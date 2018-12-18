Garrett Bull (Photo: SUBMITTED) Story Highlights The West York boys' basketball team earned a 62-51 triumph over York Suburban on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II.

It was West York's second win over York Suburban this season.

Andrew LaManna led West York's attack on Tuesday with 24 points.

Garrett Bull's last name seems perfectly suited to be the head coach of the West York Bulldogs boys' basketball team.

After all, you can't spell Bulldogs without Bull.

It seems appropriate, then, that the West York boys are off to bullish start to the 2018-19 season.

In his third year at the helm since taking over for legendary coach Bill Ackerman, Bull has his team playing beyond even his wildest expectations.

West York is one of just three undefeated boys' teams left in the York-Adams League after the Bulldogs downed York Suburban, 62-51, Tuesday evening.

“I’d be lying if I said that I thought that we would be 6-0 right now,” Bull said. “But I give the guys all the credit. I knew that coming here (to York Suburban Tuesday) was going to be hard because we just played (and beat) them 10 days ago. And Coach (Tom) Triggs is a great coach.”

It’s becoming apparent that Bull is headed in that direction, too. The Bulldogs are tied atop the York-Adams Division II standings at 3-0 with Eastern York and Dover.

In Bull’s first two years, the Bulldogs finished below .500 each season.

“My first two years we played a lot of sophomores and freshmen,” Bull said. “And we knew as a coaching staff that this was the group that we had to kind of get ready. We were really throwing out a lot of freshmen and sophomores and we were still able to win nine and 10 games, but I think it’s starting to pay off.”

LaManna stars: The same could be said for the connection on the basketball court of guard Corey Wise and forward Andrew LaManna. That duo struck for three alley-oop layups, with Wise finding the 6-foot, 5-inch LaManna each time.

If a Wise-to-LaManna connection sounds familiar, it should. Wise was West York’s quarterback this year while LaManna was one of his favorite receiving targets.

“That’s my quarterback,” LaManna said after scoring a game-high 24 points vs. Suburban. “We’ve been working on that since the summer.”

Chemistry building: The chemistry among all of the West York players has been building since Bull took over. The experience and maturity of the entire roster could help produce what LaManna believes could be a special season.

“It’s just all kind of started to click,” he said. “We all know how to find each other, just like it’s a sixth sense.“

Excelling vs. zone: Those traits certainly come in handy against a team such as the Trojans, who played a full-court trapping defense and a half-court 3-2 zone pretty much all night. Bull’s team was able to neutralize that with good ball movement and big shots, as evidenced by eight made 3-pointers.

“We practice against a zone a lot,” LaManna said. “And it’s something that we take pride in. And it’s experience too.”

Bull’s team will get to experience some down time until after the holidays. West York has a bye this Friday, which means the Bulldogs have off until their holiday tournament on Dec. 27.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Northeastern 71, South Western 29: At Manchester, five Bobcats hit double digits, led by 16 points from Andrew Brodbeck. The other double-digit Northeastern scorers were Nate Wilson (13), Brandon Michael (12), Quay Mulbah (10) and Devyn Baltimore (10). Northeastern is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division I. South Western fell to 2-4 and 0-3.

Eastern York 71, Kennard-Dale 64: At Fawn Grove, a 22-11 Eastern surge in the second quarter proved to be the difference. Trevor Seitz poured in 27 points for the winners, while Demonte Martin added 12. Carter Day had a monster 39-point effort for K-D, which also got 11 points from Drew Dressel. Eastern is 5-1 overalll and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II. K-D fell to 1-4 and 0-2.

Dover 69, Susquehannock 61: At Dover, Eliljah Sutton scored more than 30 points for a fifth straight game for the Eagles, pouring in 34. He's averaging 31.8 points per game for the season. Victor Dorm added 12 points for Dover, which improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II. Freshman Jalen Franklin scored 34 points in a losing effort. Susquehannock fell to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in D-II.

York Catholic 53, Hanover 40: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish dominated the first and fourth quarters, earning a 30-16 edge in those periods, to gain the win. Isaiah Pineda had 18 points to lead YC, while Eric Phelps chipped in 11. Kyle Garmon (12), Kwame Myers (11) and Michael Killinger (10) combined for 33 of Hanover's points. YC is now 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Y-A D-III. Hanover fell to 1-5 and 0-3.

Delone Catholic 60, York Tech 58: At Spry, Corbyn Keller poured in 19 points and Matt Rineman and Evan Brady added 13 apiece to lead Delone. Tech was led by Jahkwan Batty's 17 points. Terence Romey added 13 and Jamal Jackson chipped in 12 for Tech, which fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division III. Delone improved to 2-5 and 1-2.

Blue Mountain Christian 51, Red Lion Christian 30: At Jonestown, Brennan Warner (eight points, 14 rebounds) excelled in a losing cause for RLC.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.