) 10-1 3

3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 9-1 2

4. Hickory (10) 7-3 4

5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 9-2 5

6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 8-2 6

7. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 9-1 7

8. Tyrone (6) 8-0 8

9. Uniontown (7) 7-1 9

10. Scranton Prep (2) 7-2 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Ambridge (7) 6-2; Bedford (5) 7-1; Bethlehem Catholic (11) 7-5; Danville (4) 6-4; Elco (3) 9-2; Huntingdon (6) 6-1; Knoch (7) 7-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 9-1; Montoursville (4) 5-1; New Castle (7) 5-4; Overbrook (12) 4-5; Pope John Paul II (1) 8-3; Quaker Valley (7) 7-1; Ringgold (7) 7-2; Shamokin (4) 8-2; Tamaqua (11) 8-3; Titusville (10) 8-1; Tunkhannock (2) 6-3; Western Wayne (2) 6-3; Wilson Area (11) 7-2.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 9-2 1

2. Bishop McDevitt (12) 5-4 3

3. Trinity (3) 8-1 2

4. Lincoln Park (7) 8-2 4

5. North Catholic (7) 9-2 5

6. Loyalsock (4) 9-0 6

7. West Catholic (12) 4-4 7

8. Wyoming Seminary (2) 7-2 8

9. Fairview (10) 8-1 9

10. Camp Hill (3) 7-2 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Beaver Falls (7) 7-4; Carlynton (7) 8-2; Central Columbia (4) 8-1; Dunmore (2) 4-5; Franklin (10) 10-0; High School of the Future (12) 5-7; Holy Redeemer (2) 4-4; Hughesville (4) 8-1; Lakeland (2) 7-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 8-2; McGuffey (7) 10-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 7-3; Mount Carmel (4) 9-3; Neshannock (7) 8-2; Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 6-3; Richland (6) 4-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 10-2; South Allegheny (7) 9-1; Washington (7) 6-3; West Shamokin (6) 9-1; Westmont Hilltop (6) 7-1.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 8-3 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 10-0 2

3. Executive Education (11) 7-4 3

4. Constitution (12) 4-6 4

5. Holy Cross (2) 8-1 5

6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 6-1 6

7. Steelton-Highspire (3) 4-6 7

8. Keystone (9) 7-1 8

9. Shenango (7) 9-2 9

10. Farrell (10) 2-5 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Apollo-Ridge (7) 8-2; Bloomsburg (4) 7-2; Brentwood (7) 9-0; Cambridge Springs (10) 7-2; Coudersport (9) 6-2; Delco Christian (1) 5-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 7-3; Laurel (7) 7-4; Marian Catholic (11) 8-0; North Star (5) 7-1; Portage (6) 8-0; Ridgway (9) 6-2; Schuylkill Haven (11) 9-1; Springdale (7) 10-1; Williams Valley (11) 6-2; Wyalusing Valley (4) 9-1.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 6-3 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 9-0 2

3. Shade (5) 9-0 3

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 4-2 4

5. Cornell (7) 7-2 5

6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 6-0 6

7. St. John Neumann (4) 8-1 7

8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 8-1 8

9. The Christian Academy (1) 8-2 9

10. Bishop Canevin (7) 8-2 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Bishop Canevin.

Checked out: No. 10 Sankofa Freedom.

Others to watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 6-2; Cameron County (9) 4-1; Chester Charter (1) 6-2; Eden Christian (7) 8-2; Greensburg Central Catholic (7) 6-3; Halifax (3) 7-2; Imani Christian (7) 6-4; Johnsonburg (9) 6-4; Leechburg (7) 6-4; Lititz Christian (3) 8-0; Mount Calvary (3) 7-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 6-5; North Clarion (9) 7-2; North Penn-Liberty (4) 8-1; Saltsburg (6) 6-3; Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-7; Sullivan County (4) 7-3; Union Area (7) 6-3; Williamsburg (6) 5-2.

