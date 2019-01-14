Story Highlights Northeastern defeated Dallastown 76-60 on Monday night.

Andrew Brodbeck scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead the Bobcats.

The win avenges an early season loss to Dallastown.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Andrew Brodbeck, shown here dribbling in a game against Manheim Township this season, scored 26 points in the Bobcats' win over Dallastown on Monday. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

DALLASTOWN — Northeastern’s Andrew Brodbeck is even-keeled.

The junior guard doesn’t get shy when he’s shooting poorly, and he doesn’t force shots when he’s shooting well.

In the Bobcats’ 76-60 win at Dallastown on Monday night, he didn’t change his style even though he was nearly perfect from the field through three quarters and ended the game with 26 points.

“He was very composed,” Northeastern head coach Jon Eyster said. “He was efficient. He didn’t rush.”

He made eight of his first nine shots, and the lone blemish was a missed layup that he then rebounded and put back in. The 6-foot, 1-inch lefty shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from behind the arc.

“After I made the first two, I knew it was going to be a good night,” Brodbeck said. “If I know I’m not on, I have great scorers next to me like Nate Wilson. If I’m not on, I’ll try to get him more shots.”

Brodbeck’s role: With Northeastern (11-4 overall, 5-3 York-Adams Division I) losing four of its five starters from last year’s 28-4 squad that went further than any other Y-A team, Brodbeck, who is leading the team at 14.3 points per game, knew he would be one of several players asked to step up this season.

Andrew Brodbeck is playing great. He’s 5-for-5 shooting for 14 points. pic.twitter.com/eo6IYI3MVR — jacob calvin meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) January 15, 2019

As a left-handed shooter with an unconventional shot — one that doesn’t allow him to effectively shoot over defenders — Brodbeck works hard off the ball to get open catch-and-shoot opportunities.

“I’ve always known that I have to get my shot off faster, because I can’t go over the top,” Brodbeck said.

“When he’s open, and it’s a good shot,” Eyster said, “it’s going in.”

Excellent three quarters: Northeastern has struggled at times this season with the way it’s started games, but Monday night, the Bobcats were firing on all cylinders from the tip.

They led 16-12 after one quarter, making 6 of 8 shots from the field, against a D-I foe that defeated the Bobcats at Northeastern earlier this season.

Northeastern then separated itself in the second period, outscoring the Wildcats 16-6 in the quarter.

“We took good shots,” Eyster said. “That usually is a good recipe. When we don’t score, we’re in a rush and we don’t take the shots we want.”

The Bobcats continued their dominance in the third quarter to take a 55-29 lead into the final period. Brodbeck scored 14 points in the eight minutes, making all but one shot, including both of his free throws following and-one layups.

Buy Photo Northeastern's Devyn Baltimore, shown here in a file photo, scored eight points in the second quarter in the Bobcats' win over Dallastown on Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Balanced performance: Despite Brodbeck’s efficient shooting night, Eyster said the best part of the triumph was how several Bobcats showed the ability to be playmakers. Maurice Capo scored 16 points; Nate Wilson, who scored 10 points, made several excellent passes underneath the basket for assists; Devyn Baltimore scored eight points off the bench in the second quarter; and Zech Sanderson finished well down low and scored eight points.

“We need other guys to get comfortable helping,” Eyster said. “It’s good. They need to experience success to feel confident to do it down the road.”

Bad fourth quarter: It wasn’t all perfect, though. Northeastern played poorly in the fourth quarter, turning the ball over eight times and allowing 31 points.

“We’re still evolving. You could see that for the last 10 minutes,” Eyster said. “We haven’t been in a situation where we’ve been pressed full court like that. … We’re still learning. We got better tonight.”

Kobe Green led the Wildcats with 15 points. Kyle Richardson and Michael Dickson chipped in with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Central York 63, Red Lion 54: At Central, the Panthers dominated the first and third quarters, 41-17, en route to the Y-A D-I win. Evan Eisenhart led Central with 17 points, Larry Hunt added 12 and Alex Salter chipped in 11. Red Lion was led by a 21-point effort from Phillip Douglass. Central is 11-4 overall and 6-2 in D-I. Red Lion dropped to 5-8 and 2-6.

Eastern York 79, Susquehannock 41: At Wrightsville, Stephen Wisler (20), Demonte Martin (18) and Trevor Seitz (14) combined for 52 of Eastern's points. Wisler was 6 for 7 from 3-point range, while Martin added eight rebounds and Seitz collected seven assists. Jalen Franklin's 14 points paced the Warriors. Eastern is 11-3 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-II. Susquehannock fell to 4-9 and 0-7.

York Tech 52, Bermudian Springs 32: At Spry, Terence Romey (16), Diego Feliciano (14) and Jamal Jackson (12) each hit double digits for the Spartans, who improved to 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Y-A D-III. Cameron Campana led Bermudian (4-10, 3-5) with 10 points.

York Catholic 52, Fairfield 42: At York, Eric Phelps pumped in 27 points to account for more than half of the Irish total. Nick Phillips added 10 for the Irish, who improved to 3-12 overall and 3-5 in Y-A D-III. Zach Koons (16) and Garrett Sadler (11) accounted for 27 of Fairfield's points. Fairfield dropped to 4-10 and 1-7.

Dover 81, Kennard Dale 39: Elijah Sutton erupted for another 30-plus-point game for Dover, pumping in 38 points in the victory, including six 3-pointers. Keith Davis, back in the lineup after suffering a hand injury, added 22 points. Carter Day’s 16 points led K-D. Dover is 8-7 overall and 4-3 in Y-A D-II. K-D fell to 5-9 and 2-5

West York 63, Gettysburg 53: The Bulldogs improved to 11-2 overall and 6-1 in Y-A D-II behind Alex McClelland (18 points), Gabe Mummert (16 points), Jared Shearer (12 points) and Andrew LaManna (11 points). McClelland had four 3-pointers. Quadir Copeland (16 points) and Zach Ketterman (11 points) paced Gettysburg (8-7, 4-3), which led 31-27 at halftime but couldn’t hold on.

York High 72, Spring Grove 29: The Bearcats improved to 12-1 overall and 7-1 in Y-A D-I. Spring Grove dropped to 1-12 and 1-7.

Heritage Christian 56, Red Lion Christian 31: Brennan Warner's nine points led RLC in a losing cause.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.