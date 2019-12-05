. (Photo: .)

Mike Bullock from the Sunbury Daily Item has released his preseason state boys' basketball rankings.

Only one York-Adams League team has earned a top-10 ranking in any class. Northeastern, coming off a 15-12 season, is No. 9 in Class 5-A.

Four other Y-A teams are listed under teams to watch: Central York (18-8) and Dallastown (11-11) in 6-A and New Oxford (20-8) and York High (24-5) in 5-A.

Following are the complete preseason rankings:

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM PRESEASON BOYS’ BASKETBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 6-A

(Each team is listed with its district and 2018-2019 record).

1. Roman Catholic (12), 24-5.

2. Coatesville (1), 29-3.

3. Butler (7), 21-6.

4. Kennedy Catholic (10), 27-3.

5. Cheltenham (1), 17-9.

6. Methacton (1), 24-8.

7. Wilson (3), 22-6.

8. McDowell (10), 19-5.

9. Parkland (11), 16-11.

10. William Allen (11), 18-10.

Others to watch: Cedar Crest (3) 18-8; Central York (3) 18-8; Chambersburg (3) 20-8; Chester (1) 21-7; Dallastown (3) 11-11; Easton (11) 12-12; Fox Chapel (7) 16-9; Harrisburg (3) 20-8; Hazleton (2) 18-8; Lower Merion (1) 25-4; Manheim Twp. (3) 20-9; Mount Lebanon (7) 24-4; Pennridge (1) 27-6; Pine-Richland (7) 22-4; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 15-10; Reading (3) 20-8; State College (6) 13-11; Upper St. Clair (7) 19-4; Warwick (3) 17-8; Wilkes-Barre (2) 0-0.

CLASS 5-A

1. Archbishop Wood (12), 20-9.

2. West Chester East (1), 21-7.

3. Mars (7), 27-2.

4. Archbishop Ryan (12), 14-11.

5. Pottsville (11), 25-4.

6. Penn Hills (7), 20-5.

7. Milton Hershey (3), 19-8.

8. Abington Heights (2), 26-3.

9. Northeastern (3), 15-12.

10. Southern Lehigh (11), 17-10.

Others to watch: Cardinal O’Hara (12) 9-13; Cedar Cliff (3) 8-14; Chartiers Valley (7) 18-7; Crestwood (2) 21-8; Dallas (2) 14-11; Elizabethtown (3) 17-13; Johnstown (6) 20-3; McKeesport (7) 11-10; Muhlenberg (3) 19-10; New Oxford (3) 20-8; Shaler (7) 16-9; Shippensburg (3) 15-9; Wallenpaupack (2) 18-8; York (3) 24-5.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12), 26-6.

2. Archbishop Carroll (12), 17-11.

3. New Castle (7), 23-5.

4. Hickory (10), 27-2.

5. Allentown Central Catholic (11), 17-10.

6. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 26-4.

7. Bishop McDevitt (3), 24-4.

8. Highlands (7), 17-9.

9. Nanticoke (2), 22-8.

10. Huntingdon (6), 25-1.

Others to watch: Bonner-Prendergast (12) 22-6; Central Martinsburg (6) 18-6; Central Valley (7) 7-14; Elco (3) 14-12; Knoch (7) 18-6; Lancaster Catholic (3) 17-11; Montoursville (4) 19-9; Octorara (3) 14-11; Quaker Valley (7) 21-5; Scranton Prep (2) 24-4; Shamokin (4) 16-10; Tyrone (6) 14-9; Uniontown (7) 19-4.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12), 21-8.

2. Bishop McDevitt (12), 21-8.

3. Lincoln Park (7), 27-4.

4. Trinity (3), 26-4.

5. Wyoming Seminary (2), 26-3.

6. Richland (6), 22-7.

7. North Catholic (7), 21-6.

8. Sharon (10), 24-5.

9. Dunmore (2), 11-12.

10. Camp Hill (3), 19-7.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7) 17-9; Columbia (3) 9-14; Fairview (10) 18-8; Holy Redeemer (2) 20-6; Lakeland (2) 15-9; Ligonier Valley (6) 22-4; Loyalsock (4) 27-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 19-6; Mid Valley (2) 19-5; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 21-7; Seton-La Salle (7) 20-6.

CLASS 2-A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (12), 23-9.

2. Constitution (12), 22-10.

3. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7), 25-3.

4. Executive Education (11), 18-8.

5. Holy Cross (2), 22-6.

6. Farrell (10), 23-4.

7. Delco Christian (1), 17-11.

8. Bishop Guilfoyle (6), 27-3.

9. Wilmington (10), 17-9.

10. Keystone (9), 18-8.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 17-8; Millville (4) 25-2; Northeast Bradford (4) 17-11; Ridgway (9) 26-4; Shenango (7) 11-14; Steelton-Highspire (3) 10-13; Sto-Rox (7) 14-11.

CLASS 1-A

1. Vincentian (7), 20-9.

2. Elk County Catholic (9), 27-2.

3. Shade (5), 22-5.

4. Bishop Carroll (6), 20-6.

5. Cornell (7), 21-6.

6. Johnsonburg (9), 16-11.

7. Sankofa Freedom (12), 18-10.

8. Berlin Brothersvalley (5), 20-6.

9. Clarion-Limestone (9), 23-5.

10. St. John Neumann (4), 20-7.

Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 21-7; Halifax (3) 21-5; Mount Calvary (3) 21-7; Nazareth Prep (7) 21-4; Southern Fulton (5) 15-10; Union Area (7) 17-8.

