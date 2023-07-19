Lady Raiders 17U team wins back-to-back national AAU basketball tournaments

Ryan Vandersloot

When Kevin Glover took his Lady Raiders 17U AAU girls’ basketball team to a pair of national events in Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this month, he was hoping the squad would do the York area proud.

They certainly did.

Glover’s squad showed that the locals are no pushovers on one of the biggest AAU stages of the summer. Participating in the Fuscia Platinum bracket at the Run 4 The Roses Classic, the Lady Raiders fought through a challenging bracket that included teams from all over the nation to finish with a 5-0 record to capture the title on Saturday, July 8.

And Glover’s girls were far from done.

Next up was the Run 4 The Roses Championship, which began the next day on Sunday, July 9. The Lady Raiders proved their might once more while facing top-notch competition from Illinois, California and elsewhere in the Cyan Platinum bracket. With each contest, the challenges mounted, but Glover’s squad once again persevered with a perfect 5-0 mark to capture its second national tournament title of the week.

For Glover, who is also the head coach of the York High girls’ basketball team, the week-long event was validation of just who he believed his team was.

“I know that we can compete at that level,” Glover said. “And I love (for) our program to play against some of the best high school players. We’re there to mainly showcase ourselves to recruiters, but we played some really good basketball and won.”

Fans of local high school basketball will recognize pretty much all of Glover’s girls from competing on or against York-Adams League teams. The Raiders' roster includes York Catholic rising juniors Mariah Shue and Paige O’Brien — both of whom are playing up a year — as well as rising seniors Arianna Seitz of Eastern York, Praise Matthews of Dallastown, Ciarra Gibbs of York High, Ava Bryne from Manheim Township, Schuyler Coles of Susquehanna Township and Brooke and Brie Droege from Columbia.

Playing at the Division 2 level of the tournament against teams with a smattering of NCAA Division I, II, and III recruits, Glover knew his roster had the potential to do great things. But did he think the could win either draw, let alone both? Good question.

“Did I think that we were good enough to go out there and win both championships?” Glover repeated. “That thought really never crossed my mind. I knew that we would absolutely be able to go out there and compete for it, but when we were in a position to win it just felt really surreal. There hasn’t been a program from our area to ever do that. I just kept telling the girls that they are now a part of history.”

Winning back-to-back tournaments over the span of seven days was anything but easy. It was grueling week that featured four days of two games each against some of the best teams around the nation. It makes the toughest of stretches during the high school season pale in comparison.

“It was definitely crazy,” Shue said. “By the second or third day we were all just so tired, but we knew we had a goal to get to and (Glover) kept pushing us and motivating us to get over it. The atmosphere there was just so crazy. There were just so many people and teams and courts and coaches there, which made it nerve-wracking, but it was fun.”

With over 1,600 AAU teams competing on well over 100 basketball courts at the Kentucky Exposition Center, the girls knew they were in for challenge. Shue even acknowledged that the best teams they faced in the draws were not the ones they saw in the title contests.

“The two (semifinal) games we played were, no doubt, against the best teams that we’ve played all year,” Shue said. “The one was from California and the other was from (New York). The games kept getting tougher and tougher, but we just kept at it and fought and finally pushed through.”

The Classic bracket semifinal was a tight contest until the locals ran away with a 58-43 triumph over Long Island Lightning. The Championship semifinal was a nail-biter down to the wire, as the Lady Raiders claimed a 53-48 victory over FBC Blue California.

For Glover, coaching an all-star cast of players can be a challenge. His entire roster is used to playing big minutes and starting during the high school season, but with nine deserving players and only five starting spots, playing time decisions were difficult. Fortunately, the group has played together under Glover for several years and the players understand the dynamics of it all.

“The biggest thing for the team, and the one thing that they all know, is that to make it work, they all have to sacrifice a little bit,” Glover said. “They’re all pretty much the 1A or 1B on their teams in high school. Everybody has to sacrifice, but that’s how we make it work. On most nights, our scoring and our offense is just so spread out that other teams have a hard time trying to shut us down.”

The Lady Raiders knocked off FGB Elite Teal by a 51-40 margin to win the Classic title and downed FBC Legacy Jr. National by a 68-52 in the Championship final.

Up next for Glover's squad is the Hoop Group Championships in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which begin Friday and conclude Monday, July 24.