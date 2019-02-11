The York High boys' basketball team inched up another spot in the latest Class 5-A state rankings released by Mike Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item.
The Bearcats (18-3) are now No. 8, after checking in at No. 9 a week ago and No. 10 the week before that.
A few weeks back, York High was ranked No. 1 in 5-A, but the Bearcats dropped down after a streak where they lost three games over a 12-day period.
York is coming off an impressive 75-53 win over Dover in the York-Adams League quarterfinals.
There are five other Y-A boys' teams listed as others to watch in Bullock's rankings: Central York (18-5) in 6-A, West York (18-5) in 5-A, New Oxford (18-5) in 5-A, Littlestown (22-1) in 4-A and Eastern York (19-4) in 4-A.
In Wednesday's Y-A semifinals at Red LIon, York High faces Littlestown and New Oxford takes on Central.
Don Rebel also released his latest state girls' basketball rankings, but no Y-A teams were listed.
Following are both of the state basketball rankings:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
BY MIKE BULLOCK/SUNBURY DAILY ITEM
(Records through games of Feb. 10. Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not ranked.)
CLASS 6-A
1. Roman Catholic (12) 18-4 1
2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 17-3 2
3. Abington (1) 22-1 3
4. Coatesville (1) 22-1 4
5. Pine-Richland (7) 19-2 5
6. La Salle College (12) 20-2 6
7. Lower Merion (1) 20-2 7
8. Pennridge (1) 21-2 OW
9. Chester (1) 17-4 OW
10. Allderdice (8) 16-4 8
Checked in: No. 8 Pennridge and No. 9 Chester.
Checked out: No. 9 Mount Lebanon and No. 10 Emmaus.
Others to watch: Boys’ Latin (12) 20-3; Butler (7) 16-4; Cedar Crest (3) 17-5; Central York (3) 18-5; Chambersburg (3) 18-4; Cheltenham (1) 15-7; Emmaus (11) 19-4; Fox Chapel (7) 15-6; Harrisburg (3) 15-7; Hazleton (2) 15-6; Latrobe (7) 18-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 14-7; McDowell (10) 13-7; Methacton (1) 19-5; Mount Lebanon (7) 18-3; Nazareth (11) 17-6; Norristown (1) 18-5; Olney Charter (12) 19-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 19-5; Peters Twp (7) 14-7; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 14-8; Reading (3) 15-6; Upper St. Clair (7) 19-3; Warwick (3) 15-6; Wilson (3) 19-3.
CLASS 5-A
1. Mars (7) 21-1 1
2. Moon (7) 21-1 3
3. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-7 2
4. Abington Heights (2) 18-2 4
5. Mastery Charter North (12) 17-4 5
6. Pottsville (11) 19-3 6
7. Lower Dauphin (3) 20-2 8
8. York (3) 18-3 9
9. Penn Hills (7) 19-3 10
10. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 20-2 7
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 15-7; Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-9; Bangor (11) 16-7; Bayard Rustin (1) 15-8; Blue Mountain (11) 18-4; Chartiers Valley (7) 16-4; Crestwood (2) 18-4; Elizabethtown (3) 14-9; Franklin Regional (7) 16-6; Garden Spot (3) 15-8; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 16-6; Johnstown (6) 18-1; Martin Luther King (12) 15-7; Meadville (10) 16-5; Milton Hershey (3) 16-6; Muhlenberg (3) 15-7; New Oxford (3) 18-5; Northern York (3) 20-2; Penncrest (1) 18-5; Penn Wood (1) 14-8; Roxborough (12) 18-3; Shaler (7) 15-7; Southern Lehigh (11) 14-8; Sun Valley (1) 15-7; Unionville (1) 16-7; West Chester East (1) 18-5; West York (3) 18-5; Woodland Hills (7) 16-5.
CLASS 4-A
1. Imhotep Charter (12) 17-5 1
2. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 17-4 2
3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 20-3 3
4. Berks Catholic (3) 18-4 4
5. Huntingdon (6) 22-0 5
6. Scranton Prep (2) 18-2 6
7. Hickory (10) 21-1 7
8. Danville (4) 19-2 8
9. Bishop McDevitt (3) 19-3 9
10. New Castle (7) 17-4 OW
Checked in: No. 10 New Castle.
Checked out: No. 10 Quaker Valley.
Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 15-8; Ambridge (7) 14-8; Archbishop Carroll (12) 13-9; Central Martinsburg (6) 16-4; Eastern York (3) 19-4; GAR Memorial (2) 15-7; General McLane (10) 17-4; Grove City (10) 13-8; Highlands (7) 14-7; Knoch (7) 16-5; Littlestown (3) 22-1; Lower Moreland (1) 19-3; Montoursville (4) 15-5; Nanticoke (2) 17-5; Northern Lehigh (11) 15-8; Quaker Valley (7) 17-3; Shamokin (4) 14-8; Tamaqua (11) 15-7; Titusville (10) 15-4; Uniontown (7) 17-3; Valley View (2) 13-7; Wilson Area (11) 15-8.
CLASS 3-A
1. Bishop McDevitt (12) 17-5 3
2. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-6 1
3. Loyalsock (4) 21-1 2
4. Lincoln Park (7) 18-3 4
5. Trinity (3) 17-3 5
6. Wyoming Seminary (2) 20-2 8
7. North Catholic (7) 17-4 7
8. Sharon (10) 17-4 9
9. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 18-5 6
10. Aliquippa (7) 14-7 OW
Checked in: No. 10 Aliquippa.
Checked out: No. 10 Holy Redeemer.
Others to watch: Bellwood-Antis (6) 14-6; Brandywine Heights (3) 15-6; Camp Hill (3) 17-5; Central Columbia (4) 15-6; Everett (5) 17-2; Fairview (10) 16-5; Forest Hills (6) 14-7; Holy Redeemer (2) 18-3; Kutztown (3) 15-6; Ligonier Valley (6) 19-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 17-4; Mid Valley (2) 17-3; Mount Carmel (4) 18-4; Neshannock (7) 16-5; North Penn-Mansfield (4) 16-6; Panther Valley (11) 15-7; Richland (6) 16-5; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 17-3; Southern Columbia (4) 13-7; Washington (7) 13-7; Wellsboro (4) 18-2.
CLASS 2-A
1. Constitution (12) 15-8 1
2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 16-7 2
3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 18-2 5
4. Farrell (10) 17-3 7
5. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 18-2 3
6. Serra Catholic (7) 17-3 6
7. Moravian Academy (11) 20-1 4
8. Coudersport (9) 18-1 8
9. Holy Cross (2) 15-5 10
10. Executive Education (11) 13-7 OW
Checked in: No. 10 Executive Education.
Checked out: No. 9 Dock Mennonite.
Others to watch: Cochranton (10) 17-4; Conemaugh Twp (5) 17-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 17-5; Keystone (9) 15-5; Millville (4) 18-1; North Star (5) 17-3; Purchase Line (6) 13-8; Ridgway (9) 18-3; Sewickley Academy (7) 12-7; South Side Beaver (7) 16-6; Strawberry Mansion (12) 14-5; Union City (10) 16-5; West Branch (6) 15-6; West Middlesex (10) 15-5; Wilmington (10) 13-7; Winchester Thurston (7) 16-5.
CLASS 1-A
1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 12-9 1
2. Elk County Catholic (9) 21-0 2
3. Lourdes Regional (4) 19-3 3
4. Bishop Carroll (6) 17-3 4
5. Shade (5) 17-4 5
6. Halifax (3) 19-3 7
7. Vincentian (7) 14-7 9
8. Cornell (7) 18-4 8
9. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 17-3 6
10. St. John Neumann (4) 16-4 10
Checked in: No one.
Checked out: No one.
Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 19-3; Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 15-4; Blacklick Valley (6) 14-6; Cameron County (9) 14-5; Clarion-Limestone (9) 17-3; Conestoga Christian (3) 18-3; Faith Christian (1) 13-9; Girard College (1) 13-5; Greensburg CC (7) 15-6; Greenwood (3) 14-7; Johnsonburg (9) 15-6; Juniata Valley (6) 14-5; Lancaster Country Day (3) 16-4; Monessen (7) 14-8; Nazareth Prep (7) 15-3; North Clarion (9) 19-2; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 14-4; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 14-8; St. Joseph (7) 17-5; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 17-4; Union Area (7) 16-5.
Please email any comments to michaelbullock1960@gmail.com. Follow Bullock on Twitter @thebullp_n.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
BY DON REBEL/(GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW
(Records through games of Feb. 10. Each team is listed with its record and previous ranking. NR-Not ranked.)
CLASS 6-A
1. Peters Township, 21-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 20-1, 2
3. Spring-Ford, 19-2, 3
4. Garnet Valley, 21-1, 5
5. Norwin, 20-1, NR
Out: Cumberland Valley
CLASS 5-A
1. Chartiers Valley, 22-0, 1
2. Archbishop Carroll, 17-5, 2
3. Springfield-Delco, 20-2, 3
4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy, 19-3, 4
5. Oakland Catholic, 19-2, NR
Out: Warren
CLASS 4-A
1. Lancaster Catholic, 21-0, 1
2. Bishop McDevitt, 19-2, 3
3. North Catholic, 19-2, 4
4. Erie Villa Maria Academy, 16-3, 2
5. Scranton Prep, 19-1, 5
Out: None
CLASS 3-A
1. St. Basil Academy, 22-0, 1
2. Neumann-Goretti, 16-7, 2
3. Dunmore, 20-0, 3
4. Camp Hill Trinity, 19-2, 5
5. Loyalsock Township, 20-2, 4
Out: None
CLASS 2-A
1. Bishop Canevin, 20-2, 1
2. Penns Manor, 19-1, 2
3. Bellwood-Antis, 18-3, 4
4. West Middlesex, 19-2, 3
5. Mahoney Area, 20-1, NR
Out: Steelton-Highspire
CLASS 1-A
1. Jenkintown, 21-1, 1
2. West Greene, 20-2, 2
3. Chester Charter-Arts, 18-2, 4
4. Lourdes Regional, 16-4, 3
5. Greenwood, 18-4, NR
Out: Bishop Carroll
Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.