Brothers Clovis Gallon Jr. and Cameron Gallon talk after York High's win over New Oxford in the York-Adams League tournament championship. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer
Clovis Gallon Sr. is undoubtedly a little biased when it comes to his children.
Most any father would be.
Tuesday, however, the York High head boys' basketball coach had good reason to express pride in his son.
Clovis Gallon Jr. was one of two York-Adams League boys' players to earn berths on the 2018-19 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys' Basketball Teams. He was the only player from York County to be honored.
Gallon was a third-team pick in Class 5-A, while Littlestown's Logan Collins was a second-team selection in Class 4-A. Both are seniors.
The 6-foot, 5-inch Gallon averaged 18.6 points per game this past season, good for eighth in the Y-A League. He was also second on the team in assists and shot more than 40% from 3-point range and 80% at the foul line.
"Clovis Jr. is a unique player at the high school level," his father said. "(With his size as a guard) he could impact the game in every way."
Gallon Jr. helped the Bearcats win both the Y-A Division I and Y-A playoff championships. York finished 24-5 overall and 12-2 in D-I. The Bearcats finished third in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs and qualified for the state playoffs, where they won a game.
Gallon Jr. is a big reason why the Bearcats enjoyed such success.
"He's a gym rat and was always looking for more time to get shots up and improve his game," Gallon Sr. said. "He has also fallen in love with the weight room, which is a rarity but a must for high school players that desire to play at the next level. He is in a rare class of York High greats and I'm happy to have been able to witness a great high school career. He's left a great example to the younger guys as to what a student athlete should look like."
Gallon Jr. has not made a college choice. He is currently debating between Lawson State (a Divison I junior college in Alabama) and several prep schools.
VIDEO: Littlestown's Logan Collins, who led the Bolts with 25 points in their 73-63 win over West York, discusses his performance and the team's win. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer
Logan Collins: The 6-foot, 4-inch Collins averaged 22.0 points per game in helping the Thunderbolts win the York-Adams League Division III championship. He was second in the Y-A League in scoring.
Littlestown finished 24-4 overall and 13-1 in D-III. Littlestown finished fifth in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs to earn a state berth.
Collins has committed to play at the NCAA Division III level for York College.
Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.
PENNSYLVANIA ALL-STATE BASKETBALL
CLASS 6-A
First Team
Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic, 6-5 sr, 22.3 ppg
Jhamir Brickus, Coatesville, 5-10 jr, 28.0 ppg
Eric Dixon, Abington, 6-7 sr, 27.6 ppg
Hakim Hart, Roman Catholic, 6-6 sr, 20.0 ppg
Ethan Morton, Butler, 6-5 jr, 27.4 ppg
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kennedy Catholic, 6-9 sr, 23.2 ppg
Sean Yoder, Pennridge, 6-2 sr, 20.5 ppg
Second Team
Wesley Butler, Reading, 6-0 sr, 21.2 ppg
Tyler Crespo, Manheim Twp, 5-10 sr, 20.8 ppg
Jalen Duren, Roman Catholic, 6-9 fr, 13.3 ppg
William Jeffress, McDowell, 6-7 so, 24.0 ppg
Konrad Kiszka, La Salle College, 6-7 sr, 12.5 ppg
Seth Lundy, Roman Catholic, 6-6 sr, 14.4 ppg
Third Team
Jackson Blaufeld, Allderdice, 6-3 sr, 18.0 ppg
Da’mir Faison, Hazleton, 6-7 sr, 19.7 ppg
Jack Forrest, Lower Merion, 6-4 sr, 19.5 ppg
Lucas Monroe, Abington, 6-6 sr, 15.6 ppg
Dan Petcash, Pine-Richland, 6-4 sr, 22.2 ppg
Allen Powell, La Salle College, 6-1 sr, 15.3 ppg
Jeff Woodward, Methacton, 6-9 jr, 16.3 ppg
Player of the Year: Eric Dixon, Abington
Coach of the Year: Dean Behrens, Pennridge
CLASS 5-A
First Team
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley, 6-1 sr, 22.8 ppg
Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood, 6-1 so, 17.6 ppg
Donovan “Puff” Johnson, Moon, 6-7 jr, 22.3 ppg
Jamir Reed, Mastery Charter North, 6-4 sr, 22.0 ppg
George Tinsley, Abington Heights, 6-5 sr, 19.4 ppg
Kieves “Deuce” Turner, Malvern Prep, 6-0 jr, 25.5 ppg
Second Team
Keandre Bowles, Woodland Hills, 6-3 sr, 29.3 ppg
Michael Carmody, Mars, 6-7 jr, 15.0 ppg
Lashon Lindsey, Meadville, 6-8 sr, 23.8 ppg
Lakeem McAliley, Mastery Charter North, 6-5 sr, 22.0 ppg
Jameer Nelson Jr., Haverford School, 6-2 sr, 15.0 ppg
Andrew Recchia, Mars, 5-11 sr, 17.6 ppg
Daeshon Shepherd, Archbishop Wood, 6-4 so, 17.6 ppg
Third Team
Mason Barnes, Pottsville, 6-1 jr, 14.5 ppg
Andrew Carr, West Chester East, 6-9 jr, 19.0 ppg
Deamontae Diggs, McKeesport, 6-5 jr, 20.3 ppg
Clovis Gallon Jr., York William Penn, 6-5 sr, 18.6 ppg
Luke Hedrick, Lower Dauphin, 5-11 sr, 16.9 ppg
Larry Locker, Elizabethtown, 6-5 sr, 19.0 ppg
Connor Ryan, Moon, 6-0 sr, 13.2 ppg
Player of the year: Donovan “Puff” Johnson, Moon
Coach of the year: Adam Kaufman, Moon
CLASS 4-A
First Team
Dahmir Bishop, Imhotep Charter, 6-5 sr, 12.1 ppg
Tariq Ingraham, Bonner-Prendergast, 6-8 sr, 11.4 ppg
Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy, 6-5 so, 23.0 ppg
Justin Paz, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-3 sr, 20.2 ppg
Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter, 6-7 sr, 16.5 ppg
Isaiah Wong, Bonner-Prendergast, 6-3 sr, 21.9 ppg
Second Team
Shane Cohen, Lower Moreland, 5-7 sr, 17.0 ppg
Logan Collins, Littlestown, 6-4 sr, 22.0 ppg
Jake Kelly, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, 6-3 jr, 15.2 ppg
Chereef Knox, Imhotep Charter, 6-6 sr, 11.1 ppg
Nate Kreitzer, Nanticoke, 5-9 sr, 18.8 ppg
Leo O’Boyle, Scranton Prep, 6-8 sr, 17.5 ppg
Donald Whitehead, Hickory, 5-9 jr, 20.6 ppg
Third Team
Danny Conlan, Quaker Valley, 6-5 sr, 16.7 ppg
Luke House, Archbishop Carroll, 6-4 sr, 13.7 ppg
Shane Kozick, Danville, 6-1 sr, 13.0 ppg
Chad Kratzer, Allentown Central Catholic, 6-1 sr, 21.2 ppg
Xavier Mayo, Hill School, 6-8 sr, 10.0 ppg
Nick Rigby, Huntingdon, 6-3 sr, 23.3 ppg
Ryan Stowers, Quaker Valley, 6-5 sr, 22.0 ppg
Kyle Young, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-9 sr, 13.9 ppg
Player of the year: Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the year: Seth Baron, Lower Moreland
CLASS 3-A
First Team
John Bol Ajak, Westtown, 6-10 sr, 10.0 ppg
Jalen Gaffney, Westtown, 6-2 sr, 21.0 ppg
Keeno Holmes, Lincoln Park, 6-3 sr, 17.1 ppg
Christian Ings, Neumann-Goretti, 6-2 sr, 19.0 ppg
Jamil Manigo, Wyncote Bishop McDevitt, 6-5 jr, 18.3 ppg
Chance Westry, Camp Hill Trinity, 6-3 fr, 15.1 ppg
Second Team
Noah Collier, Westtown, 6-8 jr, 14.0 ppg
Rene Figueroa, Panther Valley, 5-7 sr, 24.4 ppg
Dimitri Gnall, Wyoming Seminary, 6-3 sr, 17.5 ppg
Collin Instone, Richland, 6-3 sr, 18.6 ppg
Ethan Porterfield, Sharon, 6-8 sr, 21.0 ppg
Gerald Ross, Loyalsock, 6-2 sr, 18.2 ppg
Isaiah Smith, Lincoln Park, 6-0 jr, 13.5 ppg
Third Team
Adam Cecere, Forest Hills, 6-4 sr, 17.8 ppg
Isaac DeGregorio, Pittsburgh North Catholic, 5-11 jr, 21.0 ppg
Marlin “M.J.” Devonshire, Aliquippa, 6-0 sr, 16.8 ppg
Lorencz Jean-Baptiste, Kutztown, 6-3 sr, 21.3 ppg
Marrek Paola, Ligonier Valley, 6-5 sr, 18.0 ppg
Robert Smith, Wyncote Bishop McDevitt, 6-0 jr, 14.2 ppg
Ray Somerville, Shipley School, 6-9 sr, 12.0 ppg
Brandyn Tuttle, Wellsboro, 6-4 sr, 18.3 ppg
Player of the year: Jalen Gaffney, Westtown
Coach of the year: Will Chavis, Wyncote Bishop McDevitt
CLASS 2-A
First Team
Owen Chambers, Coudersport, 6-3 sr, 30.7 ppg
Keshaun “Champ” Hammonds, Constitution, 6-0 jr, 20.3 ppg
Jordan Holmqvist, Moravian Academy, 6-2 sr, 20.2 ppg
Luke Ruggery, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-11 sr, 20.0 ppg
Isiah Warfield, Sewickley Academy, 6-5 jr, 25.5 ppg
Jihad “Squid” Watson, Math, Civics & Sciences, 6-1 sr, 13.7 ppg
Second Team
Daren DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6-1 sr, 17.0 ppg
Tyler Fritz, Marian Catholic, 6-3 jr, 20.2 ppg
Isaac “Zeke” Marshall, Academy of the New Church, 6-3 jr, 17.0 ppg
Jabari Merritt, Constitution, 6-4 sr, 14.3 ppg
Jimmy Moon, Serra Catholic, 6-9 sr, 27.0 ppg
Jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian, 6-6 jr, 15.2 ppg
Nisine Poplar, Math, Civics & Sciences, 6-2 so, 14.5 ppg
Jordan Poznanski, Conemaugh Twp, 5-10 sr, 25.2 ppg
Third Team
Malik Ramsey, California, 6-4 jr, 25.2 ppg
Dante Spadafora, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5-11 so, 13.2 ppg
Austin Wigley, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6-2 sr, 12.5 ppg
Jessiah Witherspoon, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10 jr, 15.5 ppg
Kyi Wright, Farrell, 6-3 sr, 17.0 ppg
Andy Zuchelli, North Star, 6-1 jr, 19.4 ppg
Player of the year: Jihad “Squid” Watson, Math, Civics & Sciences
Coach of the year: Lonnie Diggs, Math, Civics & Sciences
CLASS 1-A
First Team
Brady Fyfe, Shade, 6-3 sr, 21.1 ppg
Angelo Reeves, Vincentian Academy, 6-5 so, 14.5 ppg
Thomas Schultz, Lourdes Regional, 6-6 sr, 21.9 ppg
Scott Spann, Sankofa Freedom, 6-1 sr, 18.0 ppg
Khalil Turner, Sankofa Freedom, 6-7 sr, 11.0 ppg
Derrius Ward, Sankofa Freedom, 6-4 jr, 16.0 ppg
Second Team
Cameron Collins, Juniata Valley, 5-9 sr, 23.3 ppg
Kaden DiVito, Cornell, 5-11 jr, 26.3 ppg
Troy Emert, Rockwood, 5-9 sr, 25.9 ppg
Walt Hester, Paul Robeson, 5-11 sr, 27.0 ppg
David Hill, St. John Neumann, 5-10 so, 20.0 ppg
Tristan McDannell, Bishop Carroll, 5-10 jr, 19.1 ppg
Dawson Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-2 sr, 21.0 ppg
Third Team
Nathan Blasick, Halifax, 6-3 jr, 19.7 ppg
Ty Klembara, Lourdes Regional, 5-11 sr, 14.8 ppg
Matt Marchetti, MMI Prep, 6-3 sr, 18.3 ppg
Justin Miknis, DuBois Central Catholic, 6-0 sr, 21.3 ppg
Will Taylor, Nazareth Prep, 6-1 jr, 19.1 ppg
Devin Whitlock, Monessen, 5-7 fr, 16.7 ppg
Andrew Williams, Lancaster Country Day, 5-11 sr, 15.0 ppg
Player of the year: Derrius Ward, Sankofa Freedom
Coach of the year: Isaiah Thomas, Sankofa Freedom
