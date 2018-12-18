Buy Photo Coach Clovis Gallon has led the York High Bearcats boys' basketball team to a 4-0 start. Each of those wins came by double digits, including three wins by more than 25 points. Dawn J. Sagert photo. (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo Story Highlights The York High boys' basketball team is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 5-A.

The Bearcats are off to a 4-0 start, with each of those wins coming by double digits.

The Bearcats face a York-Adams Division I showdown at home on Tuesday night vs. Central York.

The unbeaten York High boys' basketball team is getting statewide attention.

The Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in the PIAA Class 5-A state rankings according to the first edition of the TribLive High School Sports Network poll. The poll is organized by Don Rebel of the (Greensburg) Tribune Review.

Coach Clovis Gallon's Bearcats have been dominant thus far this season, winning each of their four games by at least double digits. Three of the four wins came by more than 25 points.

York High faces a pivotal York-Adams Division I showdown at home against Central York on Tuesday night. The Panthers are 3-1.

The other District 3 boys' teams to earn top-five rankings are: Berks Catholic, No. 2 in 4-A; Trinity, No. 1 in 3-A; and Lancaster Country Day, No. 5 in 1-A.

The District 3 girls' teams to earn top-five rankings are: Lancaster Catholic, No. 1 in 4-A; Bishop McDevitt, No. 4 in 4-A; and Lebanon Catholic, No. 5 in 1-A.

Here are the PIAA Top 5 in each of the six basketball classifications for both boys and girls for the week of Dec. 16.

PIAA BOYS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class 6-A

1. Roman Catholic (3-1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (2-0)

3. LaSalle College (3-0)

4. Emmaus (3-0)

5. Butler (5-0)

Class 5-A

1. Mastery Charter North (4-0)

2. York High (4-0)

3. Archbishop Wood (3-0)

4. Mars (3-0)

5. Abington Heights (3-1)

Class 4-A

1. Imhotep Charter (3-1)

2. Berks Catholic (3-0)

3. Scranton Prep (3-0)

4. Nanticoke (4-0)

5. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (3-0)

Class 3-A

1. Camp Hill Trinity (3-0)

2. Lincoln Park (3-0)

3. Loyalsock Township (3-0)

4. Aliquippa (2-0)

5. Neumann-Goretti (1-2)

Class 2-A

1. Constitution (2-2)

2. Sewickley Academy (3-2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4-0)

4. Moravian Academy (3-0)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences (3-2)

Class 1-A

1. Lourdes Regional (4-1)

2. Sankofa Freedom (4-1)

3. Halifax (3-0)

4. Shanksville Stonycreek (4-0)

5. Lancaster Country Day (4-1)

PIAA GIRLS' BASKETBALL RANKINGS

Class 6-A

1. Upper Dublin (3-0)

2. North Allegheny (4-0)

3. Abington (4-0)

4. William Allen (3-0)

5. Neshaminy (4-0)

Class 5-A

1. Chartiers Valley (3-0)

2. Mars (4-0)

3. West Chester Henderson (3-0)

4. Archbishop Wood (2-1)

5. Strath Haven (4-0)

Class 4-A

1. Lancaster Catholic (3-0)

2. North Catholic (2-0)

3. Erie Villa Maria Academy (4-0)

4. Bishop McDevitt (4-0)

5. Valley View (3-0)

Class 3-A

1. Neumann-Goretti (1-1)

2. East Allegheny (4-0)

3. St. Basil Academy (4-0)

4. Loyalsock Township (3-0)

5. Beaver (4-0)

Class 2-A

1. Bellwood-Antis (3-0)

2. West Catholic (2-2)

3. Bishop Canevin (3-1)

4. Penns Manor (2-0)

5. West Middlesex (4-0)

Class 1-A

1. Jenkintown (4-0)

2. Bishop Carroll (2-0)

3. Lourdes Regional (3-0)

4. The Christian Academy (5-0)

5. Lebanon Catholic (2-1)

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.