Demonte Martin had 20 points and eight rebounds in Eastern York's 46-40 win over Dover on Tuesday night.

The Eastern York boys' basketball team maintained its hold on first place in York-Adams Division II on Tuesday night with a 46-40 triumph over visiting Dover.

Eastern trailed 17-11 after one quarter, but rallied for the low-scoring win to improve to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in D-II. Dover dropped to 7-6 and 3-2.

Demonte Martin collected 20 points and 8 rebounds to lead Eastern, while Bryce Henise stuffed the stat sheet with five steals, five rebounds, five assists and four points.

Elijah Sutton had 20 points in a losing effort.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Dallastown 54, Red Lion 43: At Dallastown, Kobe Green (17) and Roman Owens (14) combined for 31 of the Wildcats' points in the win. Phillip Douglass scored 17 points to lead the Lions. Dallastown improved to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in Y-A D-I. Red Lion fell to 5-6 and 2-4.

Central York 83, Spring Grove 36: At Central, Taylor Wright-Rawls pumped in 18 points to power the Panthers. Central also got double-digit efforts from Gabe Guidinger (16), Braden Richard (12), Larry Hunt (10) and TyQuez McMillan (10). The Panthers led at halftime, 49-21. Madison Moore (18) and Elijah Taylor (12) combined for 30 of Spring Grove's 36 points.Central improved to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in Y-A D-I. The Rockets fell to 0-11 and 0-6.

York Tech 66, Fairfield 33: At Fairfield, the Spartans improved to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in Y-A D-III behind 17 points from Jamal Jackson and 12 points each from Terence Romey and Diego Feliciano. The Green Knights led 11-10 after one quarter, but Tech dominated after that, including a 20-0 third-quarter edge. Fairfield dropped to 4-8 and 1-5.

Gettysburg 58, York Suburban 46: At Gettysburg, the home team won behind 15 points from Quadir Copeland and 11 points from David James. Cedric Walker (15) and Aidan Hughley (13) combined for 28 of Suburban's points. Gettysburg is now 6-6 overall and 3-2 in D-II. Suburban is 5-7 and 1-4.

York High 77, South Western 49: At York, the Bearcats kept rolling, improving to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Y-A D-I. Marquise McClean (22) and Clovis Gallon Jr. (21) combined for 43 York High points. Jaevon Woodyard added 12 points for the winners. Derek Huff led South Western (2-11, 0-6) with 15 points, while Daunte Ogden added 12 points.

Littlestown 65, York Catholic 37: At Littlestown, the home team remained unbeaten (11-0 overall and 6-0 in Y-A D-III). Logan Collins erupted for 28 points to spark the winners. Isiah Carroll's 13 points led York Catholic, which fell to 2-10 and 2-4.

West York 65, Kennard-Dale 27: At Fawn Grove, Jared Shearer (17), Alex McClellan (14) and Andrew LaManna (10) each hit double digits in points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 9-2 overall and 4-1 in Y-A D-II. K-D fell to 5-7 and 2-3.