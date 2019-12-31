LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It was a very successful day for the Central York boys' basketball program in a number of different ways on Tuesday.

In  a New Year's Eve tripleheader at Cedar Cliff, the Panthers returned home with three wins.

The Central varsity won the nonleague contest, 60-42, over a previously unbeaten Colts team. The Panthers also won the junior varsity (36-25) and freshman (40-30) contests.

There was no admission to the games. Instead, donations were accepted to the Homeward Bound Animal Rescue. Nearly $600 was raised, along with many donated items needed by the organization.

The Central varsity improved to 7-2 overall. Cedar Cliff fell to 8-1.

Gabe Guidinger paced the Central varsity with 15 points, while Nolan Hubbs added 13.

