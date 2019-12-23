Story Highlights The Sunbury Daily Item has released its latest state boys' basketball rankings.

Northeastern moved up from No. 9 to No. 8 in the Class 5-A rankings.

Four other York-Adams teams are listed under Others to Watch.

The Bobcats are 5-1 entering Monday's game vs. Gettysburg.

Northeastern is the only York-Adams League program to earn a top-10 ranking in any class.

Central York was listed among Other to Watch in Class 6-A, while Gettysburg, New Oxford and York High were listed among Others to Watch in 5-A.

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS

COMPILED BY MIKE BULLOCK

(Through games of Dec. 22)

(OW-Others to watch/NR-Not rated)

(Each team is listed with district, record and previous ranking)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12), 3-2, 1.

2. Coatesville (1), 5-0, 2.

3. Butler (7), 5-1, 3.

4. Kennedy Catholic (10), 5-0, 4.

5. Cheltenham (1), 7-0, 5.

6. Methacton (1), 6-1, 6.

7. Wilson (3), 5-0, 7.

8. McDowell (10), 6-1, 8.

9. Easton (11), 5-1, OW.

10. Fox Chapel (7), 6-0, OW.

Checked in: No. 9 Easton and No. 10 Fox Chapel.

Checked out: No. 9 Parkland and No. 10 Mount Lebanon.

Others to watch: Bensalem (1) 6-1; Bethel Park (7) 5-3; Cedar Crest (3) 8-0; Central Bucks South (1) 6-1; Central Dauphin East (3) 4-1; Central York (3) 5-1; Chester (1) 4-1; Cumberland Valley (3) 5-0; East Stroudsburg South (11) 7-0; Exeter (3) 5-1; Garnet Valley (1) 5-1; George Washington (12) 7-1; Governor Mifflin (3) 6-0; Harrisburg (3) 2-1; Lower Merion (1) 4-1; Mount Lebanon (7) 5-2; Norristown (1) 5-1; Olney (12) 7-2; Parkland (11) 5-1; Penn-Trafford (7) 6-1; Pennridge (1) 6-0; Pine-Richland (7) 5-2; Reading (3) 4-3; Simon Gratz (12) 8-1; Souderton (1) 6-1; St. Joseph’s Prep (12) 5-2; Upper St. Clair (7) 7-1; William Allen (11) 4-2.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12), 4-3, 1.

2. West Chester East (1), 6-1, 2.

3. Milton Hershey (3), 5-0, 5.

4. Penn Hills (7), 5-1, 6.

5. Cardinal O’Hara (12), 6-0, OW.

6. Archbishop Ryan (12), 5-2, 4.

7. Mars (7), 6-2, 3.

8. Northeastern (3), 5-1, 9.

9. Southern Lehigh (11), 6-1, 10.

10. Radnor (1), 7-0, OW.

Checked in: No. 5 Cardinal O’Hara and No. 10 Radnor.

Checked out: No. 7 Crestwood and No. 8 Abington Heights.

Others to watch: Abington Heights (2) 3-3; Blue Mountain (11) 6-0; Cathedral Prep (10) 5-2; Cedar Cliff (3) 6-0; Chartiers Valley (7) 4-2; Crestwood (2) 3-1; Dallas (2) 6-1; Elizabethtown (3) 4-3; Gettysburg (3) 5-0; Hollidaysburg (6) 6-1; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 6-2; Johnstown (6) 3-0; Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 5-2; Martin Luther King (12) 5-1; Meadville (10) 6-0; Muhlenberg (3) 5-0; New Oxford (3) 5-2; Northern York (3) 5-1; Penncrest (1) 6-1; Pottsville (11) 4-2; Shaler (7) 5-2; Shippensburg (3) 5-1; Trinity (7) 5-2; Wallenpaupack (2) 5-0; York (3) 4-2.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12), 4-3, 1.

2. Archbishop Carroll (12), 5-0, 2.

3. Highlands (7), 6-1, 7.

4. Hickory (10), 4-3, 4.

5. Allentown Central Catholic (11), 4-2, 5.

6. Bishop McDevitt (3), 5-0, 6.

7. Bonner-Prendergast (12), 5-1, 8.

8. New Castle (7), 4-2, 3.

9. Tyrone (6), 6-0, 9.

10. Scranton Prep (2), 5-1, OW.

Checked in: No. 10 Scranton Prep.

Checked out: No. 10 Huntingdon.

Others to watch: Central Martinsburg (6) 5-1; Danville (4) 5-1; Elco (3) 5-2; Huntingdon (6) 3-1; Jersey Shore (4) 3-0; Knoch (7) 4-1; Lancaster Catholic (3) 4-1; Montoursville (4) 3-0; Overbrook (12) 3-4; Quaker Valley (7) 5-0; Ringgold (7) 5-1; Shamokin (4) 5-1; Tunkhannock (2) 5-2; Uniontown (7) 6-1; Valley View (2) 6-1; Western Wayne (2) 5-1.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12), 7-1, 1.

2. Lincoln Park (7), 6-1, 3.

3. Trinity (3), 6-0, 4.

4. Bishop McDevitt (12), 2-4, 2.

5. North Catholic (7), 7-2, 5.

6. West Catholic (12), 4-2, 9.

7. Loyalsock (4), 5-0, 8.

8. Washington (7), 4-0, OW.

9. Wyoming Seminary (2), 3-2, OW.

10. Camp Hill (3), 3-2, 10.

Checked in: No. 8 Washington and No. 9 Wyoming Seminary.

Checked out: No. 6 Richland and No. 7 Sharon.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 3-2; Beaver Falls (7) 5-2; Carlynton (7) 5-2; Central Columbia (4) 5-1; Columbia (3) 5-3; Devon Prep (12) 4-0; Dunmore (2) 3-2; Fairview (10) 5-1; Franklin (10) 6-0; High School of the Future (12) 4-5; Holy Redeemer (2) 1-3; Hughesville (4) 5-1; Lakeland (2) 4-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 6-2; McGuffey (7) 7-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 4-2; Mid Valley (2) 3-2; Mount Carmel (4) 6-1; New Hope-Solebury (1) 4-2; Richland (6) 1-1; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 6-1; Seton-La Salle (7) 4-2; Sharon (10) 4-2; South Allegheny (7) 7-0; West Shamokin (6) 6-0; Westmont Hilltop (6) 5-0.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12), 5-1, 1.

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7), 7-0, 2.

3. Executive Education (11), 4-1, 3.

4. Constitution (12), 3-4, 4.

5. Holy Cross (2), 5-1, 5.

6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6), 3-0, 6.

7. Steelton-Highspire (3), 3-2, 7.

8. Keystone (9), 5-1, 8.

9. Shenango (7), 7-2, 9.

10. Farrell (10), 2-2, 10.

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 2-1; Bloomsburg (4) 3-2; Brentwood (7) 6-0; Coudersport (9) 4-2; Delco Christian (1) 4-2; Dock Mennonite (1) 5-1; Laurel (7) 7-1; Mahanoy Area (11) 5-2; Marian Catholic (11) 5-0; Millersburg (3) 5-2; Millville (4) 4-1; North Star (5) 4-1; Portage (6) 5-0; Ridgway (9) 5-0; Schuylkill Haven (11) 5-1; Springdale (7) 7-0; Sto-Rox (7) 3-4; West Branch (6) 5-1; Wyalusing Valley (4) 7-0.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7), 3-1, 1.

2. Elk County Catholic (9), 6-0, 2.

3. Shade (5), 6-0, 3.

4. Bishop Carroll (6), 2-1, 4.

5. Cornell (7), 5-2, 5.

6. Berlin Brothersvalley (5), 5-0, 6.

7. Clarion-Limestone (9), 6-0, 7.

8. St. John Neumann (4), 5-1, 9.

9. The Christian Academy (1), 6-1, OW.

10. Sankofa Freedom (12), 2-5, 10.

Checked in: No. 9 The Christian Academy.

Checked out: No. 8 Johnsonburg.

Others to watch: Bishop Canevin (7) 5-2; Cameron County (9) 3-1; Chester Charter (1) 4-2; Eden Christian (7) 5-1; Halifax (3) 4-1; Imani Christian (7) 5-2; Johnsonburg (9) 4-3; Leechburg (7) 5-2; Lititz Christian (3) 5-0; Mount Calvary (3) 4-2; Nazareth Prep (7) 4-3; North Clarion (9) 5-1; North Penn-Liberty (4) 5-1; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 3-3; Saltsburg (6) 5-2; Sullivan County (4) 6-0; Union Area (7) 4-2; Union-Rimersburg (9) 4-2; Williamsburg (6) 4-2.

Email comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.