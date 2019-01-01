Buy Photo Marquise McClean is one of the leading scorers for the unbeaten York High Bearcats at 17.6 points per game. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York High boys' basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5-A according to one poll.

The Bearcats are 7-0 on the season and outscoring foes by an average of nearly 28 points per game.

York faces a key York-Adams Division I battle on Friday night against Northeastern (7-2).

The York High boys' basketball team enters the new year in the same position it ended the old year.

Ranked No, 1 in the state.

The Bearcats remained in the top spot among Pennsylvania Class 5-A programs according to the latest statewide poll put out by Michael Bullock of the (Sunbury) Daily Item.

York High is coming off an 80-59 pounding of longtime rival J.P. McCaskey of Lancaster on Saturday night to improve to 7-0. Each of the Bearcats' wins this season have come by at least double digits and they've outscored their opposition by an average of nearly 28 points per game.

Clovis Gallon Jr. (18.3 points per game) and Marquise McClean (17.6 ppg) lead a York High attack that is averaging 76.4 points per game.

The Bearcats face a key York-Adams Division I battle on Friday night when they play host to Northeastern (7-2). York High leads the division at 4-0, while the Bobcats are tied for second at 3-1 with New Oxford.

York High is the only Y-A team ranked in the top 10 of the Daily Item poll, but several other league teams are listed among others to watch: Central York (5-3) in 6-A; New Oxford (6-3) in 5-A; Northeastern (7-2) in 5-A; West York (8-0) in 5-A; and Littlestown (9-0) in 4-A.

Following are the complete Daily Item state rankings

SUNBURY DAILY ITEM STATE BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(Through games of Jan. 1. Records are from 2018-19 season. OW-others to watch. NR-not ranked. Each team is listed with its district, record and previous ranking.)

CLASS 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (12), 7-3, 1.

2. Kennedy Catholic (10), 5-2, 2.

3. Abington (1), 7-1, 3.

4. La Salle College (12),10-0, 4.

5. Norristown (1), 8-1, 5.

6. Lower Merion (1), 8-1, 6.

7. Allderdice (8), 7-2, 7.

8. Emmaus (11), 8-1, 8.

9. Upper St. Clair (7), 10-0, OW.

10. Coatesville (1), 6-1, 10.

Checked in: No. 9 Upper St. Clair.

Checked out: No. 9 Plymouth Whitemarsh.

Others to watch: Butler (7) 7-2; Cedar Crest (3) 9-1; Central Bucks East (1) 7-1; Central Bucks South (1) 7-2; Central Dauphin (3) 7-1; Central York (3) 5-3; Cheltenham (1) 6-3; Chester (1) 4-4; Cumberland Valley (3) 7-1; Easton (11) 6-3; Garnet Valley (1) 7-1; Harrisburg (3) 5-2; Hempfield (3) 7-2; Latrobe (7) 8-2; Manheim Twp. (3) 6-3; McDowell (10) 6-3; Methacton (1) 6-4; Mount Lebanon (7) 8-2; Nazareth (11) 6-3; North Penn (1) 6-3; Pennridge (1) 8-2; Perkiomen Valley (1) 6-3; Peters Twp (7) 7-2; Pine-Richland (7) 7-2; Plymouth Whitemarsh (1) 5-3; Pocono Mountain East (11) 8-1; Reading (3) 4-5; Wilson (3) 8-0.

CLASS 5-A

1. York (3), 7-0, 1.

2. Mastery Charter North (12), 7-0, 2.

3. Archbishop Wood (12), 7-2, 3.

4. Mars (7), 7-1, 5.

5. Moon (7), 9-0, 6.

6. Abington Heights (2), 5-2, 7.

7. West Chester East (1), 7-1, OW.

8. Sun Valley (1), 8-2, 4.

9. Lampeter-Strasburg (3), 8-1, OW.

10. Lower Dauphin (3), 7-1, 10.

Checked in: No. 8 West Chester East and No. 9 Lampeter-Strasburg.

Checked out: No. 8 Penn Hills and No. 9 Franklin Regional.

Others to watch: Archbishop Ryan (12) 6-4; Bangor (11) 7-1; Bayard Rustin (1) 4-3; Blue Mountain (11) 9-0; Cardinal O’Hara (12) 6-4; Crestwood (2) 6-2; Franklin Regional (7) 7-2; Johnstown (6) 5-0; Martin Luther King (12) 4-2; Meadville (10) 9-0; Milton Hershey (3) 3-2; Muhlenberg (3) 7-1; New Oxford (3) 6-3; Northeastern (3) 7-2; Northern York (3) 7-1; Penn Hills (7) 6-2; Penn Wood (1) 4-2; Penncrest (1) 7-2; Phoenixville (1) 5-3; Pottsgrove (1) 7-3; Pottsville (11) 6-2; Unionville (1) 6-2; West York (3) 8-0; Woodland Hills (7) 7-1.

CLASS 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (12), 7-2, 1.

2. Bonner-Prendergast (12), 8-0, 2.

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 6-2, 4.

4. Quaker Valley (7), 8-0, 5.

5. Scranton Prep (2), 7-1, 6.

6. Berks Catholic (3), 5-1, 3.

7. New Castle (7), 7-1, 7.

8. Huntingdon (6), 8-0, 8.

9. Nanticoke (2), 7-0, 9.

10. Danville (4), 6-2, 10.

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Allentown Central Catholic (11) 5-3; Ambridge (7) 6-4; Bishop McDevitt (3) 7-1; Central Martinsburg (6) 7-1; Fleetwood (3) 7-1; Hickory (10) 7-0; Highlands (7) 5-2; Lancaster Catholic (3) 5-4; Littlestown (3) 9-0; Lower Moreland (1) 7-1; Ringgold (7) 8-1; Shamokin (4) 6-2; Tamaqua (11) 7-2; Valley View (2) 6-3; Western Wayne (2) 7-2.

CLASS 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (12), 6-2, 1.

2. Bishop McDevitt (12), 9-0, 2.

3. Loyalsock (4), 7-0, 3.

4. Lincoln Park (7), 7-1, 5.

5. Trinity (3), 7-1, 4.

6. Sharon (10), 8-1, 7.

7. Notre Dame-Green Pond (11), 6-3, 6.

8. Wyoming Seminary (2), 6-1, 9.

9. Aliquippa (7), 4-3, 8.

10. Seton-La Salle (7), 7-1, OW.

Checked in: No. 10 Seton-La Salle.

Checked out: No. 10 North Catholic.

Others to watch: Brandywine Heights (3) 8-1; Camp Hill (3) 6-1; Central Columbia (4) 7-1; Everett (5) 5-2; Fairview (10) 5-1; Holy Redeemer (2) 5-1; Lakeland (2) 6-2; Ligonier Valley (6) 9-1; Mercyhurst Prep (10) 7-3; Mid Valley (2) 6-1; Mount Carmel (4) 8-1; Neshannock (7) 7-2; North Catholic (7) 5-3; Panther Valley (11) 8-1; Richland (6) 5-2; Southern Columbia (4) 6-1; Washington (7) 3-3; Wellsboro (4) 6-2.

CLASS 2-A

1. Constitution (12), 6-5, 1.

2. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7), 8-0, 2.

3. Math, Civics & Sciences (12), 7-3, 3.

4. Sewickley Academy (7), 4-2, 4.

5. Moravian Academy (11), 7-0, 5.

6. Executive Education (11), 8-1, OW.

7. Bishop Guilfoyle (6), 7-1, 7.

8. Serra Catholic (7), 6-2, 9.

9. West Middlesex (10), 5-2, 6.

10. Dock Mennonite (1), 5-3, 10.

Checked in: No. 6 Executive Education.

Checked out: No. 8 Holy Cross.

Others to watch: Antietam (3) 7-0; Bishop McCort (6) 5-3; Church Farm (1) 5-1; Conemaugh Twp (5) 6-3; Coudersport (9) 5-0; Delco Christian (1) 4-3; Farrell (10) 5-2; Holy Cross (2) 4-4; Jeannette (7) 6-3; Millville (4) 5-1; North Star (5) 8-1; Old Forge (2) 5-3; Northwest (2) 4-2; Purchase Line (6) 8-2; Ridgway (9) 8-1; Steelton-Highspire (3) 2-5; Susquehanna Community (2) 5-3.

CLASS 1-A

1. Sankofa Freedom (12), 6-5, 1.

2. Lourdes Regional (4), 9-2, 2.

3. Shanksville-Stonycreek (5), 8-1, 3.

4. Shade (5), 7-2, 4.

5. Elk County Catholic (9), 7-0, 8.

6. Union Area (7), 8-1, 6,

7. Vincentian (7), 3-5, 7.

8. Bishop Carroll (6), 5-2, 9.

9. Halifax (3), 6-2, 5.

10. Cameron County (9), 6-1, OW.

Checked in: No. 10 Cameron County.

Checked out: No. 10 St. John Neumann.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5) 5-1; Blacklick Valley (6) 5-2; Clarion-Limestone (9) 6-3; Cornell (7) 8-2; Faith Christian (1) 5-4; Greenwood (3) 5-3; Juniata Valley (6) 4-3; Lancaster Country Day (3) 6-2; MMI Prep (2) 4-3; Monessen (7) 3-4; Nazareth Prep (7) 5-1; North Clarion (9) 8-0; North Penn-Liberty (4) 6-1; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11) 6-2; Phil-Mont Christian (1) 6-3; Plumstead Christian (1) 5-2; Southern Fulton (5) 3-2; St. John Neumann (4) 4-2; St. Joseph’s Catholic (6) 5-4.

