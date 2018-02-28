The Northeastern Bobcats will enter the PIAA Class 5-A boys' basketball playoffs as the No. 3 seed out of District 3.
Northeastern sewed up that seeding with a 64-54 win over Lower Dauphin at East Pennsboro.
The third-seeded Bobcats improved to 26-3, while eight-seeded Lower Dauphin fell to 19-7.
Northeastern will next play in a PIAA first-round game on Friday, March 9, against the fifth-place team from District 1.
Middletown 66, Kennard-Dale 56: At West York, in the District 3 Class 4-A third-place game, the fourth-seeded Rams (19-8) fell to third-seeded Middletown (17-7).
Adam Freese had 23 points for K-D, while Joey Thomas (12), Carter Day (11) and Donnell Williams (10) also hit double digits in scoring.
The Rams will be the fourth seed out of District 3 for the upcoming 4-A state playoffs.
On Friday, March 9, K-D will face the District 12 champion at a site and time to be determined in the first round of the state playoffs.
New Oxford 56, Shippensburg 38: At Mechanicsburg, New Oxford won and sewed up the ninth seed from District 3 Class 5-A in the upcoming PIAA state playoffs.
Deriq Brown (16) and John Wessel (14) combined for 30 of New Oxford's points.
Seventh-seeded New Oxford improved to 20-8. No. 12 seed Shippensburg fell to 16-9.
On Friday, March 9, the Colonials will face the District 12 champion in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
