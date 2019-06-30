. (Photo: .)

There's a new head boys' varsity basketball coach at a York County high school.

Eric Richardson, who spent nearly a decade at Cumberland Valley as an assistant and later head coach, will be the next leader of the boys' basketball program at Red Land High School.

The longtime coach was approved by the West Shore School Board at the June 20 board meeting.

Richardson spent last season as an assistant with Cedar Cliff under Tigh Savercool.

Richardson, a Walter Johnson High School (Maryland) and Concord University (West Virginia) grad, worked alongside former CV skipper Mike Hibbs for more than a decade. The two coached at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland), then came north to lead the Eagles. Hibbs took over CV in 2009, and his right-hand man Richardson joined a year later.

After Hibbs left following the 2016-17 season for Florida with his family, Richardson took over. But he lasted just one year, going 9-13 with a roster decimated before his arrival by graduations.

David Vespignani took over CV for the 2018-19 season.