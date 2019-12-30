CLOSE

Following are updated Pennsylvania state boys' basketball rankings from the Sunbury Daily Item. The records are through games of Sunday, Dec. 29. Each team is listed with its district, its record and its previous ranking. OW is an abbreviation for Others to Watch. NR is not rated.

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 4-2 1

2. Coatesville (1) 5-1 2

3. Kennedy Catholic (10) 5-1 4

4. Methacton (1) 8-1 6

5. Cheltenham (1) 7-1 5

6. McDowell (10) 8-1 8

7. Easton (11) 7-1 9

8. Fox Chapel (7) 9-0 10

9. Simon Gratz (12) 8-1 OW

10. Lower Merion (1) 6-1 OW

Checked in: No. 9 Simon Gratz and No. 10 Lower Merion.

Checked out: No. 3 Butler and No. 7 Wilson.

Others to Watch: Allderdice (8) 6-2; Bensalem (1) 8-1; Bethel Park (7) 6-4; Boyertown (1) 8-2; Butler (7) 5-4; Cedar Crest (3) 10-0; Central Bucks South (1) 7-2; Central Catholic (7) 6-3; Central York (3) 6-2; Chester (1) 4-2; Cumberland Valley (3) 7-0; East Stroudsburg South (11) 8-1; Exeter (3) 7-1; Garnet Valley (1) 7-1; George Washington (12) 7-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 7-1; Harrisburg (3) 2-1; Haverford (1) 6-2; Mount Lebanon (7) 6-3; Norristown (1) 5-2; Parkland (11) 6-2; Penn-Trafford (7) 7-2; Pennridge (1) 7-1; Pine-Richland (7) 7-2; Reading (3) 6-3; Souderton (1) 7-2; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 6-2; Upper St. Clair (7) 9-1; William Allen (11) 6-2; Wilson (3) 7-1.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 4-3 1

2. West Chester East (1) 7-1 2

3. Milton Hershey (3) 5-0 3

4. Cardinal O’Hara (12) 7-0 5

5. Archbishop Ryan (12) 7-3 6

6. Martin Luther King (12) 8-1 OW

7. Penn Hills (7) 5-2 4

8. Mars (7) 6-2 7

9. Southern Lehigh (11) 6-1 9

10. Radnor (1) 8-0 10

Checked in: No. 6 Martin Luther King.

Checked out: No. 8 Northeastern.

Others to Watch: Abington Heights (2) 4-4; Bayard Rustin (1) 6-2; Blue Mountain (11) 8-0; Cathedral Prep (10) 5-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 8-0; Chartiers Valley (7) 6-2; Crestwood (2) 5-1; Dallas (2) 6-1; Elizabethtown (3) 7-3; Gettysburg (3) 8-0; Hollidaysburg (6) 7-2; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 8-2; Johnstown (6) 5-0; Meadville (10) 8-1; Muhlenberg (3) 6-0; New Oxford (3) 7-2; Northeastern (3) 7-2; Northern York (3) 6-2; Penncrest (1) 8-1; Pottsville (11) 4-3; Shaler (7) 6-3; Shippensburg (3) 7-1; Trinity (7) 7-2; Upper Moreland (1) 6-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 8-0; West Scranton (2) 7-1; York (3) 6-2.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 4-4 1

2. Archbishop Carroll (12) 7-0 2

3. Highlands (7) 8-1 3

4. Hickory (10) 6-3 4

5. Allentown Central Catholic (11) 6-2 5

6. Bishop McDevitt (3) 6-1 6

7. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 7-1 7

8. Tyrone (6) 8-0 9

9. Uniontown (7) 6-1 OW

10. Scranton Prep (2) 6-2 10

Checked in: No. 9 Uniontown.

Checked out: No. 8 New Castle.

Others to Watch: Bedford (5) 6-1; Belle Vernon (7) 7-3; Central Martinsburg (6) 5-2; Danville (4) 6-1; Elco (3) 6-2; Huntingdon (6) 5-1; Knoch (7) 6-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 7-1; Montoursville (4) 4-0; New Castle (7) 5-3; Overbrook (12) 3-4; Pope John Paul II (1) 7-3; Quaker Valley (7) 5-1; Ringgold (7) 6-2; Shamokin (4) 7-1; Titusville (10) 7-1; Tunkhannock (2) 6-2; Valley View (2) 7-2; Western Wayne (2) 5-3.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 7-2 1

2. Trinity (3) 8-0 3

3. Bishop McDevitt (12) 3-4 4

4. Lincoln Park (7) 7-2 2

5. North Catholic (7) 7-2 5

6. Loyalsock (4) 7-0 7

7. West Catholic (12) 4-3 6

8. Wyoming Seminary (2) 5-2 9

9. Fairview (10) 7-1 OW

10. Camp Hill (3) 5-2 10

Checked in: No. 9 Fairview.

Checked out: No. 8 Washington.

Others to Watch: Aliquippa (7) 4-3; Beaver Falls (7) 7-3; Carlynton (7) 7-2; Central Columbia (4) 7-1; Devon Prep (12) 4-0; Dunmore (2) 3-5; Franklin (10) 9-0; High School of the Future (12) 4-6; Holy Redeemer (2) 2-4; Hughesville (4) 7-1; Lakeland (2) 6-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 8-2; McGuffey (7) 9-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 6-3; Mount Carmel (4) 7-3; Richland (6) 3-2; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 8-1; Sharon (10) 5-3; South Allegheny (7) 8-1; Washington (7) 5-2; West Shamokin (6) 8-1; Westmont Hilltop (6) 7-0.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 7-1 1

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 8-0 2

3. Executive Education (11) 6-2 3

4. Constitution (12) 3-5 4

5. Holy Cross (2) 7-1 5

6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 4-1 6

7. Steelton-Highspire (3) 4-4 7

8. Keystone (9) 6-1 8

9. Shenango (7) 9-2 9

10. Farrell (10) 2-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Apollo-Ridge (7) 7-2; Bloomsburg (4) 6-2; Brentwood (7) 8-0; Conemaugh Twp (5) 7-2; Coudersport (9) 4-2; Delco Christian (1) 5-3; Dock Mennonite (1) 6-3; Laurel (7) 7-3; Marian Catholic (11) 6-0; North Star (5) 6-1; Portage (6) 7-0; Ridgway (9) 6-1; Schuylkill Haven (11) 7-1; Springdale (7) 9-0; West Branch (6) 5-1; Williams Valley (11) 6-2; Wyalusing Valley (4) 8-1.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7) 4-2 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 8-0 2

3. Shade (5) 8-0 3

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 3-2 4

5. Cornell (7) 5-2 5

6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 5-0 6

7. St. John Neumann (4) 5-1 8

8. Clarion-Limestone (9) 7-1 7

9. The Christian Academy (1) 7-2 9

10. Sankofa Freedom (12) 3-6 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to Watch: Allegheny-Clarion Valley (9) 5-2; Bishop Canevin (7) 7-2; Cameron County (9) 3-1; Chester Charter (1) 6-2; Eden Christian (7) 7-1; Halifax (3) 6-1; Imani Christian (7) 5-4; Johnsonburg (9) 5-4; Leechburg (7) 6-3; Lititz Christian (3) 7-0; Mount Calvary (3) 5-2; Nativity (11) 5-3; Nazareth Prep (7) 5-5; North Clarion (9) 6-2; North Penn-Liberty (4) 7-1; Saltsburg (6) 6-3; Sullivan County (4) 7-2; Union Area (7) 5-2; Williamsburg (6) 4-2.

