Lady Raiders 2024 AAU team reaches emotional end to memorable chapter

Kevin Glover couldn’t keep his eyes dry as he addressed his Lady Raiders 2024 AAU basketball team following its final game together Monday night. The emotion of the moment was forged by years of unforgettable memories and accomplishments.

“I was trying to hold back the tears for a while,” Glover said, “but it got me eventually.”

The Lady Raiders concluded their 2023 summer schedule over the weekend at the Hoop Group Championships in Atlantic City, New Jersey, going 4-2 in the four-day event. The group had previously gone 10-0 at the Under Armour Run 4 the Roses Classic and Championship tournaments in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month in one of the best national showings ever by a local program.

Glover runs the girls’ side of the Raider Basketball Academy, based out of Lancaster’s Spooky Nook complex, while his twin brother Kerry is the boys’ director. Kevin Glover has also coached the girls’ team at York High since 2018, but he’s long held a soft spot for this AAU group and what it was able to achieve.

“It was just them having their last AAU tournament and sitting back and thinking about all the experiences and the memories and the places we’ve traveled to play, the kind of players we’ve faced, and just soaking it all up,” Glover said of a bittersweet Monday night.

Five of the nine players on Glover’s roster have been travel teammates since at least seventh grade. The team consists of standouts from in and around York County — Columbia’s Brie and Brooke Droege, York Catholic’s Paige O’Brien and Mariah Shue, Eastern York’s Arianna Seitz, Dallastown’s Praise Matthews, York High’s Ciara Gibbs, Manheim Township’s Ava Byrne and Susquehanna Township’s Schuyler Coles. Seven of those players are rising seniors, while Shue and Matthews are rising juniors who have long played up a year with the group.

These Lady Raiders traveled all over the map and won wherever they went. The excursion to Louisville was perhaps the furthest they’ve traveled, Glover said, and the 10-0 record in consecutive events from July 6-11 was an era-defining achievement. While the Raiders didn’t add more hardware in Atlantic City, they certainly closed their summer on a high note.

The action began last Friday, with the Lady Raiders winning 51-37 in a showcase game against the Long Island Lightning. The team began bracket play Saturday with a thrilling 54-51 victory over Rise as One (N.J.), coming back from a 22-point deficit in the first half and prevailing in the final minutes. A 43-45 loss to the Delco Goats that evening, though, knocked the Raiders out of the winner’s bracket in the Sweet 16.

Glover’s group came back Sunday and rolled past Virginia-based Elevate Elite, 65-47, before falling to Northeast Lightning, 47-45, for its second loss of the weekend. The Lady Raiders knew Monday’s clash with Global Squad (Md.) would be their last game together, and they overcame a mid-contest lull to close things out with a 48-35 win.

“Emotions were definitely running high,” Glover said. “I wanted them to just have so much fun playing in their last game together. … I told them, ‘Let’s just go finish it the right way. I want you to have a lot of fun and play absolutely hard, and we’ll come out here with a W.’ And it happened.”

With the summer schedule in the rearview mirror, the Lady Raiders’ seven seniors will turn their focus toward the upcoming season. Each member of the team has drawn college interest — several players are in contact with NCAA Division I coaches — and decisions will likely be made this fall.

Glover, meanwhile, will look to lead York High to its best season in decades with Gibbs as one of his senior centerpieces. On the AAU side, he’ll coach at the 17U level again with the Lady Raiders’ 2025 team and hopes Matthews and Shue will join him again next summer.

Continuity and stability can be hard to find in any travel sport, but this group used its familiarity as an asset. Players got along and rarely worried about shots and playing time. Parents gave their trust and support to the program. So while the 2024 Lady Raiders may not suit up together again, the connections they’ve made are built to last.

“We’ve built relationships with all of these kids off the court and they allow us to be in their life as mentors,” Glover said. “It’s not just about basketball. We’ve all become one big family. All the players get along with my kids and vice versa. It’s just a big family atmosphere that we’ve built, and we’re really, really appreciative of it.”