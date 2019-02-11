Story Highlights Mike Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item has released his latest state boys' poll.

York High inched up from No. 9 to No. 8 in Class 5-A in the latest rankings.

Five other York-Adams boys' teams are listed as others to watch in the rankings.

Marquise McClean and his York HIgh Bearcats are now ranked No. 8 in the state in Class 5-A, according to one poll. (Photo: DAWN SAGERT -- dsagert@yorkdispatch.com)

The York High boys' basketball team inched up another spot in the latest Class 5-A state rankings released by Mike Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item.

The Bearcats (18-3) are now No. 8, after checking in at No. 9 a week ago and No. 10 the week before that.

A few weeks back, York High was ranked No. 1 in 5-A, but the Bearcats dropped down after a streak where they lost three games over a 12-day period.

York is coming off an impressive 75-53 win over Dover in the York-Adams League quarterfinals.

There are five other Y-A boys' teams listed as others to watch in Bullock's rankings: Central York (18-5) in 6-A, West York (18-5) in 5-A, New Oxford (18-5) in 5-A, Littlestown (22-1) in 4-A and Eastern York (19-4) in 4-A.

In Wednesday's Y-A semifinals at Red LIon, York High faces Littlestown and New Oxford takes on Central.

Don Rebel also released his latest state girls' basketball rankings, but no Y-A teams were listed.

Following are both of the state basketball rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BY MIKE BULLOCK/SUNBURY DAILY ITEM

(Records through games of Feb. 10. Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking. OW-Others to watch. NR-Not ranked.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12) 18-4 1

2. Kennedy Catholic (10) 17-3 2

3. Abington (1) 22-1 3

4. Coatesville (1) 22-1 4

5. Pine-Richland (7) 19-2 5

6. La Salle College (12) 20-2 6

7. Lower Merion (1) 20-2 7

8. Pennridge (1) 21-2 OW

9. Chester (1) 17-4 OW

10. Allderdice (8) 16-4 8

Checked in: No. 8 Pennridge and No. 9 Chester.

Checked out: No. 9 Mount Lebanon and No. 10 Emmaus.

Others to watch: Boys’ Latin (12) 20-3; Butler (7) 16-4; Cedar Crest (3) 17-5; Central York (3) 18-5; Chambersburg (3) 18-4; Cheltenham (1) 15-7; Emmaus (11) 19-4; Fox Chapel (7) 15-6; Harrisburg (3) 15-7; Hazleton (2) 15-6; Latrobe (7) 18-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 14-7; McDowell (10) 13-7; Methacton (1) 19-5; Mount Lebanon (7) 18-3; Nazareth (11) 17-6; Norristown (1) 18-5; Olney Charter (12) 19-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 19-5; Peters Twp (7) 14-7; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 14-8; Reading (3) 15-6; Upper St. Clair (7) 19-3; Warwick (3) 15-6; Wilson (3) 19-3.

CLASS 5-A

1. Mars (7) 21-1 1

2. Moon (7) 21-1 3

3. Archbishop Wood (12) 15-7 2

4. Abington Heights (2) 18-2 4

5. Mastery Charter North (12) 17-4 5

6. Pottsville (11) 19-3 6

7. Lower Dauphin (3) 20-2 8

8. York (3) 18-3 9

9. Penn Hills (7) 19-3 10

10. Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 20-2 7

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Academy Park (1) 15-7; Archbishop Ryan (12) 12-9; Bangor (11) 16-7; Bayard Rustin (1) 15-8; Blue Mountain (11) 18-4; Chartiers Valley (7) 16-4; Crestwood (2) 18-4; Elizabethtown (3) 14-9; Franklin Regional (7) 16-6; Garden Spot (3) 15-8; Holy Ghost Prep (1) 16-6; Johnstown (6) 18-1; Martin Luther King (12) 15-7; Meadville (10) 16-5; Milton Hershey (3) 16-6; Muhlenberg (3) 15-7; New Oxford (3) 18-5; Northern York (3) 20-2; Penncrest (1) 18-5; Penn Wood (1) 14-8; Roxborough (12) 18-3; Shaler (7) 15-7; Southern Lehigh (11) 14-8; Sun Valley (1) 15-7; Unionville (1) 16-7; West Chester East (1) 18-5; West York (3) 18-5; Woodland Hills (7) 16-5.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 17-5 1

2. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 17-4 2

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 20-3 3

4. Berks Catholic (3) 18-4 4

5. Huntingdon (6) 22-0 5

6. Scranton Prep (2) 18-2 6

7. Hickory (10) 21-1 7

8. Danville (4) 19-2 8

9. Bishop McDevitt (3) 19-3 9

10. New Castle (7) 17-4 OW

Checked in: No. 10 New Castle.

Checked out: No. 10 Quaker Valley.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 15-8; Ambridge (7) 14-8; Archbishop Carroll (12) 13-9; Central Martinsburg (6) 16-4; Eastern York (3) 19-4; GAR Memorial (2) 15-7; General McLane (10) 17-4; Grove City (10) 13-8; Highlands (7) 14-7; Knoch (7) 16-5; Littlestown (3) 22-1; Lower Moreland (1) 19-3; Montoursville (4) 15-5; Nanticoke (2) 17-5; Northern Lehigh (11) 15-8; Quaker Valley (7) 17-3; Shamokin (4) 14-8; Tamaqua (11) 15-7; Titusville (10) 15-4; Uniontown (7) 17-3; Valley View (2) 13-7; Wilson Area (11) 15-8.

CLASS 3-A

1. Bishop McDevitt (12) 17-5 3

2. Neumann-Goretti (12) 16-6 1

3. Loyalsock (4) 21-1 2

4. Lincoln Park (7) 18-3 4

5. Trinity (3) 17-3 5

6. Wyoming Seminary (2) 20-2 8

7. North Catholic (7) 17-4 7

8. Sharon (10) 17-4 9

9. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 18-5 6

10. Aliquippa (7) 14-7 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Aliquippa.

Checked out: No. 10 Holy Redeemer.

Others to watch: Bellwood-Antis (6) 14-6; Brandywine Heights (3) 15-6; Camp Hill (3) 17-5; Central Columbia (4) 15-6; Everett (5) 17-2; Fairview (10) 16-5; Forest Hills (6) 14-7; Holy Redeemer (2) 18-3; Kutztown (3) 15-6; Ligonier Valley (6) 19-2; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 17-4; Mid Valley (2) 17-3; Mount Carmel (4) 18-4; Neshannock (7) 16-5; North Penn-Mansfield (4) 16-6; Panther Valley (11) 15-7; Richland (6) 16-5; Science Leadership-Beeber (12) 18-5; Seton-La Salle (7) 17-3; Southern Columbia (4) 13-7; Washington (7) 13-7; Wellsboro (4) 18-2.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12) 15-8 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 16-7 2

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 18-2 5

4. Farrell (10) 17-3 7

5. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 18-2 3

6. Serra Catholic (7) 17-3 6

7. Moravian Academy (11) 20-1 4

8. Coudersport (9) 18-1 8

9. Holy Cross (2) 15-5 10

10. Executive Education (11) 13-7 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Executive Education.

Checked out: No. 9 Dock Mennonite.

Others to watch: Cochranton (10) 17-4; Conemaugh Twp (5) 17-4; Dock Mennonite (1) 17-5; Keystone (9) 15-5; Millville (4) 18-1; North Star (5) 17-3; Purchase Line (6) 13-8; Ridgway (9) 18-3; Sewickley Academy (7) 12-7; South Side Beaver (7) 16-6; Strawberry Mansion (12) 14-5; Union City (10) 16-5; West Branch (6) 15-6; West Middlesex (10) 15-5; Wilmington (10) 13-7; Winchester Thurston (7) 16-5.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12) 12-9 1

2. Elk County Catholic (9) 21-0 2

3. Lourdes Regional (4) 19-3 3

4. Bishop Carroll (6) 17-3 4

5. Shade (5) 17-4 5

6. Halifax (3) 19-3 7

7. Vincentian (7) 14-7 9

8. Cornell (7) 18-4 8

9. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5) 17-3 6

10. St. John Neumann (4) 16-4 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Berks Christian (3) 19-3; Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 15-4; Blacklick Valley (6) 14-6; Cameron County (9) 14-5; Clarion-Limestone (9) 17-3; Conestoga Christian (3) 18-3; Faith Christian (1) 13-9; Girard College (1) 13-5; Greensburg CC (7) 15-6; Greenwood (3) 14-7; Johnsonburg (9) 15-6; Juniata Valley (6) 14-5; Lancaster Country Day (3) 16-4; Monessen (7) 14-8; Nazareth Prep (7) 15-3; North Clarion (9) 19-2; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 14-4; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 14-8; St. Joseph (7) 17-5; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 17-4; Union Area (7) 16-5.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

BY DON REBEL/(GREENSBURG) TRIBUNE-REVIEW

(Records through games of Feb. 10. Each team is listed with its record and previous ranking. NR-Not ranked.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Peters Township, 21-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 20-1, 2

3. Spring-Ford, 19-2, 3

4. Garnet Valley, 21-1, 5

5. Norwin, 20-1, NR

Out: Cumberland Valley

CLASS 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley, 22-0, 1

2. Archbishop Carroll, 17-5, 2

3. Springfield-Delco, 20-2, 3

4. Malvern Villa Maria Academy, 19-3, 4

5. Oakland Catholic, 19-2, NR

Out: Warren

CLASS 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic, 21-0, 1

2. Bishop McDevitt, 19-2, 3

3. North Catholic, 19-2, 4

4. Erie Villa Maria Academy, 16-3, 2

5. Scranton Prep, 19-1, 5

Out: None

CLASS 3-A

1. St. Basil Academy, 22-0, 1

2. Neumann-Goretti, 16-7, 2

3. Dunmore, 20-0, 3

4. Camp Hill Trinity, 19-2, 5

5. Loyalsock Township, 20-2, 4

Out: None

CLASS 2-A

1. Bishop Canevin, 20-2, 1

2. Penns Manor, 19-1, 2

3. Bellwood-Antis, 18-3, 4

4. West Middlesex, 19-2, 3

5. Mahoney Area, 20-1, NR

Out: Steelton-Highspire

CLASS 1-A

1. Jenkintown, 21-1, 1

2. West Greene, 20-2, 2

3. Chester Charter-Arts, 18-2, 4

4. Lourdes Regional, 16-4, 3

5. Greenwood, 18-4, NR

Out: Bishop Carroll

