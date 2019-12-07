CLOSE Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Having talented players that can turn up the intensity at any moment and take over a game can be a blessing and a curse for a coach.

Dallastown coach Mike Grassel knows his team is talented enough to win every time they step on the floor, but his players know that’s true as well.

Dallastown's Kobe Green, center, drives past Camden Brewer during the championship game at York Suburban on Saturday. Green led Dallastown with 20 points in the 69-58 victory. (Photo: Rob Rose/@robrosesports)

Leading by a point after the first half against York Suburban in the championship game of the tournament hosted by the Trojans, the Wildcats tapped into the level of intensity required to create separation and secure a 69-58 victory on Saturday.

“(We) flipped the switch on and got out and ran,” junior guard Michael Dickson said. “They couldn’t keep up with us, so we had to get out and go.”

Double-digit dominance: Dickson, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after a 15-point performance, handled the Trojans’ full-court press with ease in the third quarter. He got into the paint and after looking to score in the first half, used his vision to set up teammates with easy baskets.

26-25 Dallastown after a wild first half. Michael Dickson with a tough finish to give the Wildcats a lead at the break. pic.twitter.com/vz8vU5CrkG — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) December 8, 2019

Senior forward Kobe Green was a force around the rim with 20 points. He took advantage of the York Suburban defense’s inability to stay in front of Dickson and finished at the rim all night, highlighted by a dunk that forced the Dallastown fans out of their seats and the Trojans to call timeout.

Kobe Green with a big dunk to put Dallastown up 40-30 with 3:03 left in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/MlJWFX0asU — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) December 8, 2019

Fellow senior Roman Owens provided the perimeter shooting for the Wildcats. The 6-foot, 3-inch guard knocked down five 3-pointers during his 19-point night.

“When the first one goes (and) I see it, it’s like repetitive,” Owens said. “I just keep shooting the same way and it goes in.”

The fourth Wildcat in double figures was junior forward Jadon Green. His presence was felt on defense, getting into passing lanes and creating fastbreak chances for Dallastown.

One of the turnovers he forced resulted in one of his two thunderous dunks that created the intensity Grassel hopes the team can sustain throughout each game this season.

13-10 Dallastown after 1. Jadon Green slams for 2 just before the quarter ends. pic.twitter.com/AKzUKJilOC — Rob Rose (@RobRoseSports) December 8, 2019

“That’s the goal,” Grassel said. “As a coach, we strive to be perfect. Obviously they’re kids, they’re going to make mistakes. I am going to make mistakes, but they brought it tonight. We’re just going to try and emulate that every quarter and let (the) chips fall where they may.”

Trojans hung tough: York Suburban battled to stay in the game in the second half, but just couldn’t put together enough stops on defense to get the win.

Sophomore guard Camden Brewer led the Trojans with 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while junior forward Aidan Hughley added 17 points.

Building off the victory: Starting the season off by winning a trophy, regardless of what it’s for, was important to the Wildcats. Last season began with a loss and Dickson said the victory shows that the team’s goals, which include a York-Adams League title, are possible.

“It’s a boost for us for real,” Dickson said. “County championship we want (to win that title). That should be easy for us.”

Dallastown's Roman Owens, right, dribbles past Chris Spellman. Owens hit five 3-pointers to help the Wildcats beat the Trojans. (Photo: Rob Rose/@robrosesports)

Although he had already turned his attention to Tuesday’s contest against Northeastern, Grassel said the Wildcats’ performance against another talented team in a championship game gave him hope for what will happen later this season when the big games they plan on winning take place.

They have placed big expectations on themselves this season and if the Wildcats can bring the same intensity they showed against the Trojans in the second half against their Y-A League Division I opponents, this won’t be the only trophy they end up with this season.

“We have a lot of goals that we keep in our locker room (and) this was one of them,” Grassel said. “Hopefully this helps because this atmosphere was great in here. In Division I, there’s no nights off. It’s not like some of the other divisions where you might get some cupcakes here and there. Our division is loaded and this is good to get us prepared along the way.”

