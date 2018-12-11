Buy Photo Dover's Elijah Sutton, seen here in a file photo, scored 39 points on Tuesday night in a win over Kennard-Dale. SUBMITTED (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Elijah Sutton poured in 39 points Tuesday night to lead Dover to a 59-45 triumph over visiting Kennard-Dale in boys' basketball action.

Sutton made six 3-pointers and was 11 for 11 at the foul line.

Carter Day paced K-D with 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Dover improved to 2-1 and Kennard-Dale dropped to 0-3. It was the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams.

OTHER BOYS'

BASKETBALL

Dallastown 52, Northeastern 46: At Manchester, the Wildcats outscored Northeastern 33-26 in the second half to rally for the win. Kobe Green sparked Dallastown with 16 points. Nate Wilson (15 points) and Quay Mulbah (10 points) led the Bobcats. Both teams are now 2-1. It was the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams.

Eastern York 76, Susquehannock 48: At Glen Rock, Bryce Henise scored 15 points and Trevor Seitz added 13 points and eights assists to spark the Golden Knights. Demonte Martin chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds for Eastern (2-1). Jake Eden had 18 points for Susquehannock (1-2).

West York 63, Gettysburg 51: At West York, Alex McClellan's 23 points powered West York to the comeback win in the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams. The Bulldogs (now 3-0) trailed 35-26 at halftime, but exploded for a 37-16 edge in the second half to grab the win. Jared Shearer added 12 points for the winners, while Andrew LaManna chipped in 10. Charles Warren (15 points) and Ammon Robinson (11 points) led Gettysburg (1-2).

York Tech 54, Bermudian Springs 41: At York Springs, Terence Romey erupted for 29 points to lead the Spartans (2-1) to a win in its York-Adams Division III opener.

Fairfield 57, York Catholic 55, OT: At Fairfield, the Green Knights outlasted the Fighting Irish in overtime. Eric Ball's 17 points led Fairfield, while Garrett Stadler added 11. Isaiah Pineda led York Catholic with 23 points, while Isaiah Carrol chipped in 10. Fairfield is 2-1 and York Catholic is 0-2.

York High 84, Spring Grove 30: At Spring Grove, the Rockets cruised to a win in the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams. The Bearcats improved to 3-0 on the season. Spring Grove fell to 0-3.

Twin Valley Bible Academy 55, Red Lion Christian 23: Brennan Warner scored 17 points in a losing effort for RLC.

Mount Calvary Christian 62, Christian School of York 47: At York,