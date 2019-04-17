Story Highlights Joe Falci has been picked to lead the Dover varsity boys' basketball program.

Falci is a veteran assistant in York County at Central York and York Catholic.

Dover is coming off a 13-12 season, but lost three top players from that team.

Falci replaces veteran coach Brian Schmoyer, who resigned after last season.

. (Photo: .)

There's a new man in charge of the Dover High School varsity boys' basketball program.

The Dover school board approved veteran York County assistant Joe Falci as the Eagles' new leader on Tuesday night.

Falci has coached locally since 1998. He was the junior varsity coach at his alma mater, York Catholic, from 1998 through 2004, and was a varsity assistant with the Irish from 2004 through 2010. He then moved on to Central York, where he was a varsity assistant from 2011 through last season, as well as the head junior varsity coach from 2017 through last season.

Dover athletic director Rich Leathery said Falci was selected from a field of 11 candidates.

"We thought his experience and knowledge base was sound and he was ready to take the next step," Leathery said. "We liked his values and his ability to relate with and to the kids. We liked his positive attitude, intensity and overall passion for coaching. ... He had a plan and vision for our program that aligns with our school district’s vision."

Replacing Schmoyer: Falci replaces Brian Schmoyer, who was the winningest coach in program history, compiling a 184-154 record over 14 years, including four York-Adams League division crowns. Schmoyer's Eagles made the District 3 playoffs 10 times and in 2012, Dover advanced to the Class 4-A state tournament.

Schmoyer's final team finished 13-12, but the Eagles lost three productive players from that team in Elijah Sutton, Keith Davis and Victor Dorm, who combined for about 56 points per game. Sutton was the Y-A League's top scorer at 22.8 points per game, while Davis averaged 19.3 ppg and Dorm averaged 13.6 ppg. Davis only played about half the season because of a hand injury.

"We have some strong players (coming back), but will be looking to rebuild somewhat after losing Davis, Sutton and Dorm," Leathery said.

Schmoyer stepped down to spend more time with his family.

"Coach Schmoyer did so much for our program and kids over his tenure. He got them to buy in to Dover basketball. He put so much time and effort into it. From organizing youth camps to his well-developed scouting reports. Just having our kids ready to play game in and game out. (He) definitely left big shoes to fill and we will miss him."

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.