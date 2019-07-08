Ron Coursey (Photo: York Dispatch file photo)

Woodland Hills’ next boys' basketball coach might already work in the school’s athletic department.

Athletic director Ron Coursey, who previously coached basketball at Propel Andrew Street and Greater Works, said he is a candidate for the job.

Coursey is the former athletic director at York High, serving in that role for just more than a year in 2016-2017, before becoming AD at Woodland Hills.

The Woodland Hills school board is expected to make a decision soon. The group meets July 17.

Woodland Hills is seeking a replacement for Odell Miller, who resigned as coach in April. The Wolverines went 75-85 in seven seasons under Miller, who built the Wolverines into WPIAL contenders. The team went 0-21 in Miller’s second season but later reached the WPIAL semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

The Wolverines went 18-6 last winter and reached the WPIAL Class 5-A quarterfinals.

Coursey was hired as Woodland Hills’ athletic director in 2017. The Maryland native played college basketball at Carnegie Mellon.

If hired as boys' basketball coach, Coursey would be the second AD/coach in Woodland Hills history. The AD he replaced, George Novak, coached the Wolverines football team to six WPIAL titles and more than 300 wins.