Brothers Clovis Gallon Jr. and Cameron Gallon talk after York High's win over New Oxford in the York-Adams League tournament championship.

Story Highlights York High's Clovis Gallon Jr. is a third-team all-state pick in Class 5-A.

Littlestown's Logan Collins is a second-team all-state pick in Class 4-A.

Gallon averaged 18.6 points per game, while Collins averaged 22.0 points per game.

York High's Clovis Gallon Jr, left, takes the ball to the hoop while Littlestown's Logan Collins defends during York-Adams League boys' basketball semifinal action at Red Lion Area High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. York High would win the game 74-51. Both Collins and Gallon have earned all-state honors.

Clovis Gallon Sr. is undoubtedly a little biased when it comes to his children.

Most any father would be.

Tuesday, however, the York High head boys' basketball coach had good reason to express pride in his son.

Clovis Gallon Jr. was one of two York-Adams League boys' players to earn berths on the 2018-19 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys' Basketball Teams. He was the only player from York County to be honored.

Gallon was a third-team pick in Class 5-A, while Littlestown's Logan Collins was a second-team selection in Class 4-A. Both are seniors.

The 6-foot, 5-inch Gallon averaged 18.6 points per game this past season, good for eighth in the Y-A League. He was also second on the team in assists and shot more than 40% from 3-point range and 80% at the foul line.

"Clovis Jr. is a unique player at the high school level," his father said. "(With his size as a guard) he could impact the game in every way."

Gallon Jr. helped the Bearcats win both the Y-A Division I and Y-A playoff championships. York finished 24-5 overall and 12-2 in D-I. The Bearcats finished third in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs and qualified for the state playoffs, where they won a game.

Gallon Jr. is a big reason why the Bearcats enjoyed such success.

"He's a gym rat and was always looking for more time to get shots up and improve his game," Gallon Sr. said. "He has also fallen in love with the weight room, which is a rarity but a must for high school players that desire to play at the next level. He is in a rare class of York High greats and I'm happy to have been able to witness a great high school career. He's left a great example to the younger guys as to what a student athlete should look like."

Gallon Jr. has not made a college choice. He is currently debating between Lawson State (a Divison I junior college in Alabama) and several prep schools.

VIDEO: Littlestown's Logan Collins, who led the Bolts with 25 points in their 73-63 win over West York, discusses his performance and the team's win.

Logan Collins: The 6-foot, 4-inch Collins averaged 22.0 points per game in helping the Thunderbolts win the York-Adams League Division III championship. He was second in the Y-A League in scoring.

Littlestown finished 24-4 overall and 13-1 in D-III. Littlestown finished fifth in the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs to earn a state berth.

Collins has committed to play at the NCAA Division III level for York College.

PENNSYLVANIA ALL-STATE BASKETBALL

CLASS 6-A

First Team

Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic, 6-5 sr, 22.3 ppg

Jhamir Brickus, Coatesville, 5-10 jr, 28.0 ppg

Eric Dixon, Abington, 6-7 sr, 27.6 ppg

Hakim Hart, Roman Catholic, 6-6 sr, 20.0 ppg

Ethan Morton, Butler, 6-5 jr, 27.4 ppg

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kennedy Catholic, 6-9 sr, 23.2 ppg

Sean Yoder, Pennridge, 6-2 sr, 20.5 ppg

Second Team

Wesley Butler, Reading, 6-0 sr, 21.2 ppg

Tyler Crespo, Manheim Twp, 5-10 sr, 20.8 ppg

Jalen Duren, Roman Catholic, 6-9 fr, 13.3 ppg

William Jeffress, McDowell, 6-7 so, 24.0 ppg

Konrad Kiszka, La Salle College, 6-7 sr, 12.5 ppg

Seth Lundy, Roman Catholic, 6-6 sr, 14.4 ppg

Third Team

Jackson Blaufeld, Allderdice, 6-3 sr, 18.0 ppg

Da’mir Faison, Hazleton, 6-7 sr, 19.7 ppg

Jack Forrest, Lower Merion, 6-4 sr, 19.5 ppg

Lucas Monroe, Abington, 6-6 sr, 15.6 ppg

Dan Petcash, Pine-Richland, 6-4 sr, 22.2 ppg

Allen Powell, La Salle College, 6-1 sr, 15.3 ppg

Jeff Woodward, Methacton, 6-9 jr, 16.3 ppg

Player of the Year: Eric Dixon, Abington

Coach of the Year: Dean Behrens, Pennridge

CLASS 5-A

First Team

Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley, 6-1 sr, 22.8 ppg

Rahsool Diggins, Archbishop Wood, 6-1 so, 17.6 ppg

Donovan “Puff” Johnson, Moon, 6-7 jr, 22.3 ppg

Jamir Reed, Mastery Charter North, 6-4 sr, 22.0 ppg

George Tinsley, Abington Heights, 6-5 sr, 19.4 ppg

Kieves “Deuce” Turner, Malvern Prep, 6-0 jr, 25.5 ppg

Second Team

Keandre Bowles, Woodland Hills, 6-3 sr, 29.3 ppg

Michael Carmody, Mars, 6-7 jr, 15.0 ppg

Lashon Lindsey, Meadville, 6-8 sr, 23.8 ppg

Lakeem McAliley, Mastery Charter North, 6-5 sr, 22.0 ppg

Jameer Nelson Jr., Haverford School, 6-2 sr, 15.0 ppg

Andrew Recchia, Mars, 5-11 sr, 17.6 ppg

Daeshon Shepherd, Archbishop Wood, 6-4 so, 17.6 ppg

Third Team

Mason Barnes, Pottsville, 6-1 jr, 14.5 ppg

Andrew Carr, West Chester East, 6-9 jr, 19.0 ppg

Deamontae Diggs, McKeesport, 6-5 jr, 20.3 ppg

Clovis Gallon Jr., York William Penn, 6-5 sr, 18.6 ppg

Luke Hedrick, Lower Dauphin, 5-11 sr, 16.9 ppg

Larry Locker, Elizabethtown, 6-5 sr, 19.0 ppg

Connor Ryan, Moon, 6-0 sr, 13.2 ppg

Player of the year: Donovan “Puff” Johnson, Moon

Coach of the year: Adam Kaufman, Moon

CLASS 4-A

First Team

Dahmir Bishop, Imhotep Charter, 6-5 sr, 12.1 ppg

Tariq Ingraham, Bonner-Prendergast, 6-8 sr, 11.4 ppg

Jordan Longino, Germantown Academy, 6-5 so, 23.0 ppg

Justin Paz, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-3 sr, 20.2 ppg

Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter, 6-7 sr, 16.5 ppg

Isaiah Wong, Bonner-Prendergast, 6-3 sr, 21.9 ppg

Second Team

Shane Cohen, Lower Moreland, 5-7 sr, 17.0 ppg

Logan Collins, Littlestown, 6-4 sr, 22.0 ppg

Jake Kelly, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, 6-3 jr, 15.2 ppg

Chereef Knox, Imhotep Charter, 6-6 sr, 11.1 ppg

Nate Kreitzer, Nanticoke, 5-9 sr, 18.8 ppg

Leo O’Boyle, Scranton Prep, 6-8 sr, 17.5 ppg

Donald Whitehead, Hickory, 5-9 jr, 20.6 ppg

Third Team

Danny Conlan, Quaker Valley, 6-5 sr, 16.7 ppg

Luke House, Archbishop Carroll, 6-4 sr, 13.7 ppg

Shane Kozick, Danville, 6-1 sr, 13.0 ppg

Chad Kratzer, Allentown Central Catholic, 6-1 sr, 21.2 ppg

Xavier Mayo, Hill School, 6-8 sr, 10.0 ppg

Nick Rigby, Huntingdon, 6-3 sr, 23.3 ppg

Ryan Stowers, Quaker Valley, 6-5 sr, 22.0 ppg

Kyle Young, Bethlehem Catholic, 6-9 sr, 13.9 ppg

Player of the year: Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter

Coach of the year: Seth Baron, Lower Moreland

CLASS 3-A

First Team

John Bol Ajak, Westtown, 6-10 sr, 10.0 ppg

Jalen Gaffney, Westtown, 6-2 sr, 21.0 ppg

Keeno Holmes, Lincoln Park, 6-3 sr, 17.1 ppg

Christian Ings, Neumann-Goretti, 6-2 sr, 19.0 ppg

Jamil Manigo, Wyncote Bishop McDevitt, 6-5 jr, 18.3 ppg

Chance Westry, Camp Hill Trinity, 6-3 fr, 15.1 ppg

Second Team

Noah Collier, Westtown, 6-8 jr, 14.0 ppg

Rene Figueroa, Panther Valley, 5-7 sr, 24.4 ppg

Dimitri Gnall, Wyoming Seminary, 6-3 sr, 17.5 ppg

Collin Instone, Richland, 6-3 sr, 18.6 ppg

Ethan Porterfield, Sharon, 6-8 sr, 21.0 ppg

Gerald Ross, Loyalsock, 6-2 sr, 18.2 ppg

Isaiah Smith, Lincoln Park, 6-0 jr, 13.5 ppg

Third Team

Adam Cecere, Forest Hills, 6-4 sr, 17.8 ppg

Isaac DeGregorio, Pittsburgh North Catholic, 5-11 jr, 21.0 ppg

Marlin “M.J.” Devonshire, Aliquippa, 6-0 sr, 16.8 ppg

Lorencz Jean-Baptiste, Kutztown, 6-3 sr, 21.3 ppg

Marrek Paola, Ligonier Valley, 6-5 sr, 18.0 ppg

Robert Smith, Wyncote Bishop McDevitt, 6-0 jr, 14.2 ppg

Ray Somerville, Shipley School, 6-9 sr, 12.0 ppg

Brandyn Tuttle, Wellsboro, 6-4 sr, 18.3 ppg

Player of the year: Jalen Gaffney, Westtown

Coach of the year: Will Chavis, Wyncote Bishop McDevitt

CLASS 2-A

First Team

Owen Chambers, Coudersport, 6-3 sr, 30.7 ppg

Keshaun “Champ” Hammonds, Constitution, 6-0 jr, 20.3 ppg

Jordan Holmqvist, Moravian Academy, 6-2 sr, 20.2 ppg

Luke Ruggery, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-11 sr, 20.0 ppg

Isiah Warfield, Sewickley Academy, 6-5 jr, 25.5 ppg

Jihad “Squid” Watson, Math, Civics & Sciences, 6-1 sr, 13.7 ppg

Second Team

Daren DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6-1 sr, 17.0 ppg

Tyler Fritz, Marian Catholic, 6-3 jr, 20.2 ppg

Isaac “Zeke” Marshall, Academy of the New Church, 6-3 jr, 17.0 ppg

Jabari Merritt, Constitution, 6-4 sr, 14.3 ppg

Jimmy Moon, Serra Catholic, 6-9 sr, 27.0 ppg

Jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian, 6-6 jr, 15.2 ppg

Nisine Poplar, Math, Civics & Sciences, 6-2 so, 14.5 ppg

Jordan Poznanski, Conemaugh Twp, 5-10 sr, 25.2 ppg

Third Team

Malik Ramsey, California, 6-4 jr, 25.2 ppg

Dante Spadafora, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5-11 so, 13.2 ppg

Austin Wigley, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6-2 sr, 12.5 ppg

Jessiah Witherspoon, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10 jr, 15.5 ppg

Kyi Wright, Farrell, 6-3 sr, 17.0 ppg

Andy Zuchelli, North Star, 6-1 jr, 19.4 ppg

Player of the year: Jihad “Squid” Watson, Math, Civics & Sciences

Coach of the year: Lonnie Diggs, Math, Civics & Sciences

CLASS 1-A

First Team

Brady Fyfe, Shade, 6-3 sr, 21.1 ppg

Angelo Reeves, Vincentian Academy, 6-5 so, 14.5 ppg

Thomas Schultz, Lourdes Regional, 6-6 sr, 21.9 ppg

Scott Spann, Sankofa Freedom, 6-1 sr, 18.0 ppg

Khalil Turner, Sankofa Freedom, 6-7 sr, 11.0 ppg

Derrius Ward, Sankofa Freedom, 6-4 jr, 16.0 ppg

Second Team

Cameron Collins, Juniata Valley, 5-9 sr, 23.3 ppg

Kaden DiVito, Cornell, 5-11 jr, 26.3 ppg

Troy Emert, Rockwood, 5-9 sr, 25.9 ppg

Walt Hester, Paul Robeson, 5-11 sr, 27.0 ppg

David Hill, St. John Neumann, 5-10 so, 20.0 ppg

Tristan McDannell, Bishop Carroll, 5-10 jr, 19.1 ppg

Dawson Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-2 sr, 21.0 ppg

Third Team

Nathan Blasick, Halifax, 6-3 jr, 19.7 ppg

Ty Klembara, Lourdes Regional, 5-11 sr, 14.8 ppg

Matt Marchetti, MMI Prep, 6-3 sr, 18.3 ppg

Justin Miknis, DuBois Central Catholic, 6-0 sr, 21.3 ppg

Will Taylor, Nazareth Prep, 6-1 jr, 19.1 ppg

Devin Whitlock, Monessen, 5-7 fr, 16.7 ppg

Andrew Williams, Lancaster Country Day, 5-11 sr, 15.0 ppg

Player of the year: Derrius Ward, Sankofa Freedom

Coach of the year: Isaiah Thomas, Sankofa Freedom