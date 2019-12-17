CLOSE

Story Highlights Central York beat York High in boys' basketball on Tuesday night, 55-47.

Evan Eisenhart led Central York with 16 points. Taylor Wright-Rawls added 14.

Central York improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division I.

York High fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the division.

After suffering the first loss of its season to Northeastern on Friday night, Central York was ready to get back on the court as soon as possible.

The Panthers responded on Tuesday night at home with a big victory over York High, 55-47.

“We didn’t feel like we had any business losing to Northeastern and we were frustrated about that, so we came in here feeling like we needed to win,” senior Evan Eisenhart said. “We had to make a statement. We thought we were better than Northeastern, (but) they outplayed us. We came back today and outplayed York High.”

Buy Photo Central York's Evan Eisenhart, seen here in a file photo, scored 16 points on Tuesday night in a 55-47 win over York High. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A rough start: Central York didn’t look like the better team until after halftime, though. The Panthers struggled to generate any offense and trailed 17-15 heading into the locker room.

In the third quarter, the Panthers’ offense got going and was fueled by easy points in transition and hot shooting from beyond the arc.

Easy offense: Junior Taylor Wright-Rawls was a force on defense and turned steals into easy points. His nine points in the third quarter propelled the Panthers from down by two to up by eight midway through the quarter.

“We just came out and set a different tone,” Eisenhart said. “We weren’t moving the way we should’ve been to start the game and it showed with only 15 points.”

Eisenhart chipped in six of his game-high 16 points with a pair of 3-pointers that got the Central York student section into the game.

Wright-Rawls finished the game with 14 points and exited early because of a leg injury after he jumped to complete a layup. He didn’t get enough height on his jump, however, and came down holding his leg. He was helped off the court before returning to the bench.

Central York coach Kevin Schieler said after the game that he had not talked to the team’s trainer yet and didn’t know the severity of the injury.

Bearcats attempt comeback: With the Panthers down a primary ball handler in Wright-Rawls, the Bearcats put on the full-court press to cut into a 10-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

The strategy worked. The Panthers turned the ball over and allowed senior Cameron Gallon to have a big quarter. Gallon poured in eight of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter after being held to just two in the previous two quarters combined.

York High closed the gap slightly, but never enough to make it a one-possession game in the final quarter. Senior Isiah Carrol chipped in six of his 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to take back the lead.

Making a statement: For Schieler, while it wasn’t pretty for the entire 32 minutes, he was happy with how the team responded after a difficult loss and slow start to the game. He is hopeful that the resiliency his team showed after halftime is something it can build on going forward.

“We know we got a long way to go,” Schieler said. “We got a lot of little things to improve, but it was a good bounce-back win for us.”

Eisenhart said that the Panthers know that York-Adams League Division I is going to be a fight every night, and responding with a win against one of the league’s top teams after a rough loss showed his players that they can compete with anyone.

“To beat a league opponent like this tonight here means a lot,” Eisenhart said. “We owed them one. We didn’t beat them last year, so it really means a lot to all of us.”

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

New Oxford 60, Dallastown 43: At New Oxford, the Colonials used a 24-6 third-quarter surge to pull away for the win. Brayden Long (15), Connor Jenkins (14) and Abdul Janneh (11) each hit double digits in points. Kobe Green had 18 points for Dallastown. New Oxford improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. The Colonials are now alone in first place in the division. Dallastown fell to 3-3 and 1-2.

Eastern York 79, Kennard-Dale 65: At Wrightsville, Trevor Seitz led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 34 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Also for Eastern, Dustin Cunningham scored 12 points and collected 11 rebounds, while Micah Myers scored 11 points. For the Rams, Carter Day scored 44 points, including six 3-pointers. Eastern improved to 2-1 in the division and 4-2 overall.

Red Lion 74, Spring Grove 45: At Red Lion, Davante Dennis led the Lions to the York-Adams Division I victory with 26 points. Also for the Lions, A.J. Virata knocked in 14 points, while Mike Drew scored 10 points. For the Rockets, David Smith Jr. scored 25 points. Red Lion improved to 2-1 in the division and 3-2 overall.

York Catholic 64, Hanover 52: At Hanover, Ben Nelson Moire poured in 18 points, while Luke Forjan added 14 and Preston Boeckel chipped in 10 in the York Catholic win. Andre Caban paced Hanover with 15 points, while Colby Peterson added 13. The Irish improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division III.

Northeastern 65, South Western 42: At Hanover, Austin Richards led the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 15 points. Also for Northeastern, Maurice Capo and Kade Hamilton each scored 12 points. For the Mustangs, Tyler Cook scored 11 points. Northeastern improved to 2-1 in the division and 4-1 overall.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.